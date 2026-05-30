30 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

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https://theduran.com/nato-freak-out-romania-drone-crisis-armenia-looks-west-lavrov-mocks-kaja-ursula-targets-china/

NATO freak out Romania drone CRISIS.

29 May 2026

UKRAINE FALSE-FLAG ATTACK ON ROMANIA, URSULA VON DER LEYEN BLAMES RUSSIA, PUTIN RESPONDS, ROMANIA CHANGES MIND AND REJECTS THE UKRAINE AND VON DER LEYEN SCAM.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.