Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
3d

This YouTube 2 minute video will explain HAMAS and Israel perfectly. The very ending is poignant.

https://youtu.be/27esxkQtfTc?si=uqaFsCe2KCPyixpP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
4d

To kill all Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance Trump would have to exterminate the 2.3 million in the Gaza concentration camp, halfway there already, then 4 million in the rest of Occupied Palestine, what they call the West Bank, then 2 million in what they call Israel and then 9 million in the Diaspora.

To exterminate every Palestinian on earth would be the only way to end the Palestinian Resistance fighting to free their homeland. That would be 17 million people, half of them in a dozen other countries. It is just not possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture