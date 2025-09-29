Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
Sep 29

Don't worry - Trump changes his mind every time DaWind shifts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Just sayn's avatar
Just sayn
Sep 29

Russia has a land area approximately the size of the US and Canada combined. It is a huge country. Yet they have only about Half the population of the US. Posing an existential threat to Russians and those near them with nuclear weapons Warns a preemptory strike by Russia. By striking first they may be able to mitigate some damage or convince the insane Trump and his boss Netanyahu that it is a fools move. Unfortunately for Russia that is and has been the US game plan for decades: to get Russia to look like the aggressor. Just as the media have portrait Hamas as the aggressors. When in fact both Palestine and Russia have been under siege forever. Trump may try a surprise attack like He did with Iran. The 'Dead Hand' automatic system will launch every pre planned nuke they have. Brussels, Tel Aviv, London, NY City, Paris, Berlin are almost certain to be vaporized in the opening salvo, along with all the known military installations correctly perceived as threats. This time America and Americans will know first hand what it feels like to be bombed like Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Yemen, Iraq,. It is past time For the American people to fully understand the the Entire US government is captured by Israel and are traitors to You , I and the free world. Only Americans can prevent Nuclear Holocaust by Following the 'Declaration of Independence's and declaring Washington DC null and void. Demanding the military arrest the entire Executive Branch. Of Israel AIPAC OWNED Traitors. As spelled out in the that Dead Letter the 'Constitution'. This is existential!! If anyone can't wrap their head around that. No sense invoking GOD he's on Russia side. The last truly Christian country on Earth. US is full of ChristianZionist (an oxymoron)useful idiots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eric Zuesse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture