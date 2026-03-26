25 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On March 25th, America’s AP news-agency headlined “Iran rejects US ceasefire plan, issues its own demands as strikes land across the Mideast” and in the course of their 1,000+ word article, said nothing about Iran issuing any demands, or what they were; and, so, that headline was a lie. The headline implied that the U.S. regime had issued a ceasefire plan to Iran and that Iran responded by issuing “its own demands”; and this was implying that there are negotiations between U.S. and Iran. But Iran has repeatedly denied that there are ANY negotiations going on now between itself and the U.S. regime. The Trump Administration is alleging that there are indirect negotiations now going on between itself and Iran’s Government, but Iran repeatedly denies that allegation. So, the AP U.S. propaganda agency covers for the regime by, in this headline, IMPLYING that such negotiations indeed ARE taking place — even though the article itself provides zero indication that that is so.

One of the strongest tricks that propaganda agencies do is to imply in headlines that things are happening that are not happening, and then in the actual ‘news’-report fudging on the allegation, hazing it over so as to be unclear and thus leaving ONLY the impression that the headline had established in the reader’s mind; but, in the present instance, the AP propaganda agency didn’t merely haze-over, but avoided even repeating the headline-allegation (“Iran … issues its own demands”), at all — not even hazily. The fact of the matter is that Iran has not issued any demands in response to Trump’s plan, because Iran is repeatedly saying that its demands are the same since the U.S. and Israel on February 28th bombed Iran while Iran was in the midst of negotiating with Trump’s team — unchanged throughout this war — and that they will remain unchanged. Iran is making very clear that the U.S. regime has lied to them so many times and never adhered to its commitments (and both back in June and now again, bombed Iran in the midst of ‘negotiating’ with Iran), so that there would be zero sense in negotiating with such a rabidly lying regime. But instead of reporting this fact to the public, the AP propaganda-agency IMPLIES that Trump’s allegations that he is negotiating with Iran’s Government are true. The article even goes so far as to allege:

Diplomatic efforts face major challenges

Mediators are pushing for possible in-person talks between the Iranians and the Americans, perhaps as soon as Friday in Pakistan, the Egyptian and Pakistani officials said.

In other words: the AP propaganda agency is doing a switcheroo — reporting as-if “Egyptian and Pakistani officials” who “are pushing for possible in-person talks” document that Trump’s claim to be negotiating with Iran is true.

Another U.S.-regime propaganda-agency, this from the royal Thani family’s Qatar, via their al-Jazeera ‘news’-agency, headlines “Iran Denies Talks with US as Trump Claims Progress”, and in its ‘news’-report, says

00:00

the Iranian capital, Muhammad, denials from the Iranian leaders

00:04

that they’re actually talking to the US, but Donald Trump’s insisting they are.

00:11

MUHAMMAD: Yeah, that’s a situation, um, that the Iranian leaders were very quick to respond to, the, that

00:16

tweet by Donald Trump [by Iran’s] saying that uh there is no indirect or direct negotiation going on between

00:23

the two sides. But the understanding [by the U.S. regime’s propaganda agencies such as is al-Jazeera] is that there is mediation. Mediation has never stopped

00:28

since the beginning of this war.

00:30

…

By their alleging that “Mediation has never stopped since the beginning of this war,” they are implying that even after Trump blitz-bombed Iran in the midst of his ‘negotiations’ with them, Iran’s Government has continued those negotiations. Iran consistently says that the Trump Administration’s allegation to be again negotiating with them after that bombing began, is pure lies. Furthermore, none of the ‘news’-reports about the current ‘negotiations’ that Trump is now talking about list what Iran’s demands are, nor even what Trump’s demands are. How can such ‘news’-reports be taken at all seriously by anyone? Which side has the better record of truth-telling, and which has the record of almost always lying? Only fools still trust Trump, but the polled approval-rating of Trump in America still remains over 40%; so, apparently, at least around 40% of Americans are fools — they are fooled by ‘journalists’ such as these propagandists are.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.