9 October 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

——

https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/6137732-kimberly-guilfoyle-gop-donor-money-texts/

https://web.archive.org/web/20261010022031/https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/whats-news/texts-show-kimberly-guilfoyle-asking-maga-donor-for-money-and-offering-him-access-to-trump-officials/0c28f49b-85cc-4ac3-ae5d-354c0abd9e06

https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/kimberly-guilfoyle-money-secrets-just-000111407.html

“Why Trump Has No Idea He’s About to be Torn Apart | Inside Trump’s Head”

The Daily Beast, 8 October 2026, 61-minute video: The 64-year-old Joanna Coles discusses “Inside Trump’s Brain” with the 73-year-old Trump specialist Michael Wolff. [Coles and Wolff both despise Trump and are propagandists for Democratic Party billionaires and their agents, and are Democratic Party neocons who criticize Republican Party neocons. (Both Parties are almost 100% neocon.) But I have never yet found anything that either of them had said about Trump or Trumpworld and their MAGA scam that turned out to have been untrue, and this podcast about Trumpworld is one of their best. It presents and contextualizes this string of encrypted messages between Guilfoyle and Deters.]

199,166 views Premiered 21 hours ago

Introduction [by The Daily Beast]

Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles are counting down to the midterms — and the Trump world is already positioning itself for what comes next. Marco Rubio appears to be launching his 2028 presidential campaign with a grandiose pitch to save Western civilization, while Michael predicts Trump and Rubio may need a new “big thing” to distract from the Iran war, impeachment threats, and mounting investigations. Meanwhile, Kimberly Guilfoyle is engulfed in a stunning new corruption scandal involving hundreds of thousands of dollars as Trump’s political operation increasingly looks like a pay-to-play enterprise. Plus, the Senate map is suddenly tilting toward Democrats, a resurgent measles outbreak threatens RFK Jr.’s political ambitions, and Michael explains why Trump’s team — and Trump himself — may be far more vulnerable after the midterms than they appear.

TRANSCRIPT

Everything in the Trump administration is for sale. The store is always open for a transaction. If you want a pardon, if you want introductions. All of that is available to you if you pay. This is pay per play. For really, everybody in the administration and everybody in the administration is spending a lot of time, as Kimberly Guilfoyle is trying to figure out how they can get money, how you can create a somewhat legal, somewhat acceptable context for taking this money. Also not leaving a paper trail that will hang you for taking this money. Michael. Joanna. For new people joining us here today. Welcome to our 175th episode of Inside Trump’s Head. I think it’s clear where we are. I’m Joanna Coles and this is my co-host is I’m Michael Wolff, and it’s 25 days to the election to the midterms. 25 days. Oh my God. So little more than three weeks in the middle of October. So there could be a surprise any day. Or maybe the surprise is that there will be no surprise. Or the surprise is that the Republicans are just going to be flatly wiped out, or the surprise is that they won’t be. And then we will be surprised. Then we will be surprised. We should remind people that it may be 25 days till the midterms. It’s only ten days till you and I appear at the Terror Grand Ballroom in downtown LA. Go to beast pub it h. Live it h for inside Trump’s head live or Ticketmaster. We are appearing together. It’s a live podcast taping on October the 20th. Come and join us. Come and join us and feel free to subscribe to The Daily Beast podcast wherever you get your podcasts. We are independent media and there are all sorts of tiered memberships where you get extra content from Michael, dinner with Michael, A holiday with Michael who is currently in London, having a blast. Always a good time in London and I’m very envious. You’re in a much grander hotel than I am. I am in San Francisco and I’m staying at a modest hotel that say that and no room service. So I found this morning, in the spirit of foraging, a squashed clementine at the bottom of my bag and a crushed bag of nuts, which I mainline like a hungry squirrel. So you ate them both. You ate the the crushed clementine and. Well, okay, great. So I’m fueled up. I, I have an observation that I want to call attention to because it was for at least for a moment I was shocked, which is that a point yesterday when I was scrolling down. What? What? Well, I would call the front page of the New York Times. I did not see one story about Donald Trump, which I, you know, I really thought that was a a unique experience, certainly for the past. Since the second term began and actually a kind of a unique experience over the last ten years. So I wonder if that’s a sign. And then I had dinner with someone. Somebody last night. Journalist by the name of Rachel Johnson. Oh, wait a minute. I know Rachel Johnson, Boris Johnson’s sister. Everybody knows Rachel Johnson. And, And she said no one in London is talking about Donald Trump anymore, so I don’t know. Have we have we reached the point of no return for Donald Trump? Is that true that people aren’t talking about Donald Trump anymore in London, perhaps because, well, who are they talking about? Are they talking about the new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham? Yesterday I had breakfast with David Cameron, another former British prime minister, referring to Boris. And actually he made quite a good joke. He said, you know, there were quite a lot of British prime ministers, so I’m glad that you’re having breakfast with me. It was a small group to celebrate a rather good podcast he’s done on Alzheimer’s disease, not because he has it, but because his mother had it. But it’s sort of interesting to see. What do you do if you’re a young X prime minister? And did he speculate that Trump might have outsiders disease? Very good question. How did I not ask him that? I should have asked him that. Though you seem firmly in the camp that doesn’t think that Trump has dementia, or I’m in the camp to think that Trump has always had dementia. So if you’ve always had dementia, then you can’t really get dementia. Trump. And sure, it’s its own thing. I did think when he and we slightly underplayed this, I think when we talked about it on Tuesday, possibly because it had literally just happened as we were, I think, recording the podcast. But his sort of, you know, take out LA, take out San Diego, it’s a small price to pay, as you’re always saying. He’s just says whatever’s in his head. I think there’s a broader implications to that. And, you know, I do not think that actually that’s what he that’s what he was saying or that’s what he meant to say. But I think it’s a very clear window into how Trump thinks. So I think we should come back to that, because that is that’s the direct road into Trump’s head. Okay. So we shall come back to that. And of course, who was who was working out furiously in San Diego yesterday, who clearly didn’t want to be taken out by the Iranians. Pete Hegseth, so we can talk about Pete a bit later on. And I think, in fact, we’re going to come back and talk about Peter, greater length on Saturday, because he really is a pall hanging over this midterm elections. But we’re going to talk about Marco Rubio. We’re going to have a second visit to what Kimberly Guilfoyle is up to in Greece, and all sorts of financial shenanigans going on. We’re going to talk about yet more measles now for 40 outbreaks of measles in the US, a disease that really had disappeared. By the beginning of this millennial and of course, the shifting Senate races and the knife edge and the 40 or so seats definitely in play. And for those who know that when we read, we grow, which is the message from the second lady, we have a new episode with Gary Player, the golfer. Odd. Why would he be reading children’s books? And of course, there’s always a new episode of your Health and Human Services secretary Robert Kennedy and his new food video, which is a one pot chicken thighs meal. Where should we begin? I think we should begin in the Hellenic Republic. Michael. I think we should begin with Mark. Yeah, let’s. And and because Marco Rubio is beginning, and what he is beginning is his campaign for the presidency. And let’s remember, in 25 days, the midterms come, which means in 26 days marks the beginning of the 2820 of the 2028 campaign for president. No sleep for the weary. That would be no sleep for the weary. And and we’ll come on to this, and we’re going to go into it in a bit more detail later and then again on Saturday. What usually happens after the midterms, if the incumbent president gets a shellacking, is that he makes some cabinet changes. So both heads, and it now appears Marco Rubio are quickly using the platform. They have to put their hand up and say, hello, I’m going to inherit the Maccabees, right? And that’s what exactly what Rubio is doing. He was and actually, it’s a curious claim. He was making this claim for the MAGA base in the midst of the Iran war, a war that he’s going to be, whatever he does tarred with. He is the secretary of state, after all. And the Iran war is well, it is unpopular with everyone, but but maybe even more so with the MAGA base. If healthier looking hair and skin have been on your mind, this might be your sign to stop putting it off. I received the Iris store Elliot and Illumina face mask, and what I love is how easily they fit into your routine. The elite is comfortable enough to wear while working or watching TV, and it uses 300 lasers and 200 LEDs to help regrow thicker, healthier hair. You may have noticed I have grown my hair recently. The Lumina is lightweight, cordless, and takes just ten minutes. It’s 360 medical grade LEDs combine red, infrared, and blue light with the ability to use all three simultaneously to target fine lines, dullness, breakouts, and more. So whether you’re focused on fuller looking hair, healthier looking skin, or just building a routine you’ll actually stick with, I restore makes it simple to upgrade your self-care from the comfort of your own home. Iris store is offering some huge discounts on their red light therapy devices right now. You can save on customer favorites like the Iris store, Elite helmet, and the Illumina Face Mask. Just head to restore and use Code Beast that’s beast at Iris store.com, and please support our show and tell them we sent you. Give your skin and hair the upgrade they deserve so you can feel confident and refreshed. So he he’s over there for the US Greece strategic dialog, which is now in its sixth year and really reflects the fact that actually Greece is becoming a more strategic player. They are, of course also needing to upgrade their military, and so they are in the process of buying F-35 fighter jets from the US. And of course, Kimberly Guilfoyle is there as their ambassador, former girlfriend or well, former fiancee actually, we should say of Don junior, former wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, a romantic stretch, which is very I mean, even in novels, it’s hard to understand a romantic stretch quite that elastic. And as you pointed out the last time we talked about her, she’s very much a Becky Sharp type character from Thackeray’s Vanity Fair. But just to go back to Marco’s speech for a second, he’s really positioning himself as, I think it’s fair to say, the savior of Western civilization. You know, I don’t I mean, I thought that was a little kind of I mean, he’s trying to position himself as as both respectful of Donald Trump and more intelligent than Donald Trump. So, which is not that hard if you think about it, of course. But, you know, this whole speech was cast and God knows, I mean, I could see the the team having to write this speech, you know, with Greece as the, as the functional metaphor for Western civilization. I mean, it was ridiculous. It was preposterous. I’m sure Marco Rubio knows nothing about about, about the glory that about Copernicus and. Right. And he gives the speech on the Knicks, which is, of course, the he’s got the Parthenon behind him, and it’s the sort of cradle of Greek democracy. That’s where he gives the speech. That’s the symbolism of it. Right. So it was it was a stage and tone deaf. And Marco Rubio has always been kind of tone deaf because he’s uncomfortable in his role. He’s actually Marco Rubio is a foreign policy wonk. Unfortunately for him, a neocon foreign policy wonk. And, and, you know, clearly they’re trying they’re trying to encompass that, make him sound grander than he is because he isn’t very grand. And, and also at the same time not offend Donald Trump. Now, it’s actually a good idea. You talk about the history of Greece. Donald Trump is going to just shut that out, I don’t care. Greece. Great. And, but but this is the he had to make this speech at this moment because now it all begins. He is going to run for president. I mean, this is very, you know, very clear, very forthright. The only thing that he did not say in this speech was announced his candidacy, but it is surely there, which makes almost everything he said in this, in this speech completely irrelevant. It doesn’t matter. It’s just about I am giving the big speech. Well, here’s just how significant he was taking it. There were four, four State Department video cameras and taking this from the Washington Post, including one mounted on a crane for cinematic shots of of him on the next. You would have thought they could use a drone. Actually. Why would they need one mounted on a crane? You should have just had had a drone, but perhaps they haven’t got that in the State Department. Perhaps we’ve run out of drones, Michael. Perhaps we’ve run out of drones. And perhaps neither you nor I know anything about cinematography. I tell you what I do know, having done this for years. Fashion MAGAzines. When you hire a crane, my friend, you are into thousands of dollars. And I do know that you can rent a camera, a drone camera, for much less money. Well, just think about this. This this footage is going to be the basic footage of his campaign. So they’re making an investment here in, you know, this is in the production details of staging a a campaign that they want to look they want to want this to look like he is the heir apparent. He is inevitable. So. And he’s so the duel here really is between his production, his production details in JD Vance as production details. Who will have the better production on Pete Hexa? Don’t let’s forget Pete. But Pete. Pete is going to be. Pete is going to have to be a come from behind candidacy. So these are the two these are the two leaders. And you have to if you’re going to be the leader, you got to look like the leader okay. The only thing I would say is we’re paying for this. This is the State Department making these videos for Rubio. This is not Rubio putting his hand in his back pocket and producing it. It’s not even him hustling a congressman like the Greek ambassador. But just to go back to his speech for a second. This is one of the things he said. And as you say, I’m sure Donald Trump, the minute he heard this, just tuned out. But this is Marco’s signaling for the future. We have much to learn from the men of ancient Greece. They knew that there was nothing selfish or wrong about loyalty to your nation. Oh, not anything selfish or wrong about fighting to defend its interests above all else. Hello, MAGA. Hello, MAGA. I mean, who wrote this speech? I could go on the next decade. We can discuss this. This is one of those prompts that would be good for a 14 year old essay. The next decade will write the story of the next century. The course we take will determine whether the West maintains its place at the head of the world or resigns itself to a future of atrophy, servitude and decline. Yeah, this is this is all AI stuff. I mean, whoever the speechwriter was, typed into AI, what’s the relevance of of of ancient Greece to today’s military problems? That’s the prompt. And, and and then they’ve picked out pieces of this to put into this speech. Okay. Well, he’s done a drive by of liberal values. I’m just going to throw that. He goes that, liberal access has lowered standards to ensure that no one will lose. So I was I was listening to this speech and I suddenly had a, a theory about what’s going to happen, what’s good for Marco Rubio and probably also what’s good for Donald Trump post the midterms. So for Donald Trump, he’s going to need something. What does he do? I mean, he’s got these huge problem he can’t get out of this war in Iran. It’s a problem for Rubio to, but he’s also going to need something that holds the attention of the world because he’s Donald Trump. Without that attention, he’s not Donald Trump. So it is in his mind. And this is what one of the things that he says around to his aides constantly is what’s a big thing? We need a big thing. I need a big thing. Get me a big thing, big thing, big thing. They make fun of this big thing as though it’s one word. And Marco Rubio is also going to need a big thing. What is the thing that gets him? Distracts from the war in Iran? What is the thing that he can that he can something in this administration with which he can brand himself, that isn’t the war in Iran. So what is this thing, this big thing for Trump, this big thing for Rubio? Would you like me to tell you? Is it Cuba? They’re going to invade Cuba. That is exactly what they are going to do, right? Because that’s Marco’s thing to he’s the child of Cuban exile parents right there. They are going to be the liberators of Cuba, and they need a war that they can win. And, and I suspect they can win that war. And, and I think that they can win that war with alacrity, and they can then say we are we have saved Cuba. No other American president in what are we talking now? 70 years has done this and more than 70 years, 80 years. And we have done this and, and it’s going to distract from everything else from the impeachment that’s going to come because because the Democrats control Congress to, to the investigations of Trump’s family, to all of this nightmare of things that is going to come down on Trump’s head, they need a distraction. This is going to be a do you think the American people care about Cuba? Do enough of them. I understand that Marco is based in Florida, where he was a senator before Secretary of state. I understand there’s a big Cuban exile community there, but do you think this place writ large in America? Doesn’t it just remind people of the failed war with Iran? No. Well, yes, I mean, when remind us of that, and we will try to remind other people of that. But the the, you know, victory especially for Donald Trump, you claim something as a victory. And, I, you know, I mean, and remember, remember considering all of the other things that he might do, disasters he might get himself into, this is probably what they think of as an easy win. I mean, not that I’m at all, by the way, recommending that they do this. This seems as foolish as anything else and as fraught with problems. But, but I, you know, I think I can I can see this, this, this happening. I can see Donald Trump leaving the presidency in 2029, and I can see the Trump boys opening a casino in Havana. Of course. Of course. Right. What would it be called? It could be a crypto casino. It would be called Trump. Havana. Trump of Trump. Copacabana. Yeah, of course it will. Of course it will. Yeah. And I’m sure Jared and Ivanka have already scoped out twin properties for their property. Yeah, yeah, it’s an island in Albania, which, of course, they discovered when their friend with the yacht that they were staying on, they all went swimming and they found this amazing island. It was completely deserted. Yes, it was deserted because it was. The nature is an amazingly, amazingly. I still find this incredible story, Jared. Nirvana’s determination to colonize said island and this beautiful, beautiful refuge for flamingos has actually caused the biggest protests in Albania since the Second World War, and the poor president of Albania, who thought he was doing a good job by sucking up to Trump’s relatives, has now put his own career in in jeopardy. Anyway, I totally meandered off the way because we’re really talking about Marco Rubio and Greece, and let’s segway there because I, I think Marco Rubio’s head must be exploding that he that he has having staged this, this coming out, I’m the, a man of great seriousness and, and I am the I am I Mount Olympus. I’m Mount Olympus of politicians in a Donald Trump I am I am of presidential timber. And then he manages, coincidentally, to intersect with Kimberly Guilfoyle. So we have to give a shout out, KG as they say in the, in Trump circles, kg kg okay, we’re going to give a shout out to Dana Mattioli, Drew Hinshaw, Rebecca Ball House, and Joe Parkinson of the Wall Street Journal. They have been on this story. About three weeks ago, they did an incredible story about how Kimberly Guilfoyle was basically hustling as fast as she could as ambassador to Greece, and had aligned herself with a lobbyist for an energy company. How many reporters, how many reporters does it take to screw Kimberly Guilfoyle, I think might be the joke here. Oh, why are there so why are there so many reporters on a story? Jesus, I, I, you know, anyway. Well, anyway, it’s it was a very good story. And it really focused on her relationship with this lobbyist with whom she’s spending so much time that people first assumed he was her chief of staff. And then, as Donald Trump pointed out, when he saw them both back in the US, he’s very good looking. So they appeared to be spending a ton of time together. And now another story has come out by the same team at the Wall Street Journal. Let me read one of you. Well, let me read you one of the texts and then we’ll go into the story. Let me just separate this. The story last week was a devastating story, a story of enormous corruption and, the, the kind of thing that obviously should, should provoke, provoke, a whole series of congressional investigations. I mean, just there this is and should be death for an ambassador career, a political career, any career. But then there’s another story which is entirely different. It’s not a follow on story. It is something. It is an entirely separate chapter of corruption. Yes. And we should we should point out in the previous story in the Wall Street Journal, it also became clear that Kimberly appeared to be threatening the Greek government itself by suggesting that America could cause real unrest in Greece. And the Greek, I think it was. Defense minister took enormous umbrage to that. Understandably so. She’s not proving as popular there as she once was. Anyway, I’m going to read one of the texts from this story, and then let’s explore what’s actually going on. This is a text from Kimberly to a businessman called Eric Darters. Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things. It’s really dangerous and not helpful to you or me. While you could simply just call me on signal, what could she be referring to? Michael? Why doesn’t someone want someone to contact them in or text them? Yeah, and just to point out that all of the Trump people use signal, I mean, everybody reverts to this. I mean, I actually I think I might have exchanged a signal or two with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the, and just to be clear, signal is an encrypted program. And the messages that you set the messages to disappear. So what someone says to you, you’re pretty much. I mean, at least if you’re relatively disciplined, you set it and people will not message. There will be no record of your messages. Okay. The alternative is, you know, regular electronic communication and which you do leave a paper trail that will hang you. Well, it appears that Mr. Deter’s who wanted. How would you pronounce it? Details, details, I say. I would say detours, but I. Oh, no. I never heard of this man before. Okay, well, he’s a business man. And he ran and failed to get a congressional seat, but he’s asking for all sorts of things. Seem like a very big businessman. Does he own a couple of a couple of pizza joints? I mean, so I know this is not. This is not auspicious. He does have tax problems, however. Well, he’s inevitably he’s got tax problems and he’s paid Kimberly over the last three years for her lobbying efforts to a help him with his tax benefits. And then incredibly. And what I love about this story is it’s got great details about what this businessman wanted, but he wanted to go on Carlson. So he was hustling her to get him on tucking Tucker Carlson’s podcast. But then the other point of of this is it’s not just what he wanted, but his, ire that he gets nothing from her. He pays her tons of money, she delivers nothing. Well, okay. And one of the other things he wanted was that he and a local guitarist had written a song called Kentucky Outlaw, and he wanted Guilfoyle to get the lyrics to country rapper kid Rock. You know, kid Rock, who’s the only pop star that’s ever seen apart from Lee Greenwood, it’s Lee Greenwood and Kid Rock. The Dems have Beyonce, they have Bruce Springsteen, they have everybody. But Trump has kid Rock and Lee Greenwood. And then, he he says to her in a text, he’s a Kentucky outlaw, meaning kid Rock. He fights the man and refuses to crawl. It’s it’s fantastic. A couple of points here that this is illustrative of the kind of crap that politicians, all politicians, have to deal with from people who give them money. So let’s assume I mean, I mean, she’s getting money. Let’s we’ll get into the basis that she gets her money. But all politicians are taking money from people legally or not or, or illegally. But every dollar comes with a set of expectations, and the expectations are often not grand. You’re kind of, you become you become the servant of people who give you money. You become, you know, you become, somebody who has to deliver on these, on these ridiculous, demeaning requests. So that’s the that’s the defense of Kimberly Guilfoyle. Right. And then you spend a lot of time because often you can’t deliver. Right? But you still want to take the money. So you then spend a lot of time obfuscating about how you try right now, it’s not the right time for them, but they’re still engaged. And, you know, it’s worth revisiting in six months. I mean, that keeping someone at bay while still taking the the tax and this is this is particularly true inside of the Trump administration because because there’s a certain certain thing, a certain level. Why wouldn’t you take the money is available? Why wouldn’t you take it? If you don’t take it, then you’re kind of not, not not playing. You’re not a serious player inside of Trump world. That’s number number one. But the, the the other thing is the expectation that because you’re a part of Trump world, all of these things are you would be willing to do all these things. And then if you suddenly refuse then then you get a kind of reputation is not really being a Trump world player. So you’re kind of trapped, trapped, trapped in this at the same time you need the money. You know, Kimberly Guilfoyle, I mean, one of one of the reasons in posts are sort of divided between professionals in the State Department and then, you know, campaign friends and donors and people who are really not, not not necessarily have no qualifications for being ambassador, except that they can afford it because it’s a very expensive job. You know, the State Department is really underfunding you and you succeed because you can, you know, I don’t know, give, give great parties. Really. I know you succeed because you can give great parties and you can maintain often the official residences. So if you think of Winfield House in the middle of Regent’s Park in London, which has been made famous by the diplomat, actually I don’t think they use Winfield House, but but it’s a fantastic house in the middle of the biggest private garden in London, outside of Buckingham Palace private garden. But it requires enormous upkeep. Similarly with the French embassy in Paris requires enormous upkeep. And so and that’s something that ambassadors, especially in those two particular positions, are sort of expected to do. And then they’re expected to host parties and have friends around and be of social consequence. And I remember 1 or 2 ambassadors, one in particular in London, the, the American ambassador to the court of Saint James, saying that he would go to Downing Street twice or three times a week to give the British Prime Minister advice on how to handle things. So it’s a very interesting role. Who would that have been? Do you remember the ambassador? I do remember the ambassador, but I’m not I’m not going to I’m not it’s not necessarily, you know, like Woody Johnson was the ambassador to the court of Saint James during, during the first Trump administration. And I can guarantee, you know, British Prime Minister would have taken advice from Woody Johnson, nor nor would he have had advice to give. Okay, this this was a but I bet they would have gone to the parties. I bet they would have gone to the parties at Winfield House. That Woody Johnson was throwing. It was under a Democratic president. Let me put it that way. Great. Another so a question which I don’t think is answered in this Wall Street Journal piece, or the last Wall Street Journal piece. Where did these emails come from? Do we know? Well great question. So they’ve obviously been leaked from someone, probably a disgruntled staffer. Right. But there are two things about them that are important. One is that Kimberly Guilfoyle, before her Senate confirmation for the post, needed to pay off an AmEx bill. So she asked Eric Deters [who publicly said in 2024 that he was “15% Shareholder The Deters Company”] to pay it off for her. She needed 100 grand to pay off her AmEx bill because she didn’t want any debt going into the thing, and he appears to tease her a little bit in terms of what he will say he is going to offer her, and at one point he writes her a letter saying, I agree that, you know, we’re going to pay you another $50,000 for your consulting fee consulting. But then he says to her in another text, I’m not going to pay you a thousand $100,000. That would cost me a divorce. So at least Eric Deters’ wife is on the case here. Well, yeah, but does does that, is the implication that he’s having an affair with Kimberly Guilfoyle? Well, actually, it’s interesting. I hadn’t thought about that. I hadn’t thought about it. I thought about that. I mean, if somebody says, you know, I can’t give you money because you say to a another woman, I can’t give you money because then, that, you know, that might cost my marriage, I don’t know. Well, I was thinking that I have to explain to his wife why he’d written Kimberly Guilfoyle a check for $100,000, but. But maybe that’s the implication. Yeah, that would only be seem to me to be a problem. Otherwise, it’s a business deal. I’m writing Kimberly Guilfoyle a check because this is a this is a trend. We’re in a transaction. She’s going to get me a part of. This was that she has promised him, help with the IRS. I mean, so he’s theoretically getting value. It turns out he doesn’t get value because she doesn’t do anything. I have no idea whether they’re having a a, a kind of romantic relationship, but certainly it does prompt the question in this, these these set of emails. Yes. You’re quite right. Why would his wife be particularly annoyed? Right. And where do the again where do these emails come from. And if I have the fourth these stories in the journal, it’s, it’s you know, we ought to have a sense of the context of this which we. Okay, okay. Well, here’s what it is. Interesting. Well, even without the context. This is pretty juicy. Okay. It’s definitely juicy. And he detours her. There’s a section in the piece that talks about him facing his own legal issues. And in 2020, he was banned from entering a courthouse in Ohio’s Hamilton County and reading now, after threatening on social media to burn it down, the Kentucky Bar Association twice suspended him, citing aggressive litigation strategies, false statement in court proceedings and filing frivolous claims. And when the Kentucky Supreme Court was considering whether to reinstate him to the bar, dieters denounced members of the association as jokes of human excrement, and the chief justice wrote in 2021, in a ruling not to reinstate him, as practice of law is not governed by constitution, rule of law or procedure, it is anarchy. It is anarchy. So Deters responds to that, of course, was these rules written by big law to hurt people like me? Screw them. I’m a legal outlaw. Which perhaps led to his song Kentucky Outlaw, which he was paying Kimberly to get to kid Rock and which she couldn’t deliver. And let me let me just widen this aperture a bit to see that a couple, that number one, everything in the Trump administration is for sale. So you can I mean, it’s it’s an sort of open, you know, the store is always open for, for a transaction if you want a pardon, if you want, if you want introductions, if you want to have get in to see the president to to to try to convince him of something. Although it won’t you that will be useless because he doesn’t listen to you. But but you, you might feel your advance in your cause. All of that is available to you if you pay. So this is. This is pay per play for everyone. Really, everybody in the administration, and and everybody in the administration is spending a lot of time, as Kimberly Guilfoyle is trying to figure out how they can get money, how you can how you can can create a league, somewhat legal, somewhat acceptable context for taking this money and also not leaving a paper trail that will hang you for taking this money. Well, what’s so delicious about this piece is that it actually shows you part of the paper trail. And that’s what’s fascinating, because it’s not very often that you get the actual text from people trying to cover things up. So we’ve got a few more details here. Two days later, Dieters sends her a photo of a printed memo addressed to her. I have paid you $300,000 over the years, he wrote. As of this memo, I have not received one favor. I am not naive or a sucker. I need results, she says. Stop papering all these things. It’s really dangerous. Just call me on signal. As for so, she then calls someone to try and help him with the with the tax issues. Absolutely no go. And then she says also very privately, if you write an email or a text about, I’m going to kill you because I love you, but you’re so out of control. So and I’m sure, I’m sure he is. And just think about all of these people having to deal with people giving them money because they want things, but not doing it in a proper way. Everybody becomes potentially exposed here. And then there’s this other aspect of this, that, that, that this is being done by people at, at, at ever more distant layers from the center of Trump world. So they’re out there saying they can do things which they can’t do. So they’re taking money on completely, a fraudulent pretext. They cannot deliver. Well, and again, just swinging this back full circle to Marco Rubio, Mark Rubio, Marco Rubio is then asked about this latest Wall Street Journal piece, which has dropped towards the end of of his visit. And he’s like, well, first of all, he says, suffice it to say, our embassy here is doing a great job. Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador. And then he’s what, in tabloid parlance, you would call monsters by the press on the tarmac as he’s about to leave and he’s asked about it again and he says, well, we’re not going to litigate this here in the middle of a press conference. That’s not how we do things. It’s not the American way, which, of course, is exactly the way his boss does things frequently, litigating and attacking and accusing and defending himself in press conferences. So Marco Rubio was well and truly dogged by Kimberly Guilfoyle in his effort to launch his campaign. And it’s an example that Marco Rubio has no game. He can’t respond to this. He looks guilty. He looks he looks I mean, you can you can see the frustration on his face. He’s probably the fury about Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ludicrous ness of Kimberly Guilfoyle, which everyone knows. Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle the ambassador ambassador to Greece? It is not only because she was the she’s a she was the girlfriend of the president’s son, but because she was the jilted girlfriend of the president’s son. That’s her qualification to be jilted, to have been jilted. Exactly. Trump wanted her out of the way. And if you, Marco Rubio, also learning that Kimberly Guilfoyle got $300,000 for doing absolutely nothing, and this is just one example of someone that she was supposedly trying to help. So the, well, may be others. He may also be furious. I mean, Anthony Scaramucci was talking about how, in fact, he predicted that Rubio wasn’t going to run, that this was Rubio’s moment to make money, that he’s got four children. He’s been in politics for a long time, and he’s never made the money that he’s now surrounded by, especially as Donald Trump is making a lot of money. So I’m sure for him learning that she was making more than his salary for doing absolutely nothing, no, that’s a misreading. He would have thought. He would have thought, oh my God, why is she taking pennies? I mean, this is interesting. Okay. You don’t you know, you don’t put yourself on the hook here for $300,000. I mean, that sounds like an enormous amount of money to most people. I would like $300,000, but, this is this is Donald Trump land. Everybody is Donald Trump land is is is is chuckling about Kimberly’s low price. Interesting. Interesting. Well, Donald Trump seems to be distancing himself. And Anthony by the way, is not Anthony is way off the mark on this. This this guy is running for president. This guy is only ever dreamed of being president, not dreaming of his family. He’s not dreaming of making money. He has one dream to be the president of the United States. Likely you say cynical history, Mr.. Save Western civilization. And to lead us into the next century of of of Western thought. So Michael, two more advisers of Donald Trump have been caught advising. Well, I think it’s fair to say unsavory clients in Bosnia-Herzegovina, allies of Vladimir Putin. This is James Blair and Chris Vita, and Donald Trump is now distancing himself from them. Yeah, I’m not sure. I mean, this is what what this is what has happened in the Trump in Trump world. These are these are finally Trump aligned politicians, as we were talking last, last week, the it looks like, the member, another member of the Bolsonaro family, the Bolsonaro son, will become the, the president of Brazil in the Bolsonaro’s have have shelled out millions upon millions of dollars to Trump related people. Trump advisers Trump Trump a Trump political consultants. This is this is the Trump people are aligned around the world with people who we would not consider, the examples of democracy. No, six ounces of democracy. Well, even Donald Trump is distancing himself from this particular maneuver because of the Putin connection. So do we want to talk about specific Senate races? Do we want to talk about our friend Ken Paxton struggling down in Texas against James Taylor? I think at 25 days out, it’s good to remind everybody where we are in this, in this midterm race, which is shifting very quickly and now has shifted into, well, I mean, when we started to have this discussion about the midterms, the the Senate was at best a hope and a prayer, but and, but it was a pretty, a a pretty attenuated hope and a prayer. Now it’s it’s right here. I mean, I don’t think you I mean certainly certainly control of the Senate is a toss up. And day by day it shifts more toward toward even even the possibility, the likelihood that the Democrats will take the Senate. I mean, that is a that is big. You have seats in play that, that, that that just didn’t seem possible. I mean, I mean, including Ohio in Texas, that’s extraordinary. But it’s not even just Ohio in Texas. I mean, you have added Iowa and Kansas to this. Iowa and Kansas in nobody’s imagination. Would would that have been possible? So you have you have a range of of of Senate seats now Alaska, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina. Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Kansas. New Hampshire. You know, in actually New Hampshire, there’s a couple of here, a couple of flips which appeared to be flipping toward the are held by Democrats now appear to be flipping to Republicans. But even that now is is is is fading. So, New Hampshire up until a couple of weeks ago seemed seemed suddenly iffy for the, the, the Democrats again now trending back to them. Every swing seat is now trending to the Democrats. Yeah. And the cook report saying 43 seats are competitive and there’s money going into 60 House districts. That’s 43. House seats are really competitive, and there’s money going into 60 of them. And in North Carolina, where Roy Cooper is proving very popular as a Democratic candidate, more than $20 million has gone into it. And the new factors that’s now coming in against the Republicans is this outbreak of measles, a disease that a disappeared from America. And there are now 40 separate outbreaks of measles throughout the country. I think there but extra actually concentrate the the biggest part of the measles outbreak is in Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania. Hence Pennsylvania is the state. You know, I mean, essentially, you know, where as Pennsylvania goes, so goes the nation. If you win Pennsylvania, you will win the presidency. I mean, that’s what it has been for the for the, for the past number, number of of races. And we now have a situation in, in which I mean, obviously obviously an outbreak of measles is not going to make the the Republican Party and RFK junior another another likely candidate for for the Republican nomination, not going to make the Republican Party more popular. Right. Five people have died from measles so far. And again, more cases of measles in the last year than there. So we’re only nine months in. Then there have been since 1990, cumulatively, from 1990 to the beginning of this year, more cases in the last nine months. It’s just shocking, shocking abdication of responsibility by our Secretary of Health and Human Services, who actually loves to spend his time making cooking videos. And the only reason I advocate watching them, the the recipes are fairly basic and the recipes are good is he is so peculiar as a person. He’s just so odd. And you see the chefs that he’s working with who are trying to sort of hustle to make a meal that is affordable and easy for people who aren’t used to home cooking. And it’s a perfectly admirable thing to to make a video like this, although not when there’s outbreaks of measles in the country. You’d think he could be doing something else, but of course, this is also part of his platform for 2028 is if you watch it, you see how he has no ability to relate to the chef and you see the chef, the cooks or the chefs. This this current most recent issue is someone called, I think she called the home produce mom, and it’s actually a rather good one pot recipe. But what you see is her desperately trying to get a connection with him and completely unable to do it, as have the other chefs been to. And I can’t help wondering if his focus on autism is something to do with his own lack of being able to connect with people. He doesn’t have a sense of humor. He’s not warm. He sort of speaks across them. There’s no connection when they talk. And it dawned on me that that he has some social issues, which may not just be from the years of, well, let me, let me, let me suggest something else, that he has some social media issues. Now, we’re at a moment in time where every politician believes they have to have a social media game, that this is what it’s about. You know, it is all in. Are you, can you use the medium and, you know, and the medium is not necessarily intuitive. I mean, these guys are, are, are very much used to a proscenium, a separation. They don’t they don’t I mean, Donald Trump can do this because he doesn’t give a shit. I am what you see is what you get. You know, RFK junior is a, you know, is very protective of himself. First thing he’s he’s, you know, when when you grow up as a someone named name Kennedy, you grow up with a, with a kind of wall around yourself. And social media operates in exactly the opposite way. There’s no wall, there’s no pretense. There’s no, there’s no hiding here. It is. This is what it is. No, nobody’s nobody’s prepping you for social media. That is a brilliant analysis of it. And you can see he’s 73 at this point. 73 year old man struggling with a medium, which actually, you have managed fine. You’ve got a million followers on Instagram. You haven’t had any issues with it. Here we are. We’ve got almost. Well, we’re almost at 800 000 subscribers on YouTube alone. And yet RFK is so awkward in front of the YouTube camera, it’s almost feel, you know, embarrassed for him. You feel embarrassed for him that he can’t connect. I mean, it is a weird thing to suddenly have to have to be a part of. I mean, I found that I think, what am I doing here? But I don’t have anything. You know, I don’t know what. I have no pretense here. It’s just like, whatever. What? Whatever it is, it is. But that’s not what he feels. He feels I have to be something particular. I have to be a Kennedy. I have to have a message. I have to do all of those things that you that you’ve been prepped to do over all of these decades, which are essentially related to television. I am a person who can go on Meet the Press. I’m not a person who can just, you know, you know, show up and and pretend to be comfortable in the kitchen because I look incredibly awkward. Whatever we do on social media. Well, the other person that we’ve talked about before who also looks incredibly awkward in front of a camera, and I just wish she would be allowed to give it up. And you said you think this is her advisor saying you need to be out there or you need to be out there more? Is poor Vance with her story time with the second lady? This time she has Gary Player, the golfer on. And I can only think that that’s because their oldest son is learning to golf. And there was that whole incident. Do you remember where JD Vance is? Security team leaked details of him trying to use the veep helicopter to fly his son over the DC traffic for a golf lesson, which I think eventually he didn’t end up doing. So I’m assuming they’re trying to build up their golfing connections. But, you know, last time it was Luke Bryan. Let me interrupt it. Do we know does JD Vance play golf? I’m sure he plays golf. I don’t know, but I’m assuming he plays golf. Certainly the son is learning to play golf. But why would you have Gary Player a nest? Donald Trump had suggested it. But but I guess the completely random this is aimed at children. Anyway, last time I looked it had barely scraped 2000 views and she. I want to just go back to this. I’m interested in this JD Vance thing. If he’s a golfer. I mean, it doesn’t sound like, you know, you grow up poor in Appalachia or wherever. You know, everybody’s addicted to drugs, and you and you’re also a country club member. I mean, I’m sure you can learn golf as an adult. Most people in business, let’s not forget he he works in finance for a bit. Those guys on the West Coast play golf, though not as much as the guys on the East Coast, I know. Yeah, I I’m, I’m surprised surprised at this. But anyway, we should find out because that would be interesting if he set out, I got to play golf because that’s how you get close to Donald Trump. And, and if I play golf, my kid has got to play golf. Let’s play golf. He does play golf. JD Vance does play golf. In fact, he recounts in Hillbilly Elegy that he tried out for the school’s varsity golf team and didn’t get in. But he played at Turnberry in Scotland during his family holiday. You remember when he went to the UK last year? He played at Turnberry. He does play a little bit of golf. He does add that to his resume. I wonder if that’s a if Donald Trump has so tainted the game of golf for, in a political context that that will be a kind of a a slur. He’s a golfer, he’s a golfer. He’s a golfer. Remember? Lindsey Graham was, wasn’t he, Donald Trump’s most frequent golfing buddy. They played golf over 154 times, I think. Oh, no. Who was Steve? You know the answer to this. His most frequent golf buddy, Steve Wycoff. Steve. So his sole qualifications for negotiating the fate of the world, he was a force, a member. Oh, Michael, do you play golf? Never once in my life. Which is too bad because you’re surrounded by beautiful golf courses in the Hamptons. Yeah, I suppose I am. I mean, we’re surprised, but we have surrounded by more water than that. And I do fish. Okay, you’ve fish and you swim. You fish and you swim. All right, Michael? Well, what we haven’t discussed and we are going to discuss in more depth on Saturday, but I just want to draw people’s attention to it because he was in San Diego this week is Pete Hegseth. I really think the only reason he wanted this job is so he could get fit, and he could just have someone shouting at him all day to, you know, to buff up. I mean, he was in San Diego working out with the military. And, you know, the war is going wrong. George Bush fired Donald Rumsfeld, who was his secretary of defense when he lost, when he got shellacked in his midterms and the midterms and the war in Iraq was going really badly. Do we think that is vulnerable here? Well, we think that he’s vulnerable. We think that everybody around Donald Trump is because Donald Trump is capricious and and and a blame her. So everyone ought to be. But on the other hand, as we we know, when the press calls for everybody’s head and they will call for everybody’s head, after as soon as the midterms happen, Donald Trump doesn’t do what the press wants him to do, even though that might be the best thing for Donald Trump. Let’s double down on that subject because he is, you know, I mean, I mean, the central the central crisis, the political crisis for Donald Trump and the crisis for the world is the war in Iran, a war that is being, in many ways, the, directed by, Pete Hegseth, of all people, Colonel Vodka, as Roger Ailes would frequently call her. Colonel Vodka. Okay, Michael, I will look forward to seeing you on Saturday. Who knows if Donald Trump will be back on the front pages, if people in London will be talking about him again. But we will always be inside his head. And we’ll be back on Saturday. And I will see you then. Join the calls. Big thanks to our production team Ryan Murray, John Romero, Rachel Passa, Heather Pesaro and Neil Rosenhaus. So the good news is we have so many BB tier members now. There are too many names to read out and we really appreciate your support.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.