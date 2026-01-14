14 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115893255826342514

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN! Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term, and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent - Not even close! They know that, and so do I. NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES.

Anything less than that is unacceptable. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

Jan 14, 2026, 6:39 AM

Trump’s saying “Anything less than that is unacceptable.” is his norm of stupidity, because what its key word “that” is referring to is not clear, not stated, just left to speculation. It is just nothing.

He was much more explicit in his January 8th New York Times interview headlined “Trump Lays Out a Vision of Power Restrained Only by ‘My Own Morality’: On topic after topic, President Trump made clear that he would be the arbiter of any limits to his authorities, not international law or treaties.” Here’s the passage:

The president’s insistence that Greenland must become part of the United States was a prime example of his worldview.

“Ownership is very important,” Mr. Trump said as he discussed, with a real estate mogul’s eye, the landmass of Greenland — three times the size of Texas but with a population of less than 60,000. He seemed to dismiss the value of having Greenland under the control of a close NATO ally.

When asked why he needed to possess the territory, he said: “Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do, whether you’re talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document.”

He is committed to either buy Greenland or else invade it.

On January 14th, the BBC headlined “We choose Denmark over US, Greenland’s PM says”, and reported that:

The Greenlandic prime minister [Jens-Frederik Nielsen] said they were “facing a geopolitical crisis”, but the island’s position was clear:

“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark,” he said.

“One thing must be clear to everyone. Greenland does not want to be owned by the United States. Greenland does not want to be governed by the United States. Greenland does not want to be part of the United States.”

Greenland is — and since 1721 has been — a colony of Denmark. It had recently considered to become independent, but now has finally, firmly and unequivocally, committed itself to remaining a Danish colony at least for now, because it refuses to ever become a U.S. state.

Thus, on January 14th, the top leader in Denmark and the top leader in Greenland (Jens-Frederik Nielsen) made publicly this commitment that they will never allow the U.S. Government to take over Greenland.

Eve since in 2003, the U.S. invaded and destroyed Iraq — which had never even threatened, much less endangered, America — invaded and destroyed it entirely on the basis of lies by the U.S. President; ever since that time, the U.S. Government has had a bad international reputation, as, by far the biggest threat to world peace; and, now that Greenland, which is in NATO, is being publicly threatened by the President of the United States (as Iraq had been threatened by America’s President in 2002), it is manifestly clear that the U.S. is the biggest threat that NATO nations face, though NATO was itself created by the United States against the Soviet Union in 1949 and is now trying to conquer Russia in Ukraine, which had been taken over in 2014 by a very bloody U.S. coup as the closest steppingstone for that purpose (to place a U.S. nuclear missile only 300 miles from The Kremlin).

Already on January 5th, America’s closest ‘allies’ (colonies) had issued this warning to the U.S. President, about Greenland:

https://www.elysee.fr/en/emmanuel-macron/2026/01/06/joint-statement-on-greenland

https://archive.ph/FCDuy

“Joint Statement on Greenland.”

Posted on 6 January 2026

Statement by President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain, Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark on Greenland.

Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and it is critical for international and transatlantic security.

NATO has made clear that the Arctic region is a priority and European Allies are stepping up. We and many other Allies have increased our presence, activities and investments, to keep the Arctic safe and to deter adversaries. The Kingdom of Denmark – including Greenland – is part of NATO.

Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.

The United States is an essential partner in this endeavour, as a NATO ally and through the defence agreement between the Kingdom of Denmark and the United States of 1951.

Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.

And now, after on January 14th, the top leader in Denmark (Mette Frederiksen) and the top leader in Greenland (Jens-Frederik Nielsen) made public their commitment that they will never allow the U.S. Government to take over Greenland by force, they are backed-up, in this, by President Macron of France, Chancellor Merz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Tusk of Poland, Prime Minister Sánchez of Spain, and Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom.

Consequently: either Trump must back down and display himself as a mere bluffer whose threats are not to be taken seriously when he is threatening one of his own colonies (Denmark, and its own colony Greenland); or else: Macron, Merz, Meloni, Tusk, Sanchez, Starmer, Fredricksen, and Nielsen, all are bluffers when they say they will not tolerate this aggression by the United States.

Late in the day on January 14th, the AP headlined “Danish official says ‘fundamental disagreement’ over Greenland remains after US talks”, and reported:

Denmark’s foreign minister said Wednesday that a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland remains with President Donald Trump after talks in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The two sides, however, agreed to create a working group to discuss ways to work through differences as Trump continues to call for a U.S. takeover of Denmark’s Arctic territory of Greenland.

Trump is trying to make the case that NATO should help the U.S. acquire the world’s largest island and says anything less than it being under American control is “unacceptable.”

Denmark has announced plans to boost the country’s military presence in the Arctic and North Atlantic as Trump tries to justify his calls for a U.S. takeover of the vast territory by repeatedly claiming that China and Russia have their designs on Greenland.

The other nations that are in NATO (each one of which is itself also a U.S. colony, like Denmark is) — each of these nations individually — must now choose-up sides as between, on the one hand the U.S. colony Denmark and its Greenland colony, and on the other hand, the United States; and the basis that Trump is offering them to make this crucial decision is: Whom do you fear the more and want the more to defeat: Is it the U.S. Government, or is it the Russian and the Chinese Governments?

MY COMMENTARY: On 28 September 2022, I headlined “How America Is Crushing Europe”. Then, on 24 June 2023, I headlined “Now the Pay-off Comes from Blowing Up the Nord Stream Pipeline”. Those two articles document the sheer psychopathy of what the U.S. Government is doing to Europe. Both articles were during the Biden Administration — not Trump. On 25 July 1945, U.S. President Truman had decided that the U.S. Government must conquer Russia and take over the world, and that getting Ukraine would be instrumental in achieving this; and (with the exception of JFK), all subsequent U.S. Presidents have been continuing in that line — and almost all European Governments have been subservient to America’s. But now, all European Governments are being forced to either recommit themselves with America to that war against their fellow European nation Russia, which choice would end in WW3, or else to switch sides now and defend a nation (Denmark including Greenland) that the U.S. Government targets for take-over. Anomalously on 6 January 2026, Macron, Merz, Meloni, Tusk, Sanchez, Starmer, and Fredricksen — all, till now, loyal stooges of the U.S. imperial regime — committed themselves against the U.S. Government. Now that Trump has made clear to them that the U.S. will go to war against them if necessary in order to acquire Greenland for the U.S., will they cave and go with the U.S. on this matter too?

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.