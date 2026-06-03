2 June 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here is, from Ukraine, Сергій Флеш’s Post on May 31st:

Russian counterpart StarLink - project “Bureau 1440”

After “Military” generalized all the information available to the public in the format of a video review on the subject of “Dawn” satellites, I literally have questions.

The response is structured:

1. The opponent needs a “Russian StarLink”. Certainly, Russia understands the importance of a system of rapid satellite data transfer in low orbit, and it would be unreasonable to think that they would not pursue that direction. The question is only in terms of time.

2. I have no idea who agencies and structures we have in the country monitoring this project and thinking of possible problems. I can only speak for myself. I have been collecting all the information on this topic since the first day of the war, and I try to analyze and track everything.

3. Why are we not doing anything against this project? Because it has no signs and facts of military use. [However, according to Wikipedia on June 2nd, Russia had placed in orbit on 23 March 2026, 16 satellites that were its “first launch of operational satellites” and so are now beyond the mere “test” phase.]

Well and also I wonder how you see countermeasures? Attack of our UAVs of distant cosmodromes Plesetsk, Eastern and Baikonur so that satellites for mobile Internet would not be launched anymore? Sounds like a lighthouse to me.

4. There are already the first 16 sunrise satellites in orbit. To make the data transmission permanent and stable, at least 200-250 satellites need to be launched. Plans for the coming years to launch 300 and then 700 more satellites. Let’s see when and how many will actually be launched. Deadlines and plans are constantly changing

5. Can existing satellites already be used against us for military purposes?

Theoretically - yes. A satellite can provide high-speed data transfers within 6-10 minutes while flying over us. They fly over about once a day. Who cares when and where they fly over, you can download an app, for example Satellite Tracker.

Theoretically, the enemy can already set up satellite Internet terminals on Shahedah and plan an attack during the satellites flyover, but I think it’s too complicated from the organizational point of view, and until there are enough satellites in orbit for stable communication, there will be no military use.

6. If the military use of Dawn satellites begins, we will capture it by satellite traffic, by intelligence, or by trophies. Depending on the application.

7. What countermeasures of “Dawn” satellites can be on our side. Could Russia with its scientific and technological potential in 4 years do something with Starlinki? Couldn’t. So I think we can’t do anything when there are too many satellites, but I have some sneaky plans

It’s too early to test them now. 16 satellites available in orbit work in test mode.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.