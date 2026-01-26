26 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On January 24th, the Republican billionaires’ Wall Street Journal headlined “Videos Contradict U.S. Account of Minneapolis Shooting by Federal Agents”, and recounted the murder on the basis of analyzing 9 cellphone videos of it.

That same day, the Democratic billionaires’ New York Times bannered “Videos Show Moments in Which Agents Killed a Man in Minneapolis: Federal authorities said the slain man, Alex Pretti, had approached agents with a gun. But videos show Mr. Pretti was holding his phone, not a weapon, when they pulled him to the ground.”, and analyzed 2 cellphone videos of it, but came to the same conclusions.

On January 26th, the Democratic and British Labour Party billionaires’ Guardian headlined an “Opinion” report, “Masked government thugs snuffed out Alex Pretti’s life in broad daylight”, and opened:

His last words, spoken to a woman who had been tackled to the ground and pepper-sprayed by nearby ICE agents, were “Are you OK?” Alex Pretti was an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital; those who knew him recalled, among other things, his devotion to his elderly dog, Joule, who died about a year ago.

In bystander videos taken of Pretti’s death, he can be seen holding up his phone to video ICE agents operating in Minneapolis, and waving cars around him to avoid the officers as they attack other onlookers. After he is dragged away from the woman he was trying to help, a gaggle of ICE officers surround Pretti and force him to the ground, beating and restraining him there as he struggles to free himself.

At least 10 shots appear to be fired within the span of five seconds. Pretti is splayed motionless on the asphalt. “What the fuck, they killed him,” a bystander’s voice can be heard screaming in one of several videos of the incident. “Did they fucking kill that guy?” Like his fellow Minneapolis resident Renee Good, who was also killed by ICE this month, Alex Pretti was 37.

Trump administration and border patrol officials immediately sought to cast Pretti, like Good, as a villain. After the US senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar posted on X about Pretti’s killing, saying: “Donald Trump and all your lieutenants who ordered this ICE surge: watch the horrific video of the killing today,” Stephen Miller, the senior White House official, replied saying: “A domestic terrorist tried to assassinate federal law enforcement and this is your response?” Miller provided zero evidence for the terrorism label or for the assassination attempt claims.

Kristi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, also described Pretti, a nurse, as a “domestic terrorist” without providing evidence. Meanwhile the border patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who wears an olive-green greatcoat that German media outlets liken to a “Nazi uniform”, said it “looks like” Pretti “wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement”. He also did not present any evidence for his claims.

Because of the overwhelming mainstream-media exposés of the Trump Administration’s lies about this, the would-be dictator has backed off, expecting to keep his MAGA political base still supporting him. The WSJ headlined on January 25th, “Trump Says Administration Is ‘Reviewing Everything’ About Minneapolis Shooting: President says in interview immigration-enforcement officers will ‘at some point’ leave”.

Here are some of the videos that have been widely disseminated over the internet about this particular Trump murder:

MY COMMENTS:

Now that Americans are starting to notice that Trump is a fascist because this particular victim of him happens to be neither a racial minority nor a poor person; and, so, majority-Americans (even racist and/or classist ones) can relate sympathetically to this victim, there is a possibility that enough Americans will notice that Trump is a fascist so that the result form this and similar events won’t be merely a change of Parties in America (such as by replacing Obama by Trump, or replacing Trump by Biden, or replacing Biden by Trump again — all of those replacements have been and are only minor changes), but an end to the imperialistic fascist regime itself that this country has already had for decades now, and which needs to be finally replaced, which is the multi-Party one-regime fascism that we have had ever since 1945, and which is now descending into blatant fascism — replacing THAT. (I have proposed how.)

On January 25th, both articles that I posted are relevant to this particular murder. In the first, I presented Benito Mussolini’s detailed definition of fascism as “corporationism” — and Trump certainly is that. And in the second, I explained Trump’s policy on Greenland as likewise being so. Though neither of those articles is about a current dramatic event in which the U.S. President targets even the American majoritarian public as victims of American fascism, I think that it’s important to know the broader historical and global harms that this U.S. fascism is doing to the world, and that billions of innocent individuals around the world are its victims — not ONLY Americans are. But no foreigners can overthrow this fascist regime. Only we can do that, if we will — and it WON’T be done by merely replacing one Party by another Party.

