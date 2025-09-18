17 September 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Zionism and nazism are examples of extreme-right political movements, but have different “God’s People” and different “Satan’s People” (the Palestinians, for Zionists; and the Jews, for the Nazis). In each case, “the enemy” is different, and must be eradicated. All extreme-right political movements are basing their ethic upon a supposed need to eliminate all ‘bad’ people and to subordinate (enslave or make “peons” of) all ‘inferior’ people. All such movements are totally competitive, and therefore cannot allow anything but win-lose games — pure competition — NO cooperation (win-win games); and, if they cannot WIN, then they can accept ONLY lose-lose games: games that eliminate BOTH contestants. They will accept that; and, therefore, revenge becomes their supreme objective if their victory proves unattainable — even IF revenge can be attained ONLY by the destruction of BOTH contestants.

Extreme right-wingers close their minds to any reality that denies ANYTHING in the win-lose (at all costs) world-view, or “Weltanschaung,” that has been stated here. For example:

The extreme right, in all ages, has been based upon the principle that “Might makes right,” and religious persons have believed that “the Almighty determines right.” So: what is BEHIND the extreme right-wing world-view?

Throughout history, extreme wealth has been convertible into extreme power, by means of hiring, or otherwise paying, others, to do one’s bidding; and an extremely wealthy person would work in concert with other extremely wealthy individuals, in order to either be, or else hire, the legislators, in order to collectively write the nation’s laws, which then would be enforced by agents who are paid by the Government, which is funded by the nation’s subjects, via taxes or other fees, so that the Government serves the billionaires or “aristocracy” (the super-rich), at the expense of the public.

The ruling class has therefore always consisted of the extremely wealthy, who leverage their personal wealth by means of getting the general public to share the costs of enforcing the laws that only the ruling class — the extremely wealthy (and their hired agents) — actually write. They create it.

In Hitler’s time and place, this reign in Germany was done, carried out (though he had actually won his nation’s top office by means of public elections amongst the competing billionaires-controlled political Parties, which method was called ‘democracy’ — not by means of any dictatorship — Hitler was produced by a democracy in the standard understanding, as being a public electoral competition), by means of what he openly acknowledged to be his own ideal of dictatorship (and he heaped contempt against democracies). However, after World War Two throughout the U.S. empire, such ‘democracy’ is carried out by means of public elections amongst the competing billionaires-controlled political Parties, and they pump themselves as BEING democracies — not as being dictatorships (such as Hitler did). But now, the extreme right are increasingly advocating directly for dictatorship by the billionaires — for openly restoring the aristocracy of wealth to control over the Government. And this — rule by and for the billionaires (now called “technocracy”) — is the current version of the extreme right.

Charlie Kirk was the meteorically soaring advocate for this in America. His even-more-articulate admirer Andrew Tate promotes a less religious, a more secular, more intelligent, argument for it. Both of these advocates for extreme right-wing — or pro-billionaires — dictatorship, will be featured here, so that persons who are outside the extreme right, or extreme conservative position, will better understand this rapidly rising phenomenon throughout the U.S. empire — the empire’s descent into open fascism — though it’s a variety of fascism that is ambivalent about censorship (Hitler’s and Mussolini’s fascisms were unambiguously pro-censorship). They want to censor-out everyone who denies what they say, and they proclaim this as being a right which they possess but their opponents don’t. Freedom of expression belongs ONLY to themselves, NOT to ‘BAD’ people. THIS is the far-right view. They see their enemies as being the far left, people who practice or stir violence against them, or maybe even merely oppose them peacefully — but there is increasingly violence between the far right and the far left, the authoritarians on BOTH sides. The Jews had no rights under Hitler, and the Palestinians have no rights under Netanyahu. Not even the right to live. So, there are different targets for different forms of far-right ideology, but regardless of the TARGET, the basic ideology is the same.

“Charlie Kirk Destroys Gaza Genocide Claim with One Line #charliekirk #debate”

27 July 2025

“You think that Israel is trying to kill as many peole in Gaza as possible?”

“Yes.”

“Well they’re not doing a great job of it because the population [of Palestinians] keeps going up.”

“Charlie Kirk in his own words: ‘prowling Blacks’ and ‘the great replacement strategy’: The far-right commentator didn’t pull his punches when discussing his bigoted views on current events”

11 September 2025

Charlie Kirk, the far-right commentator and ally of Donald Trump, was killed on Wednesday doing what he was known for throughout his career – making incendiary and often racist and sexist comments to large audiences.

If it was current and controversial in US politics, chances are that Kirk was talking about it. On his podcasts, and on the podcasts of friends and adversaries, and especially on college campuses, where he would go to debate students, Kirk spent much of his adult life defending and articulating a worldview aligned with Trump and the Maga movement. Accountable to no one but his audience, he did not shy away in his rhetoric from bigotry, intolerance, exclusion and stereotyping.

Here’s Kirk, in his own words. Many of his comments were documented by Media Matters for America, a progressive non-profit that tracks conservative media.

On race

If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 23 January 2024

If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine?

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 8 December 2022

Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 19 May 2023

If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because of affirmative action?

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 3 January 2024

If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 13 July 2023

On debate

We record all of it so that we put [it] on the internet so people can see these ideas collide. When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.

– Kirk discussing his work in an undated clip that circulated on X after his killing.

Prove me wrong.

– Kirk’s challenge to students to publicly debate him during the tour of colleges he was on when he was assassinated.

On gender, feminism and reproductive rights

Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor [Swift]. You’re not in charge.

– Discussing news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, on The Charlie Kirk Show, 26 August 2025

The answer is yes, the baby would be delivered.

– Responding to a question about whether he would support his 10-year-old daughter aborting a pregnancy conceived because of rape on the debate show Surrounded, published on 8 September 2024

We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 1 April 2024

On gun violence

I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational.

– Event organized by TPUSA Faith, the religious arm of Kirk’s conservative group Turning Point USA, on 5 April 2023

On immigration

America was at its peak when we halted immigration for 40 years and we dropped our foreign-born percentage to its lowest level ever. We should be unafraid to do that.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 22 August 2025

The American Democrat party hates this country. They wanna see it collapse. They love it when America becomes less white.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 20 March 2024

The great replacement strategy, which is well under way every single day in our southern border, is a strategy to replace white rural America with something different.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 1 March 2024

On Islam

America has freedom of religion, of course, but we should be frank: large dedicated Islamic areas are a threat to America.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 30 April 2025

We’ve been warning about the rise of Islam on the show, to great amount of backlash. We don’t care, that’s what we do here. And we said that Islam is not compatible with western civilization.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 24 June 2025

Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America.

– Charlie Kirk social media post, 8 September 2025

On religion

There is no separation of church and state. It’s a fabrication, it’s a fiction, it’s not in the constitution. It’s made up by secular humanists.

– The Charlie Kirk Show, 6 July 2022

The best interview of Kirk was done by the far-right academic Dr. Jordan Peterson, who asked him the best questions in order to get him to “fllesh-out” his views because they agreed on and amplified the views of each other:

“Charlie Kirk’s Personal Story | EP 542”

Deutche Welle, Jordan B. Peterson

976,926 views Apr 28, 2025 The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson engages in conversation with Charlie Kirk — author, speaker, and founder and CEO of Turning Point USA. They delve into Kirk’s emergence as a leading voice in the Conservative movement, his choice to bypass traditional higher education, and the early indicators of ideological bias in academia. The discussion also addresses how the university system has not only tilted toward the hyper-feminine but has transformed into a large-scale scam. Additionally, they examine academia’s departure from timeless questions of good and evil, faith, and foundational philosophy, to a focus on Marxist economics and cultural capture.

[Kirk describes how when he graduated from high school he went to conferences that had billionaires whom he could go up to and say that he was creating this new organization to reach college students and convert them to, and recruit new members from there into, conservatism, and he collected thousands of dollars from billionaires; and, then, when they saw that it was mushrooming, they donated millions to it, and so it was spreading like wildfire.]

Even more articulate is Andrew Tate, who built his centimillionaire fortune as a world champion kickboxer, and then an advisor to men, and then a public speaker. Because he is more articulate than his heroes Elon Musk and Charlie Kirk, this interview of him will get most of the present article:

“Andrew Tate: "I AM NEXT" After Charlie Kirk's Death”

Mario Nawfal

11 September 2025

0:02

MARIO: Andrew, how are you? ANDREW: Uh quite deeply affected to be honest.

0:11

MARIO: Um I read your u one of your tweets. There's a few of them.

0:17

They're pretty they're pretty strong statements that you've made. One of them says, "It's not only Charlie. There is a list. They're

0:24

coming for the rest of us." What do you mean by that?

0:29

ANDREW: We no longer live in any kind of civilized political discourse. The left and the right are not arguing about

0:35

interest rates or economic policy. This is a complete different worldview. These

0:41

people lack spirits and souls and they believe that anybody who disagrees with them or says a word counter to their

0:47

narrative deserves a bullet in the neck. This is no longer political discourse. This is a divide which is much larger

0:55

than most divides which caused endless wars across the planet. And Charlie Kirk

1:01

was killed for being the good guy, for being the nice guy. He hasn't been nearly as inflammatory as I have with

1:07

many subjects. And they believe we deserve death and they celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk

1:14

in a disgusting, inhumane manner. Let's not forget, because it's easy to

1:20

forget attempts. Not only did they try to kill Trump, but we forget it because

1:25

they were unsuccessful. They tried to kill Nick Fuentes. We forget it because they were unsuccessful. Did you even

1:30

know they tried to kill me? Type Andrew Tate knife attack last month. Somebody

1:36

put on a high viz vest pretending to be be a builder trying to get access to my house with a blade and when he was

1:42

identified started slashing randomly because he couldn't kill me. So, I'm on a death list also. And the media is

1:49

spinning and hyper radicalizing low IQ people into attacking anybody who has a

1:56

worldview that is different to theirs. The media is absolutely completely complicit. And I would argue that very

2:02

few people on the planet had larger voices for the masculine youth than Charlie Kirk. If you want to say some

2:08

names which are possibly up there, it's myself and Nick. And we've already had attempts on our life. This is disgusting. And this is no longer a

2:16

political divide. This is no longer about policy. This is about good and evil. This is about right and wrong.

2:22

This is a war. This is almost an unfixable problem. When people are laughing and celebrating a father dying

2:29

in front of his children because he disagreed with their worldview, especially when their worldview is

2:34

wrong. Let's analyze as professionals. If you're going to sit and tell the

2:39

world that men can be women because they put on a wig and they believe you deserve a bullet in the neck the second

2:44

you disagree with them. They are fighting objective reality. You can't agree or disagree with these people.

2:51

Where is the political solution for people you cannot agree, disagree, conversate or debate with. You tell me

2:58

how we have a political solution to this. I'm on a forever kill list.

3:04

As was Charlie, as is Nick, as is Trump. as is anyone who tries to enforce basic

3:09

reality. As is Elon. Elon saved the world. He's trying to make humans

3:15

multiplanetary. And people will laugh if he dies. Do you understand the spiritual sickness

3:22

we're discussing here? This isn't politics. This isn't policy. This is a complete lack of souls.

3:29

24:46

ANDREW: Well, then what can I teach? If I can't say be healthy and don't die,

24:51

what can I say? If I can't say go be successful and take care of your family, what can I say? Am I supposed to do what

24:59

most rich people do, take my hundreds of millions, delete my Twitter account, and vanish and leave all of these peons and

25:05

peasants to suffer? Because that's what rich people do. Because the mob is ungrateful. Every

25:12

single person who watches this needs to tweet a thank you to Elon Musk. Every single person. Oh, but I disagree with

25:18

him on whatever. He's the most powerful person in the world. You're a nobody. Say thank you. The world has lost

25:25

everything. It's lost its gratefulness. It's lost his decorum. We've lost our respect. We've lost any kind of unifying

25:33

binding factor. The Western world has collapsed in real time. We are in a war.

25:40

And it's not just a domestic problem. I want you to understand something, Mario. It's not just a domestic problem. Our

25:46

enemies don't have this problem. MARIO: Who’s our enemies? Who are you referring to? Can we put them in a bucket or is it

25:52

more of a mental? ANDREW: Well, let's instead of enemy, let me say competitors because the world is endless

25:57

competition. Russia doesn't have this problem. China doesn't have this problem. India doesn't have this

26:04

problem. MARIO: Would you, would you, would you want to live in China though? It's ANDREW: No, I'm not saying I do. What I'm saying is in the global competition

26:12

which is forever ongoing, we have a population at permanent civil war trying

26:17

to compete against a unified population which outnumbs us 4 to one. Where is the

26:23

ending to this? And if all these liberals, all these liberals who want to complain and cry about authoritarianism

26:30

under the Republicans, are going to really hate the world when America falls. If we don't unify, if we don't

26:36

get behind some idea and stick up for ourselves, the domestic problems are the least of our worries. We have

26:42

international issues which are encroaching on us in real time. Do you

26:47

understand what I'm saying? The Western world is going to implode. There are external forces. There are internal

26:54

forces. This is the end of empire. MARIO: Is that a flaw in democracy? A flaw in

27:00

the concept of freedom? one that you know we cannot pinpoint the solution to it but we're witnessing that unfold as

27:08

you said Dubai doesn't have the freedom that the US has but it is safer it is a place I can walk around not worry about

27:14

having security in the US I'm sure you'd think twice now after what happened a couple of days or what happened yesterday in Romania.

27:21

ANDREW: Well all systems are broken. Democracy is a good system but it becomes corrupted

27:28

and obviously dictatorships are not a perfect system either. All systems eventually collapse underneath the

27:33

weight of their own ineptitude because all systems are inept. And it is a circle in which democracy falls to a

27:41

kingdom of some sort where we find a savior and eventually when the king dies and he's replaced by someone inept, we

27:47

then are called to choose our own king and democracy returns. I'm not saying I have the solution to this because all empires

27:53

have fallen the same way. What I'm saying is, and what I'm doing is lamenting the end of democracy as we

28:00

know it, because it is happening in front of our eyes. You may sit and say it's not happening, but it is. I'm not saying

28:06

I know what the exact solution is, but I'm saying that it's very sad that it's happening, even if it's unavoidable. And

28:11

perhaps if I were to think about this rationally, considering that all

28:16

democracy falls in the end, we should at least at least try our very best to

28:22

retain our morality, retain our humanity. So if it damages democracy to lock up

28:29

all these clowns who were laughing at Charlie Kirk, well, democracy is over anyway. So, we need to at least

28:34

reinstill our morality and humanity by teaching people that you don't laugh about the deaths of a father in front of

28:41

his kids. I would at least do the moral thing, and the moral thing is to let these people know that this is not

28:46

acceptable. That is not a human way to act irregardless of politics. That is inhuman.

28:52

MARIO: So, where would you live? Romania, you're arrested. You had someone try to kill you a week ago. The UK, you had a

28:58

comedian arrested a few days ago for a joke he made. Other people arrested for things they tweet. In the US, Charlie

29:03

Kirk killed. People celebrating his death.

29:08

We're talking about Europe. We're talking about the US. You know, I come from Australia. At least there's no bad news there. But censorship is starting

29:14

to get traction. There's a lot of bad news in Australia. And that's what's so scary. ANDREW: Well, that's what's so scary. Where do

29:19

we go? Right. When Rome was falling, I'm sure the Romans who believed Rome would never fall because it's Rome. We've been

29:26

in charge for thousands of years. We have marble, these big beautiful marble constructions and goldplated towers. How

29:32

can we possibly fall? I'm sure once they understood the decimation was coming and that Rome was going to fall, they asked

29:38

themselves the same question. Where do I go? Where is there to go? And there's never

29:43

an answer. I don't know the answer to the question.

29:51

My intention is to return to America. That's my intention. But I'm going to catch a bullet sooner or later.

29:58

But what else can I do? Where else can I go? I'm not Chinese.

30:03

So what do you want me to do? I can go to China and hide. But that's not who I am.

30:09

It's is, you know, MARIO: I’ve got a lot of critique on China as well. ANDREW: You know, if you speak on everywhere, there's critique on

30:15

everywhere. But I'm not Chinese. I'm American. So I'm talking about the American system. I'm I'm talking about the complete lack the complete lack of

30:23

souls in the majority of the American youth in the world today. MARIO: What what did you and Tristan What did you and Tristan

30:29

talk? What was your first reaction when you saw the assassination?

30:34

ANDREW: Well, I saw that he had been shot and uh I said to Tristan, Charlie Kirk

30:40

was shot and he said, "No way." And then I saw that he was stable and then I saw

30:46

the video and I said, "There's no way you can make that. You can't make it." As soon as I saw the video, I knew at

30:52

that range you'd be better to take a bullet in the head because the bullet would have slowed down enough maybe your

30:58

skull could have saved you. Neck, it's too soft. He bled out. He was over. I knew it instantly. And my heart broke. I

31:05

don't know what else to say. I It's easy for me to get angry and scream at these liberals, but there's no point screaming

31:10

at the at a soulless. It's like screaming at a tree, these people. They have no soul. They have no They're not

31:16

sentient. There's no point screaming at them. My heart is broken for Charlie,

31:23

for his family, for the Western world as we know it, for the country my father served under, for the country I was born

31:28

in. My heart is broken. I don't know what else to say to you. The world as we know it is over.

31:36

Here is the White House’s September 14th, 97-minute-long, Memorial Service for Charlie Kirk, at the Kennedy Center,

in which the speakers included not only (at 15:33) long-term Republicans such as the House Speaker Mike Johnson, but also long-term former Democrats (at 33:16) Tulsi Gabbard, and (at 45:39) RFK Jr., all presenting Kirk as having been a wise man and spiritual healer, and he was eulogized by saying that the rights of Americans come NOT from the U.S. Constitution (which mentions no god nor any religion) but instead from (Mike Johnson) “God — He created us, He’s the one that gave us our inalienable rights, Charlie Kirk stood for the principle, do not derive from the state or king, they come from the King of Kings, Jesus Christ.” (Tulsi Gabbard) “Charlie Kirk, every single day, carried out his mission, motivated by his faith in Jesus Christ, and his unwavering dedication to defending our God-given [NOT human-given] freedoms, enshrined in our [actually 100% secular] Constitution.” (RFK Jr.) “Yesterday, my 17-year-old niece left for Europe to go to college; and while she was packing, her mother Amaryllis, my daughter-in-law noticed that she had put a Bible [NOT the Constitution] in her suitcase, and Amaryllis was curious about it, and she asked her, and he said to her, I want to live like Charlie Kirk.”

Adolf Hitler also believed in the Bible, and Benjamin Netanyahu also believes in the Jewish part of it, the Old Testament. Of course, like the current rulers of America, they didn’t/don’t believe in the American Constitution and its Amendments, all of which Constitution were written by the ACTUAL Founders of THIS COUNTRY’S laws (the individuals who actually WROTE it), and definitely NOT by any god. Nor do today’s American political leaders actually believe in it — they demagogue as fascists, and merely PRETEND to be carrying out the U.S. Constitution, instead of the Bible. And now they are even preaching the Bible from their POLITICAL pulpits, as-if they were authentically Americans — believers IN (and adherents to) the U.S. Constitution. They are frauds, just like their ‘democracy’ is.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.