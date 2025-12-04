3 December 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Putin FIRST STRIKE on Europe? Ukraine Frontline COLLAPSES | Larry Johnson & Col. Wilkerson”

3 December 2025

It’s terrific from the very start, but the climax, for me, is from 55:38 to the end at 91:13, during which Larry Johnson describes Trump’s entirely illegal and even unConstitutional murders, the unprovoked summary killings by Trump’s forces off the coast of Venezuela, of what Trump (acting as the judge, jury, and executioner) labels “narco terrorists,” and which Trump himself then contradicted in his own ‘explanation’ of it (and please note there that that that ‘news’-report refuses even to address the President’s law-breaking, but discusses ONLY his appointee’s law-breaking on behalf of the President — thereby shoving blame down to the subordinates, and protecting the President), and then both Lawrence Wilkerson and Larry Johnson identified as having brought down the U.S. Constitution and initiated the current unmitigated lawlessness at the very top of the U.S. Government, U.S. President George W. Bush and his “War on Terror” or “Global War On Terrorism” (GWOT), so that we now, in effect, live without the Constitution. Whatever democracy we had under the Constitution is gone and has especially been gone ever since GW Bush came into power.

“Jeffrey Sachs to West: “Deal With Putin, Ignore Trump” — Why the US Must Rethink Ukraine Strategy”

2 December 2025

Sachs overrides the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media’s lies that accuse Russia of having started Ukraine’s war on 24 February 2022; he points out that the war started instead in 2014 when the U.S. Government took over Ukraine in order to get it ultimately into NATO, which is America’s anti-Russian military alliance. In fact, the U.S. started Ukraine’s war on 20 February 2014, when Obama’s bloody coup grabbed Ukraine and replaced the democratically elected internationally neutralist Government of Ukraine, and installed a rabidly anti-Russian illegitimate U.S.-controlled government there in its stead, the aim being ultimately to place U.S. nuclear missiles on Ukraine’s Russian border a mere 300 miles away from blitz-decapitating Russia’s central command in the Kremlin. I have extensively documented all of this. Sachs says that NATO’s insistence upon expanding to include Ukraine (the nation that has the nearest border to The Kremlin) “caused this war in the first place” — he says the war’s cause “was an absolutely provocative attempt by the United States to move its military alliance up to Russia’s border.” And this directly contrdicts the U.S. empire’s lying claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 started the war — that Russia’s invasion was an act of “aggression by Russia,” instead of a very delayed self-defensive response by Russia to America’s act of aggression against Russia by America’s grabbing control over Ukraine on 20 February 2014. Sachs is telling the truth and is thereby trashing all of the U.S.-and-allied ‘news’-media and ‘historians’.

