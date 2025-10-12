Eric’s Substack

arthur brogard
2h

we don't need those timestamps. you know if they're from YT transcript you can toggle them off?

arthur brogard
2h

Yep. The essence of everything I have recently discovered is whether States control the Money or the Money controls the States.

Apparently this has long been a discussed and thought about question.

It is not discussed and thought about or even mentioned today.

But that's it. That's where it is at.

Like I don't think the State of Israel controls the USA or the West. Nope. The Money of Israel controls Israel and all else.

Or, if you like, the globalist Money has collected around Israel and they protect themselves and invest their funds and make their plans all under the guise of Israel. They have scored massively so far haven't the?

Got Syria, humbled Lebanon, on the edge of taking the whole of Palestine, on the edge of a war of conquest on Iran. They're playing for big, big stakes.

If that's the way it is.

And that way, that view, makes more sense to me than any other.

Trump's cabinet is something like wholly billionaires isn't it?

And 80% or more of them staunch zionists?

How can you possibly argue against it?

Israel IS big money, very big money and that money in its human form mainly lives in the USA and in fact IS todays US government. (More jews in New York than in Israel they used to say... still true?)

So how to deal with them?

We are on the very edge of powerless entirely. No wonder they laugh all the time. Give golden gifts of pagers on stage before the world.

On the very edge.

But not quite.

We are the people. There are eight billion of us.

We have all the expertise, all the brains, all the knowledge, handle all the controls and all the records. In today's sophisticated world that Big Money only has its wealth because of the records and the machinery that we keep and run.

A few good hackers and a few good 'spies' in the machinery to reveal account numbers etc. and they all can be relieved of their wealth.

At the click of a computer mouse.

Get to it boys.

