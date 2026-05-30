Ukrainian False-Flag Attack on Romania Fails to Spark WW3
30 May 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
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https://theduran.com/nato-freak-out-romania-drone-crisis-armenia-looks-west-lavrov-mocks-kaja-ursula-targets-china/
NATO freak out Romania drone CRISIS.
29 May 2026
UKRAINE FALSE-FLAG ATTACK ON ROMANIA, URSULA VON DER LEYEN BLAMES RUSSIA, PUTIN RESPONDS, ROMANIA CHANGES MIND AND REJECTS THE UKRAINE AND VON DER LEYEN SCAM.
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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is Scott Ritter at his best discussing how the drone situation is a real crisis for Russia, how it necessitates far more aggressive military actions against the NATO proxy army in Kiev, and also the most important and most legitimate reason for Russia's SMO invasion. (It wasn't primarily NATO expansion.)
https://scottritter.substack.com/p/terror-and-mental-war?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1etjor