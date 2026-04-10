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Richard D's avatar
Richard D
2h

The mainstream media seem to be having problems with clearly articulating that Iran has won total control of the Strait of Hormuz as a consequence of its military victory over Trump/Netanyahu. There's not likely to be any genuine agreement to cease hostilities as long as Trump/Natanyahu continue their pursuit of the "Greater Israel Project," of which Iran is planned to become a part. Most people have never heard of the Greater Israel Project because it's not part of the mainstream narrative.

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
3h

All that matters to Donald Trump is the glorification of Donald Trump. I doubt that he could without notes recite what is actually in Iran's 10 point proposal or even realizes that it would be capitulation. Norman Finklestein predicts Trump will just walk away from his war on Iran, just as he walked away from his Greenland demands. I don't see any path to glory, so it's possible. Trump will have to find some other way to get his face carved on Mt. Rushmore.

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