12 June 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://web.archive.org/web/20260612143239/https://www.dni.gov/files/BIOLAB_Slides.pdf

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. Director of National Intelligence, authorized the following (only excerpts of which will be shown here) for release on 23 April 2026; it was finally published by her office, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, on 12 June 2026 (she leaves office on 30 June 2026), and here are excerpts:

——

Veterinary Research Facility in Kharkiv Ongoing Target for Russian Disinformation.

Russia accused the U.S. of BW [Biological Warfare] work in a basement lab of the facility. …

We are working to better understand the current status of pathogens at IECVM. …

The Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine [IECVM] of Ukraine in Kharkiv probably houses at least some dangerous pathogens and almost certainly remains vulnerable to longstanding Russian Information operations. …

Ukraine: Over 40 Labs Built and Supported

U.S. training for Ukrainian scientists

Anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, New Castles Disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, Rickettsia

U.S. Built The Following Labs in Ukraine Permit for working with Pathogens listed as “in progress” on the Ukraine Embassy website:

Kherson Diagnostic Laboratory Kherson Oblast Laboratory Center. Integrating Contractor: Black & Veatch. Ukrainian Subcontractors: Techno Project (Designer) & Macrochem (Construction & Equipment supply). Total cost of laboratory: USD$1,728,822 (USD$1,285,845 for Design & Construction; USD$442,977 for lab equipment and furniture). Permit for working with Pathogens is listed as “in progress” on the Ukraine Embassy website.

Institute of Veterinary Medicine of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. Black & Veatch. Ukrainian Subcontractors: Project Technichniy Center (Designer) & Mediamax (Construction & Equipment supply). Total cost of laboratory: $2,109,375.23 USD ($1,217,164 for design and construction and $762,134 for equipment and furniture). Permit for working with Pathogens is listed as “in progress” on the Ukraine Embassy website.

Central Reference Laboratory (CRL) Ukrainian Research Antiplague Institute (URAPI). Total cost of laboratory: USD$3,492,551 (USD$613,477 for Construction; USD$2,059,014 for lab equipment and furniture. Black & Veatch. Ukrainian Subcontractors: - Odessa Invest (Designer) & Macrochem (Construction & Equipment supply). The permit for working with Pathogens was issued by the Regime Commission of MoH [Ministry of Health] on September 13, 2010.

Zakarpartska Diagnostic Laboratory Zakarpartska Oblast Laboratory Center. Black & Veatch. Ukrainian Subcontractors: - Ekzotika LTD- Uzhgorod (Designer) & RK-Center (Construction) & Mediamax (Equipment supply). Total cost of laboratory: USD$1,920,432 (USD$1,516,354 for Design & Construction; USD$404,078 for lab equipment and furniture). The permit for working with Pathogens was issued by Regime Commission of MoH on March 02, 2012.

Ukraine Labs: Web of Connections to U.S. BW Defense Industry. The U.S. paid Ukrainian scientist to study the genome of highly pathogenic avian flu and other highly infectious viruses in biocontainment labs, which were also paid for by the U.S. government.

DONORS: USDA, WHO, University of Florida, U.S. Army, Ukraine, FAO of the U.N., U.S. Navy, University of Alaska, University of Tennessee, University of New Mexico, Kansas State University, Lviv National Medical University, & others.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.