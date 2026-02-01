Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cary's avatar
John Cary
8h

It appears a deliberate action by the US and its vassals to destroy the UN and replace it with the Dumbster's Bored of Atrocities, err I mean Peace 😤😡😠🤬🤬. Not that the UN is very effective these days with the US of Atrocities vetoing every positive action 😢

Reply
Share
Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
8h

And the cheering was heard throughout the 3d world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture