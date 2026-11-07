7 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Iran FIRES at F-18, US STRIKES Qeshm Island: All-Out War Next? | Trita Parsi & KJ Noh”

7 November 2026

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“INTEL Roundtable 6-NOV w/ Larry Johnson & John Kiriakou - Weekly Wrap”

6 November 2016

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MY COMMENTS:

Both videos contain so much of the crucial historical background that U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media and ‘historians’ hide from their respective publics, so that more of importance can be learned from those two videos than by winning a Ph.D. in political ‘science’ or in ‘history’.

And to cap it all off, here is the breathtaking masterpiece of a news-report by the greatest journalist on the Middle East, Vanessa Beeley, about what the Obama-Trump-Biden U.S. regime has achieved by overthrowing Assad’s secular non-tribalist Government in Syria and installing in its place the former head of ISIS and of Al Qaeda in Syria, Ahmed al-Jolani-al-Sharaa: “Syria’s History of Anti-Colonialist Resistance Is Still under Attack: After 75 years of CIA and MI6 destabilisation campaigns, Syria is still fighting the war to retain a national identity that has withstood all enemies.” It’s not the U.S. Government that the regime’s media have reported to their public.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.