6 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On both international affairs and domestic affairs, Trump is governing as a classic fascist — or, as Mussolini also called his ideology, “corporationist”.

“Why Diplomacy Just Collapsed … | Max Blumenthal”

4 October 2025

Trump is on the warpath against all.

Domestically, he is on the warpath against specifically America’s poor. An excellent article on this was done by Maury Thompson in the August 2025 Hill Country Observer newspaper, which reported that Trump’s, and virtually all Congressional Republicans, in what Trump called his “Big and Beautiful Bill” for the Government’s expenditures during the next ten years, cut “more than $1 trillion from health care nationwide over 10 years” and “these new policies won’t become effective until the out years of 2026, 2027 and 2028.” (I have added those links to the sources, but that printed newspaper did not.) Those statements in quotation marks, in Thompson’s article, were supplied from local hospital officials whom Thompson quoted as experts, and whose hospitals had needed to find these figures (by burrowing through such sources as this and this) in order to be able to do their own budgetary planning; so, Thompson got these figures, even though NONE of America’s major news-media had made these facts available to the public; all had been hiding these crucial facts from the American public — and so too were both Republicans AND Democrats in both the House and the Senate. For example, here was the statement from the Senate’s leading Democrat, Chuck Schumer, and it hides BOTH of those facts. For example, Schumer’s saying that “This is a gut punch,” which “will hurt so many seniors” is just the standard untrustworthy political partisan attack, no facts at all about what the bill actually CONTAINS. It insults the intelligence of his electorate, who just happen to be Democrats, instead of Republicans. So, virtually the entire American public don’t know about EITHER of these crucial facts.

The reason why Trump and the Republicans were delaying these “gut punch” cuts was so that voters won’t be reading and hearing about these facts until mainly the second half of Trump’s term; and, so, they’ll go to the polls on 3 November 2026 before the full brutality of what the Republicans had done to the country on 4 July 2025 would be yet fully clear. But death-rates among America’s poor will be soaring in the final year of Trump’s second term.

Some Republicans are already saying that they might vote for Democrats in order to get the current fascists out of office. But the only difference nowadays between Democratic policies and Republican policies is the degree of their fascism. It’s liberal fascists (the Democrats) versus the classic (Mussolinist) fascism.

The only thing that might restore decency to American governance is a Second American Revolution. The class-war in America might not get very hot soon enough, but it will get very hot before Trump’s current term ends. And, after all, we’ve been through this before, on 4 July 1776.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.