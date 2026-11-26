26 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The following extracts are from the decision on November 24th by Hon. ZIA M. FARUQUI, UNITED STATES MAGISTRATE JUDGE:

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https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.297839/gov.uscourts.dcd.297839.30.0.pdf

https://web.archive.org/web/20261126221211/https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.dcd.297839/gov.uscourts.dcd.297839.30.0.pdf

Case 1:26-mj-00185-MJS Document 30 Filed 11/24/26 Page 1 of 48

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA Plaintiff, v. NICOLE FLORIS AND BRADLEY BENAVIDES, Defendants.

No. 26-mj-00185.

MEMORANDUM OPINION “§ 1001 prosecutions can pose a risk of abuse and injustice. In part, that’s because § 1001 applies to virtually any statement an individual makes to virtually any federal government official — even when the individual making the statement is not under oath.” United States v. Moore, 612 F.3d 698, 703 (D.C. Cir. 2010) (Kavanaugh, J., concurring). This risk is most acute when the government weaponizes § 1001 prosecutions against its perceived enemies. This risk is not theoretical. It is an unprecedented reality now before this Court. At the behest of the President of the United States and the Director of the FBI, the government rushed to charge Nicole Floris and Bradley Benavides—two decorated former FBI officials — of lying to Congress years ago about their knowledge of mundane facts associated with Hunter Biden’s laptop in violation of § 1001(a)(2). But the government is not free to use this weapon unchecked. The rule of law is still a shield against it. And that shield is in the hands of grand juries and courts. Because the government was unwilling or unable to obtain a grand jury indictment, the rules required the government to establish probable cause in a preliminary hearing that Ms. Floris. and Mr. Benavides had violated § 1001(a)(2). The government failed this simple task. Accordingly, this case is dismissed. …

Regardless, the government forged ahead with charging the case. On October 16, 2026, the government submitted a criminal complaint charging Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides with making false statements to Congress in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001(a)(2). …

The government typically establishes motive through “circumstantial evidence.” Id. Indeed, “[false statement] cases, like all criminal cases, are susceptible to proof by circumstantial evidence, and in fact are peculiarly likely to be proven in this manner because one of the elements of the crime is that the defendant knew his statement was false when he made it.” Chapin, 515 F.2d at 1280. …

III. ANALYSIS A. Global Problems with the Investigation and the Complaint The investigation was rushed. That is unsurprising given the unusual pressure put on the case agent. The FBI Director and Deputy Director were actively monitoring the progress of the investigation. …

the rush to charge led to critical mistakes. Let’s begin with the Complaint. It contains numerous mistakes about essential facts. … The Complaint was error laden. …

let’s step back and consider why the government charged via complaint. Complaints are typically utilized if a suspect presents an imminent danger, is a flight risk, there is a risk of loss of evidence, or if law enforcement has executed a warrantless arrest. But when such risks are not present, the government typically charges by indictment, that is, by the grand jury. … So why not just go directly to the grand jury? The answer is self-evident. The government is afraid to do so. On the one hand, this is understandable. The grand jury has refused to indict more cases in the last year than in the prior 10 years combined. … The grand jury is a proceeding where the rules of evidence do not apply, no defense lawyers or judges are present, and the prosecutor has complete control of the proceeding. … But the government refused to do so. … A case which was so rushed that the investigation and Complaint were full of mistakes. A case for which was so rushed despite the fact that there were no statute of limitations problems, no need for a search warrant to preserve evidence, and no risk of flight or imminent danger to the community. The only conclusion then is that the rush to charge was to impact the looming midterm elections. The government would have the Court ignore these facts and bury its head in the sand. 5 But doing so would be wrong. …

B. The Government Failed to Establish the Elements by Probable Cause “[T]he undersigned finds ‘no probable cause to believe an offense has been committed or [that Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides] committed it.’” United States v. Wilson, 217 F. Supp. 3d at 172. The government failed to establish: (1) falsity as to most statements; (2) that any false statement was made knowingly; and (3) that any false statement was material. 6 … 3. Knowingly The government failed to demonstrate that Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides were “aware” that that the alleged false statements were inaccurate when they made them. United States v. Michel, 2019 WL 5797669, at *2, *14. The government’s entire case teeters on brief email exchanges or instant message from nearly three years prior to the Congressional interviews. These communications can establish falsity, but not knowledge. The government offered no evidence or reason to believe that Ms. Floris or Mr. Benavides knowingly gave false statements. … Faulty memory is particularly applicable here. The questions asked during the 2023 interviews related to knowledge Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides held from approximately three years prior. …

Alternatively, the government could have established knowledge by offering circumstantial evidence of a motive to lie. See Lighte, 782 F.2d at 373. But the government failed to do so. See supra. That is because there was no motive for Ms. Floris or Mr. Benavides to lie to Congress. Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides did not have a reason to interfere with the already full-throttle Congressional investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop. There was no benefit Ms. Floris or Mr. Benavides received by making the allegedly false statements. Nor did Ms. Floris or Mr. Benavides have anything to cover up.9 Their lack of a motive for lying is particularly evident given that Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides have spent a lifetime upholding their oath to support and defend the Constitution. There is no reason to believe Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides would abandon that commitment when they voluntarily testified before Congress. …

Fourth, the assertion that Ms. Floris’ or Mr. Benavides’ interviews impacted the impeachment inquiry is nonsensical. The House of Representatives voted to open an impeachment inquiry into then-President Biden after the alleged false statements. …

C. Consequences of the Failed Prosecution The stain this prosecution leaves on the good names of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides is incalculable. No matter what they do, they will never be able to escape their names being associated with this slapdash, politicized attack on them.15 Indeed, despite the Court dismissing the case three weeks ago, the Department of Justice and Senator Grassley have kept their press releases on their websites celebrating the now-failed Complaint. …

The harm from this prosecution is not limited to Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides. Current FBI staff believed this case to be a witch hunt. See Oct. 27, 2026, Hr’g Tr. 127:24–128:4. The takeaway for FBI staff is to be afraid. They are one tweet away from being prosecuted by their own government. The harm from this weaponization is metastasizing from current staff to future recruits. What sane person would join the FBI, particularly in the national security branch, under these circumstances? Starving the FBI of talented agents and analysts is a grave risk to our national security. …

This prosecution also has a chilling effect on Congressional testimony. No wonder witnesses now invoke their 5th Amendment privilege against self-incrimination when testifying before Congress. …

Finally, the public has suffered from this case. This case is not a one-off mistake. This court has seen a line of botched, politicized cases where the government has rushed to charge cases, only to have them fall apart. … The slapdash prosecution of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides in response to a public command from the President demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration. Moreover, the rampant errors and misstatements stemming from the slapdash nature of this investigation and prosecution further undercuts public confidence in the work of the Department of Justice. …

IV. CONCLUSION For years, the Administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real. Only the call is coming from inside the house — the White House.

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MY COMMENT:

Judge Faruqui has been smeared by Republican Party billionaires’ ‘news’-media for believing that ALL defendants — regardless of what they have been charged with — must be treated equally by a judge. This is done in order to prejudice the public against the judge in order to maintain support for the Republican President.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.