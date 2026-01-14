Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
10h

"U.S. President Truman had decided that the U.S. Government must conquer Russia and take over the world, and that getting Ukraine would be instrumental in achieving this; and (with the exception of JFK), all subsequent U.S. Presidents have been continuing in that line"

Interestingly Ziggy Brzezinski in The Grand Chessboard took the opposite view about sequencing Ukraine, which he saw as the number one "pivot" for entirely different reasons.

Reply
Share
Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

If Putin and Xi have any sense of reality, they will not let Iran fall under US influence. The Deep State wants to control as many natural resources as possible to achieve world domination.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture