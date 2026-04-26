Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Just Sayn
4h

Each and every state is capable and has the Authority to manage its own affairs. Every American has a duty to determine when the government has become unmanageable and to correct it. The federal government is completely unacceptable, unnecessary and out of control . Via their state, county, and city Americans need to Declare Our Independence. Nullify and negate the entirety of the this national embarrassment and revert to Independent states or coalition of states. It is our duty to the next generation not to deliver them into slavery and despotism, with forever wars and poverty.

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