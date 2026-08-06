5 August 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Being a conservative, U.S. President Trump believes in Might-Makes-Right, and respects power above all else, and so his “Make America Great Again” is aiming for the U.S. empire to continue growing to control ultimately the entire world, and this is why he reallocates hundreds of billions of federal dollars per year that had been spent on education, healthcare, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, infrastructure, and consumer protection, to be going in his Administration to the military and to Homeland Security instead. And he knows that the Congress, in both of its Parties, is at least as neocon and pro-military and anti-public as he is, even though congressional Democrats pretend not to be (in order to fool their liberal voters). So, Trump has a plan for America, and he is carrying it out.

Whereas Biden said “I am running the world,” Trump said “I run the country and the world.” They both agreed that the U.S. President runs the world. That statement was aspirational for both of them. But ‘merely’ the aspiration proves how deadly dangerous this Government (in BOTH of its Parties) really IS. The difference between its Parties is superficial — both of them are neoconservative on foreign policies, and neoliberal on domestic policies. And both of those policies mean increasing privatization of governmental assets, so that investors will be able to profit from what had previously been governmental assets and services. Here are recent examples of this bipartisan neoliberal-neoconservative Government, which start from January 2026, and extend till now:

——

https://thealtworld.com/andrew_korybko/the-us-new-national-defense-strategy-calls-for-a-world-war-like-military-build-up

https://web.archive.org/web/20260730221642/https://thealtworld.com/andrew_korybko/the-us-new-national-defense-strategy-calls-for-a-world-war-like-military-build-up

“The US’ New National Defense Strategy Calls For A World War-Like Military Build-Up”

24 January 2026, Andrew Korybko

Trump 2.0 just released its National Defense Strategy (NDS) two months after its National Security Strategy (NSS), and as could be expected, they each preach the need to prioritize the Western Hemisphere. The “Trump Doctrine” that’s discernable within both, which was analyzed here, aims to restore the US’ predominant position (unipolarity) over the Americas and then the rest of the world. …

The Department of War’s (DOW) primary tasks in the Western Hemisphere are defending the US’ borders, countering (Islamic and narco-) terrorists, building the “Golden Dome”, and ensuring military and commercial access to key terrain like Greenland, the Gulf of America, and the Panama Canal. The last-mentioned task is the essence of the “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine”. The DOW’s explicit goal … is described as “restor[ing] American military dominance in the Western Hemisphere”.

By way of comparison, its explicit goal in the Indo-Pacific … is “peace through strength”, which the DOW plans to pursue through “strong denial defense” in the First Island Chain. This will be carried out together with the US’ regional allies, which can be described as the AUKUS+ network, although that terminology isn’t used in the NDS. The authors expect that this will create a favorable “balance of power” for achieving a “decent peace” that allows for mutually beneficial coexistence with China.

The third [goal] embraces the “Lead From Behind” (LFB) concept that was described here in 2015 by incentivizing partners to do more to advance their shared regional interests with the US. The NDS earlier described Russia as a “persistent but manageable threat” in the sense that “European NATO dwarfs Russia in economic scale, population, and, thus, latent military power.” The aforesaid just have to be fully unleashed through US incentives and strategic guidance in order to more effectively contain Russia.

The last [goal] underpins the preceding ones. Without “Supercharg[ing] the U.S. Defense Industrial Base”, the US cannot “restore American military dominance in the Western Hemisphere”, practice a “strong denial defense” in the First Island Chain, or LFB to contain shared adversaries like China (described as “the most powerful state relative to us since the 19th century”), Russia, Iran, and North Korea. This part ends with a call for military-industrial production comparable to the two World Wars and Cold War.

Therein lies the top takeaway from the NDS, namely that the US will resume World War-like levels of military-industrial production in furtherance of Trump 2.0’s grand strategic goal of restoring the US’ predominant position (unipolarity) over the world. Although the US will try to avoid Great Power conflict with China and Russia, this will be very difficult to do given its attempt to establish strategic superiority over them through this new undeclared arms race, which risks a war breaking out by miscalculation.

——

https://breakingdefense.com/2026/02/exclusive-hasc-chair-seeking-450b-for-defense-in-reconciliation/

https://web.archive.org/web/20260308212010/https://breakingdefense.com/2026/02/exclusive-hasc-chair-seeking-450b-for-defense-in-reconciliation/

“EXCLUSIVE: HASC chair seeking $450B for defense in reconciliation”

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers told Breaking Defense the next NDAA will focus on expanding the defense industrial base.

By Valerie Insinna on February 04, 2026 5:26 pm

WASHINGTON — The fiscal 2027 budget season has barely started, but the head of the House Armed Services Committee is setting two major goals for the year: securing $450 billion for defense in an upcoming reconciliation bill, and using the next defense policy bill to expand the defense industrial base.

In an exclusive interview with Breaking Defense, HASC Chairman Mike Rogers said that he is working with his Senate counterpart, Sen. Roger Wicker, to lock that funding in.

“We’ve informed our leadership of that,” he said Wednesday. “We’re not talking about something frivolous here. We’re talking about national defense.”

That $450 billion would be three times the $150 billion secured for defense in last year’s reconciliation effort — which itself represented the first time defense money was secured through the reconciliation procedure. However, Rogers argued that the funding would be necessary to achieve the target, laid down by President Donald Trump, of a $1.5 trillion defense budget for FY27.

Rogers explained his math thusly: If the White House requests a budget equivalent to last year’s, at about $1.03 trillion, and rolls over the $20 billion left over from last year’s reconciliation bill, that leaves a gap of about $450 billion to hit $1.5 trillion.

And while appropriators have final say on defense spending during the normal budget process, authorizers, such as Rogers, have control in reconciliation.

How the “Doomsday Plane” contract highlights the rise of mid-tier primes

Midsized companies can offer flexibility and agility while keeping intellectual property in the hands of the government.

By Breaking Defense

RELATED: Could DoD buck congressional intent on billions in reconciliation?

However, getting $450 billion in defense spending into a reconciliation bill and passed into law could be an uphill battle.

While Republicans are able to pass a reconciliation bill without help from Democrat votes, they will face tight margins and a narrow timeframe for doing so, as Democrats are projected to take back the House in the upcoming midterm elections. And securing Republican support for additional defense funding in reconciliation is not a given.

…

Meanwhile, HASC has already begun early work on the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act, which will prioritize the expansion of the defense industrial base, Rogers said.

“We tilled the soil last year by trying to improve acquisition processes to make it more commercial, so that it’s easier for industry to work with the government,” he said. “That was on purpose, because we do have to expand the defense industrial base. It’s gotten very small, and it’s atrophied, and it needs a lot of attention.”

Following the end of the Cold War, the defense industry narrowed to just six prime contractors, after the infamous Last Supper meeting in 1993 where Pentagon leaders told defense executives to consolidate or risk going out of business.

Over the past decade, the industrial base has grown, as venture capital-backed defense tech startups like Anduril and Palantir entered the scene. But Rogers said he would like to see a larger number of commercial companies start making products for the Defense Department.

“That’s our question to these folks, and we’ve already started bringing them in and asking them, ‘What can we do to incentivize you to get into the defense production?’” he said. “Taking the traditionals and non-traditionals, what can we do to incentivize you to grow? [For] the primes, what can we do to incentivize you to expand?

Meanwhile, HASC has already begun early work on the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act, which will prioritize the expansion of the defense industrial base, Rogers said.

“We tilled the soil last year by trying to improve acquisition processes to make it more commercial, so that it’s easier for industry to work with the government,” he said. “That was on purpose, because we do have to expand the defense industrial base. It’s gotten very small, and it’s atrophied, and it needs a lot of attention.”

Following the end of the Cold War, the defense industry narrowed to just six prime contractors, after the infamous Last Supper meeting in 1993 where Pentagon leaders told defense executives to consolidate or risk going out of business.

Over the past decade, the industrial base has grown, as venture capital-backed defense tech startups like Anduril and Palantir entered the scene. But Rogers said he would like to see a larger number of commercial companies start making products for the Defense Department. …

——

“The Coming U.S. War Economy”

Dated February 4, 2026, Richard D. Wolff

0:00

Welcome friends to another Wolff

0:02

responds.

0:04

I call this one the coming US war

0:08

economy

0:11

and it begins with taking seriously

0:16

Donald Trump’s statement

0:19

of a couple of weeks ago

0:22

that he plans on an increase in the US

0:26

what we used to call the defense budget.

0:30

But now that the defense department has

0:33

changed its name to the war department,

0:38

it’s the war budget.

0:40

And he’s going to increase it, he said,

0:45

to around $1.5

0:48

trillion

0:50

in one year.

0:53

Currently, it stands at around

0:56

900 billion.

0:59

So this is an increase of $600

1:04

billion

1:06

in one year.

1:09

And since we never cut our defense

1:12

budgets, we only increase them.

1:16

Future years I assume will be increases

1:21

based on 1.5 trillion rather than the

1:26

current 900 billion.

1:30

But what matters here are not these

1:32

numbers but the sheer growth

1:37

$600 billion. Let me give you an idea of

1:40

what that means.

1:43

In the entirety

1:45

of 2025, the year just passed,

1:50

one new source of revenue

1:55

was created by Mr. Trump,

1:58

and that was a tax.

2:01

Unlike other Republicans who used to say

2:04

they were against taxes,

2:07

Mr. Trump says that, but in actuality,

2:11

he raised the taxes. Why? How? The

2:16

answer is the tariff.

2:19

Mr. Trump imposed a tariff. And a tariff

2:23

is a tax. It is paid by the American

2:27

company or the American citizen that

2:31

brings foreign goods into the United

2:35

States. When those goods cross the

2:38

border into the United States, then they

2:42

must pay the tariff and the money they

2:46

pay goes to Uncle Sam. It’s paid by the

2:51

American company that brings the goods

2:54

in or the American citizen

2:59

or any company even if it isn’t American

3:02

but that’s based here in the United

3:04

States they pay Uncle Sam.

3:08

How much did the tariffs

3:12

generate?

3:13

The basic estimate of most sources is in

3:18

the neighborhood of $200 billion dollar.

3:24

And because Mr. Trump is constantly

3:28

changing the tariffs and offering

3:31

countries various kinds of deals

3:36

that involve lowering the tariffs.

3:41

Well, that’s probably

3:44

a pretty good estimate of how much

3:47

that’s going to raise this year, next

3:50

year.

3:53

Well, there follows

3:55

what? The fact that

3:59

if the largest single increase in

4:03

revenue is the tariff,

4:06

the one new big tax

4:10

and it raised 200 billion

4:13

and Mr. Trump is going to increase the

4:15

defense budget

4:18

by 600 billion.

4:21

Well, I got news for you. Six is larger

4:25

than two.

4:27

Much larger.

4:29

And that means the government is going

4:32

to have to borrow borrow

4:37

the extra money in order to pay for the

4:42

war economy.

——

https://www.nato.int/en/about-us/official-texts-and-resources/official-texts/2026/07/08/the-ankara-summit-declaration

https://web.archive.org/web/20260730182613/https://www.nato.int/en/about-us/official-texts-and-resources/official-texts/2026/07/08/the-ankara-summit-declaration

“The Ankara Summit Declaration”

08 July 2026

1. We, the Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in Ankara to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our collective defence under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty and to the transatlantic bond. An attack on one is an attack on all. Our unity, solidarity and collective strength remain the foundation of peace, security, and prosperity for the one billion citizens in our Alliance of free and democratic nations. We remain committed to our 360-degree approach to deterrence and defence.

2. To counter the long-term threat Russia poses to Euro-Atlantic security and stability, and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies are delivering on The Hague defence commitment. In 2025, European Allies and Canada increased their investments in core defence requirements by more than $139 billion. Our investments are delivering the capabilities we need while strengthening our industrial base and resilience. Today in Ankara, we announce more than $50 billion in new procurements and commit to expanding collective manufacturing capacity and working with industry to accelerate innovation. We will continue our work to eliminate defence trade barriers among Allies and leverage NATO’s partnerships to maximise defence industrial depth and cooperation.

3. We are building the future: a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO – a modernised Alliance. European Allies and Canada, working with the United States, are assuming greater responsibility for the Alliance’s defence. NATO’s deterrence and defence rest on an appropriate mix of nuclear, conventional, and missile defence capabilities, complemented by space and cyber assets. We are committed to maintaining our combat advantage. We are investing in our ability to deploy, enable and sustain our armed forces and deliver our capability targets in all domains, including in deep precision strike, integrated air and missile defence, uncrewed systems, cutting edge technologies, and intelligence capabilities. We are developing an interoperable transatlantic warfighting cloud and adopting powerful AI models.

4. Ukraine contributes to transatlantic security, and Allies stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. European Allies and Canada now finance the vast majority of security assistance to Ukraine through bilateral and multilateral means. Allies underscore that this support must be equitable, predictable, and sustainable in the long-term. For 2026, Allies pledge €70 billion in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine and affirm their sovereign commitments to sustaining at least equivalent levels in 2027. To this end, we welcome the European Union’s decision to provide multi-year funding to Ukraine through the Ukraine Support Loan.

5. The Alliance continues to respond and adapt to the strategic competition, pervasive instability, hybrid threats and recurrent shocks that define our broader security environment. Allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

6. We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by Türkiye. We look forward to our next meeting.

——

https://web.archive.org/web/20260725150639/https://korybko.substack.com/p/russia-faces-an-uphill-battle-winning

“Russia Faces An Uphill Battle Winning Back Hearts & Minds Among MAGA”

25 July 2026

Average members of the movement have come to believe that Putin and those around him support everything that they oppose such as Leftism, Islamism, Iran, and the “MAGA dissidents”.

Laura Loomer’s recent trip to Kiev and interview with Zelensky, which represented a complete reversal of her prior position as a hardcore critic of him and his country, is being widely discussed among the MAGA movement that Trump leads. After all, she’s one of his top advisors, with such powerful influence over him that she reportedly convinced him to fire six National Security Council staffers last year. It’s therefore reasonable to expect that she could convince him to further harden his position towards Russia.

That might already be in progress after he shared her interview with Zelensky ahead of the latter’s trip to DC for Lindsey Graham’s funeral and declared that “[MAGA will] support what I support” in response to being asked about his movement’s growing Ukrainophilia. For background, he recently “escalated to de-escalate” against Russia through a new “war of attrition” that’s now targeting civilians, and he can always impose crippling punitive tariffs against its top oil clients and order Ukraine to ramp up drone strikes.

The question is therefore whether Trump will escalate any further, and if so, exactly how far he’ll go. These calculations represent a complete reversal of his prior position as a hardcore critic of the Ukrainian Conflict, which parallels Loomer’s own reversal, both of which coincide with MAGA’s growing Ukrainophilia. This last-mentioned trend arguably facilitated the aforesaid two and deserves some elaboration. In general, most MAGA don’t want another forever war, but they’re souring on Russia.

…

——

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R49018

https://web.archive.org/web/20260707115053/https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R49018

“NATO: Issues for the July 2026 Ankara Summit”

2 July 2026

During and after the first Trump Administration, both chambers of Congress passed legislation expressing support for NATO. Section 1250A of the FY2024 NDAA (P.L. 118-31), for example, states that “The President shall not suspend, terminate, denounce, or withdraw the United States from [NATO] ... except by and with the advice and consent of the Senate” and prohibits the use of government funds for such purposes. Some Members portrayed such measures as responses to President Trump’s criticisms of the alliance. At the same time, other Members have questioned the value of the United States’ continued robust role in European security matters and have credited President Trump’s approach to NATO with securing defense spending increases by other allies.86

——

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cdc-food-net-monitoring-parasite-cyclospora-12180951

https://archive.is/qXfPx

https://web.archive.org/web/20260713213130/https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-cdc-food-net-monitoring-parasite-cyclospora-12180951

“Trump’s CDC Stopped Monitoring Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Before Outbreak”

10 July 2026, 09:40 AM EDT

The Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scaled back a federal-state partnership that monitors foodborne illnesses, including cyclospora, a year before several states began reporting an outbreak of cyclospora infection, a foodborne illness that can cause “explosive” diarrhea.

In July of 2025, the Foodborne Diseases Active Surveillance Network, known as FoodNet, reduced a program that tracked food poisoning infections. The required monitoring was cut down to two pathogens, down from eight. The program had been in place for three decades.

——

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/27/upshot/transit-projects-trump.html

https://archive.ph/6EWqJ

“U.S. Holds Up Transit Grants Worth Billions”

27 July 2026

For decades, the federal government has funneled big-ticket grants to local communities to help them take on ambitious construction projects to expand public transit. The grants, sometimes in the billions of dollars, have funded new railroad tracks, train stations and roads rebuilt for modern bus service. Today, they’re funding extensions of the Second Avenue Subway in New York and the Red Line in Chicago, as well as the Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River and bus infrastructure in Indianapolis and San Antonio.

But since President Trump returned to office, the Federal Transit Administration has not signed a single new agreement under the program, known as Capital Investment Grants. Large projects ready to enter the final phase of the program’s yearslong pipeline have stalled there. The administration also tried halting payments to the New York and Chicago projects, forcing courts to intervene.

As the number of pending projects builds up, so has anxiety about the federal government’s support for major transit infrastructure. Money that Congress designated for that purpose is accumulating too: More than $7 billion hasn’t been obligated to any project. …

——

https://apnews.com/article/tariffs-trump-forced-labor-fd55d81461c38892a03c322bfcc46e95

https://archive.is/pcoiH

“Small businesses file lawsuits against Trump’s new sweeping tariffs”

25 July 2026

sunongrass

“it’s a gilded age for trump and colleagues and a gutted age for the average worker”

——

MY COMMENT:

Anyone who says that for the U.S., which has the safest geographical location in the entire world, and yet which already spends 65% of the entire planet’s military expenses, needs to increase those expenses by an additional $600 billion, is insane, and the propagandists and other supporters of that are evil liars who have sold out this country to the highest bidders. Replacing Republican ones with Democratic ones or Democratic ones with Republican ones won’t change anything.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.