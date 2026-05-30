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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
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Here is Scott Ritter at his best discussing how the drone situation is a real crisis for Russia, how it necessitates far more aggressive military actions against the NATO proxy army in Kiev, and also the most important and most legitimate reason for Russia's SMO invasion. (It wasn't primarily NATO expansion.)

https://scottritter.substack.com/p/terror-and-mental-war?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1etjor

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