11 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse.

From Paul Billings:

It appears the Trump administration is pursuing increasingly reckless and self-destructive policies as the economic vise tightens on the US. Links follow.

1. China’s Had Enough… Xi Calls Trump’s Bluff, by Larry C. Johnson. Fri., Oct. 10, 2025: https://sonar21.com/chinas-had-enough-xi-calls-trumps-bluff/

2. US to impose additional 100% tariffs on China – Trump. The president’s announcement sent shockwaves through global stock markets. RT Fri, Oct. 10, 2025: https://www.rt.com/news/626213-trump-us-tariffs-china/

3. Federal Reserve is TRAPPED - Political Chaos, Economic CRISIS and Internal Divisions Spell TURMOIL Lena Petrova World Affairs In Context Sat., Oct. 11, 2025:

I (Eric Zuesse) INCLUDE AS BEING ASSOCIATED, BUT SPECIFICALLY ABOUT ISRAEL:

Vanessa Beeley presents the view that Israel now controls “The West”; that it’s not really the U.S. empire; it is the Zionist empire (and there is more evidence of this all the time). She describes the roles that Jolani, U.S., Turkey, and Russia, play in the Israeli plan for the Middle East. Qatar is aligned with Turkey, for restoration of the Ottoman empire (now that the British empire is gone), but Sauds and the other Arab monarchs are instead aligned with Israel and they support its expansionist goals in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria; and both groups are against Palestinians, Iran, Houthis, and Hezbollah (collectively the “axis of resistance” against Israel). And Russia’s only goal in Syria is to keep its air base in Khmeimim and its naval base in Tartus; Israel wants those Russian bases to stay there, so as to restrain Turkey’s expansionist plans. Jolani is siphoning gold out to his shell accounts in Cypress, and will soon be forced by Israel to leave Syria.

I think that Beeley understands Netanyahu’s — and so “The West’s” — plan perfectly.

AND IN REGARD TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE — the war that Obama started in February 2014 — Danny Davis of the Soros-and-Koch-created Quincy Institute (the two top long-term donors to both the Democratic and the Republican Party), interviews on October 11th Matthew Hoh, of the Quincy Institute, at

who now openly says that “Ukraine cannot win this war; Russia cannot lose this war” — as an Establishmentarian, Koh still won’t say “Russia will win this war.” Koh says instead (27:44):

The Russians’ goals and

objectives in this — it was never about the conquest of all of Ukraine. Again, it was about Russia’s national

security interest, as well as as, as you know, as it changes in 2022, taking the

four provinces or oblasts of eastern Ukraine and, and that’s it. Um so

yeah, I don’t understand this idea of a pathway forward where they think it’s going to come from the fact that it

continues to be uh spoken about in in a way that receives attention that it’s

that, you know, entire conferences are centered around it. Um, yeah, I just was reading about the IMF uh report uh from

a month or so ago uh that details uh the

state of the Ukrainian economy, the state of Ukrainian government finances. And again, they’re going to be $70

billion short. Uh that money has to come in [from U.S.-and-allied taxpayers] or else they’ll be, you know, they’ll go bankrupt, and and everything will

crash. Uh and you know, you looked at the estimation that IMF have been using for the last few years. Their

estimates were all based upon the war ending this year. Their estimates, their economists were utilizing the

information they received from their uh uh geopolitical peers who were advised

by uh you know retired military officers and strategists at places like the

Institute for Study of War and the Atlantic Council, and you know uh the Royal United Services Institute and so

on and so forth, right? Um that the war would be over by 2025. by 2025, Ukraine

would have won this war. So I mean, and that’s the analysis that informed the

IMF’s decisions on Ukrainian borrowing,

right? That is the the the — at the top level of of the world uh monetary,

economic and financial order sits organizations like the IMF that make incredibly important decisions and then

execute on those decisions based upon the fact that people like General Ben

Hodges is saying the war is going to be over in 2025, or that Fred Kagan believes there is a pathway to win this war that

the Russians can’t win on the ground or the Ukrainians can etc. etc. Their uh

their their commentary has a much greater uh effect than simply uh causing

our ears to bleed because they’re repeating this nonsense non-stop on Fox or CNN or quoted in the [Wall Street] Journal or

whatever. It actually does inform really important decisions. So when the you,

when the IMF says, “Okay, Ukraine only needs a $15 billion loan to get them

through 2025 and then the war is going to be over.” Well, there we go. That,

well, you know, that then puts you in a position where holy cow, we’re wrong. And you know how institutions like this

work? They won’t admit that they’re wrong until the very last moment or even after the last moment,

even after the worst moment. And so now the fact where like Ukraine’s budget gap is you know this ugly.

…

He continued that by describing how the EU is hiding this reality by placing these 70 billion added euro ‘loans to Ukraine’ off the books (because “we’re just going to take that from the frozen Russia assets’ even though Russia would respond by then grabbing 70 billion euros from EU assets that Russia owns — so the EU is just lying its way to deceiving its public).

MY COMMENT: On September 23rd, Trump said that Ukraine will win this war: “‘I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,’ Trump said in a lengthy post on Truth Social.” He’s the last person to know reality. He could be drowning the world with his arrogance, stupidity, and prejudices — basically no different from Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush (all of whom are Israeli stooges, though Trump tactically broke wth Obama over the JCPOA). Taxpayers everywhere are paying for this Israelization of America, while America’s armaments manufacturers are making money hand-over-fist from it, and probably most of it goes to billionaires. We have the type of Government that our billionaires want us to have. The only way out of this morass, I pointed out earlier. As I said, it would require “passing a new Amendment to the Constitution.”

