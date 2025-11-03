3 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 3rd, the neoconservative Columbia University political ‘scientist’ Elizabeth N. Saunders, who is also the Director of Columbia’s Saltzman Institute of War and Peace Studies, headlined “Trump may strike Venezuela. His team makes that very risky. Take a close look at who is advising the president on U.S. policy.” She argued that Trump’s incompetence instead of any evilness in him is the chief danger if Trump will launch an invasion of that country. Incompetency, NOT evilness, she argued, and you can see her argument at that link. However, the great investigative journalist Max Blumenthal has provided what I consider to be powerful evidences that evilness is clearly the dominant factor in this matter — quite the opposite of what that political ‘scientist’ alleges. When a great investigative journalist so vastly out-does Ph.D’d political ‘scientists’ on important political matters like this, what does it say about the Ph.D degree? I therefore present below highlights from Blumenthal’s analysis, and you can reach your own conclusion on the basis of the relevant evidences in this important matter:

“Max Blumenthal REVEALS the Shocking Truth Behind Charlie Kirk’s Scandal”

30 October 2025, Napolitano Interviews Blumenthal

—

HERE’S AN APT READER-COMMENT TO IT:

“@JLatham1983

Eventually it is going to click with john q public that the ones labelling people as conspiracy theorists are the ones hiding the conspiracy. Wake UP!!!!”

—

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPTS:

0:04

Max Blumenthal joins us now. Max, a

0:06

pleasure, my dear friend. Thank you for

0:08

accommodating my schedule. If you listen

0:12

to the senior senator from South

0:14

Carolina,

0:15

who uh I mean, I can play this for you.

0:18

It’ll drive you crazy. claims that the

0:21

government of Cuba, the government of

0:22

Venezuela, the government of Colombia

0:25

are actually drug dealers and Donald

0:27

Trump has the authority to invade them.

0:31

It makes me wonder if the CIA isn’t

0:33

already present in all three places. We

0:36

know they’re there in Venezuela because

0:38

Trump hugely announced it trying to

0:41

destabilize the governments. Is it your

0:44

understanding that American intelligence

0:46

is trying to destabilize the governments

0:48

of all three countries even though the

0:50

Cubans can barely can barely buy food,

0:52

much less sell drugs?

0:55

BLUMENTHAL: Well, we can hardly call it

0:56

intelligence.

0:58

I don’t think, I don’t think the uh,

1:03

first of all, it’s well known that the

1:05

CIA has staged too many, so many

1:09

plots to topple the Cuban government and

1:11

assassinate its leadership going back to

1:14

exploding cigars against Fidel Castro to

1:17

uh bioteterrorism attempts to poison

1:20

Cuba’s crops. This has been exposed in

1:22

declassified CIA documents. But what

1:25

we’re witnessing right now is a very

1:27

political ideological attempt to destroy

1:31

the linchpin of what I call the axis of

1:34

resistance in the western hemisphere

1:37

which John Bolton referred to as the

1:38

troika of tyranny: Venezuela, Cuba, and

1:41

Nicaragua. And now Colombia has an

1:44

elected left-wing president, Gustavo

1:47

Pro, who was a student activist against

1:52

the right-wing dictatorial

1:55

regimes of Colombia in his youth and uh

1:58

is now sort of a social democratic

2:00

leader who is not perfectly aligned with

2:04

the, you know, the government of

2:06

Venezuela, but began speaking out very

2:09

vocally against

2:12

Trump’s show of force against Venezuela

2:15

because it was killing Colombian

2:17

citizens. A Colombian fishing boat was

2:20

killed was was attacked in the Caribbean

2:24

by US drones or US naval forces.

2:28

Colombian citizens were killed and the

2:30

boat had just simply drifted into this

2:32

area near Venezuelan waters because it

2:35

was displaying a distress signal. Its

2:37

engine had failed. There’s no evidence

2:39

that these were drug traffickers at all.

2:41

It was the size of a fishing boat which

2:43

had no capacity to reach Miami. None of

2:46

these boats can reach Miami. None of

2:48

them are contain are are trafficking in

2:51

fentinol if they are drug boats and most

2:53

of them are heading to Trinidad and

2:55

Tobago which is away from US territory.

3:00

60 people have been killed and we’re

3:03

totally desensitized to these

3:04

extrajudicial illegal killings without

3:08

any due process in the US. I guess

3:09

because we’ve woken up every day

3:11

watching so many shredded children in

3:13

the Gaza Strip. But this is a serious

3:16

crime. So serious that Pete Hegseth, the

3:20

Secretary of Defense, is now forcing

3:22

military leadership to sign NDAs [Non-Disclosure Agreements] in

3:26

expectation of them speaking out about

3:28

war crimes in the future. such a serious

3:31

uh violation

3:34

of international law of even military

3:37

protocol that the chief commanding

3:40

officer who would have been commanding

3:42

this operation at SouthCom has resigned [refused to comply].

3:45

So this is an ideologically driven

3:48

operation in which so far the CIA which

3:50

has also for sure been active in

3:52

Venezuela has been used mainly as a PSYOP

3:55

a psychological operation against the

3:58

government in Venezuela, with Trump

4:00

authorizing them to carry out uh lethal

4:06

activity inside Venezuela. So they’re no

4:08

longer like this covert force in

4:10

Venezuela. They’re an overt force, and

4:13

Trump is using this threat to clearly,

4:16

out of desperation because as the Wall

4:19

Street Journal has acknowledged

4:21

Maduro’s government is coup-proof, meaning

4:23

they can’t actually flip people close to

4:26

him like the defense minister or

4:28

military leadership. So they’re, they’re

4:29

trying to scare them with the CIA [& the War Department]. But

4:32

so far, back to my point, this is a

4:35

politically driven, ideologically driven

4:38

show of force. The figure driving it is

4:40

Marco Rubio who controls the NSC and [is also] his {Trump’s]

4:43

secretary of state and effectively is

4:46

controlling uh this military deployment

4:50

as well. And one quick other point about [President]

4:51

Gustavo Petro from Colombia. Trump has

4:54

punished him with sanctions, personally

4:56

sanctioned him for speaking out against

4:58

Trump’s killing of Colombian citizens.

5:02

And uh I would love for you to interview

5:04

Petro’s lawyer who’s a friend of ours at

5:06

the Grey Zone, Dan Kovalik. NAPOLITANO: Oh, happy to

5:09

interview, put put Chris or give Chris

5:12

his um contact information. Should we

5:15

expect an invasion or at least an attack

5:19

on Venezuela, Colombia and Cuba?

5:24

BLUMENTHAL: Well, this is going to focus on

5:25

Venezuela and we could expect this next

5:28

week. I I’m not predicting next week,

5:30

but we can expect it because of the

5:32

arrival of the USS Gerald Ford, the

5:34

largest aircraft carrier in the US

5:36

military to uh potentially attack a

5:40

country which poses no threat to the

5:42

United States of America. Never has, was

5:45

desperate for a deal with the US, a

5:47

win-win deal which would have lowered

5:49

oil prices in the US.

5:53

Such as it is, it’s got 80 attack jets,

5:57

uh, you know, F-18s and other jets that

6:00

can bombard Venezuelan cities. There

6:03

will be it’s it’s accompanied by

6:05

submarines, destroyers. It’s one of the

6:08

largest shows of force we’ve seen in the

6:10

Western Hemisphere. However, it’s not

6:13

enough to invade Venezuela and blast

6:17

through 100,000 Venezuelan regulars as

6:20

well as cooperativos

6:22

uh groups that are ideologically

6:24

committed to the Bolivarian revolution

6:26

of Ugo Chavez wage urban warfare.

6:30

That that’s not something we expect.

6:33

What’s expected

6:35

is potential decapitation strikes.

6:38

Lindsey Graham has actually predicted

6:40

the assassination of the president of

6:44

Maduro of of Venezuela, Nicholas Maduro.

6:46

So too has 60 Minutes in a shameless

6:50

prop propaganda piece, the makers of

6:53

this uh 60 Minutes report, which was

6:55

basically making the case for the Trump

6:57

Rubio assault on Venezuela declared that

7:00

one one of three options for Maduro is

7:03

that he meets his maker. So they’re

7:04

normalizing assassination. Now, how can

7:07

assassination be justified?

7:09

According to the Trump administration,

7:12

are they just killing him because he’s a

7:14

a bad actor? As the fake US ambassador

7:16

to Venezuela, Jimmy Story said? No,

7:19

they’re killing him because they claim

7:20

that he is the head of a narco terrorist

7:24

cartel called Tren de Aragua.

7:27

In reality, Tren de Aragua has no

7:31

connection to Maduro. Maduro security

7:33

forces have effectively neutralized it

7:36

inside Venezuela and Venezuelan prisons

7:39

and a declassified April intelligence

7:42

report, US intelligence report

7:44

determined that Maduro was not directing

7:46

Tren de Aragua. However, the Trump

7:48

administration began to believe and

7:51

classify Tren de Aragua or TDA as a Maduro

7:55

directed narcoterrorist organization following

7:58

a series of meetings with the new Nobel

8:01

War Prize winner Maria Corina Machado

8:04

who is the face and voice of the

8:06

Venezuelan opposition. This was just

8:07

revealed in a Reuters report today. She

8:10

met along with her team with Mike Waltz

8:13

when he was the national security

8:14

director in January and he was taking

8:18

notes as they dictated to him how Maduro

8:21

was directing this cartel. So Maduro can

8:24

be taken out like Manuel Noriega now, or

8:27

Osama bin Laden, a terrorist. He [Maduro] has a

8:30

$50 million bounty over his head. And

8:32

this is also how Rubio got Steven

8:35

Miller, who’s involved in national

8:37

security decisionmaking, on his side

8:39

because he connected the Venezuelan

8:43

immigration wave and infiltration of US

8:46

to uh the attack on the Venezuelan

8:49

government.

8:51

NAPOLITANO: None of this would hold up under any

8:53

kind of cross-examination. I have to

8:55

jump to two other topics just briefly

8:57

before we get to the split in the uh

9:01

Trump administration

9:02

over the uh investigation by the

9:05

director of the National

9:06

Counterterrorism Center about foreign

9:10

influence in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

9:12

Before we get there, why is the NYPD in

9:16

Israel? What are they doing there?

9:19

BLUMENTHAL: Why why do our police forces train with

9:22

Israel? That’s the question. And you

9:24

know, if you’re watching this and you’re

9:25

inside the United States, even in a

9:27

small town, like a small college town,

9:30

chances are uh police officers, high

9:33

level police officials in your town have

9:37

gone to Israel for training. There was

9:39

there’s a neocon pro-Israel think tank

9:41

in Washington called JINSA. They’ve

9:43

trained thousands of American cops

9:46

inside the US bringing Israeli officials

9:49

to train them. Then the Anti-Defamation

9:51

League has taken hundreds and hundreds [actually “well over 100,000” as-of 2017 have been trained in the U.S. by the Zionist ADL, which sent over 200 U.S. law-enforcement executives to Israel for advanced training]

9:54

of US police officers to Israel for

9:56

training. There are other training

9:58

seminars that bring US cops. It’s a form

10:01

of lobbying. You know, police are

10:03

community considered community leaders.

10:04

They often go into politics afterwards.

10:07

So, it’s a way of lobbying them, but

10:09

they’re also instilling in them a

10:11

mentality that we saw on display in the

10:14

Gaza Strip in which an entire population

10:16

can be criminalized and seen as

10:18

potential terrorists who must be

10:21

neutralized [slaughtered]

10:22

before they can potentially do harm. And

10:25

that’s what’s so dangerous about this.

10:27

And it needs to be exposed. And the

10:30

exposing has been done uh you know,

10:33

we’ve been doing it at thegrayzone.

10:34

I’ve been doing it for 15 years. There

10:36

was a uh initiative called Deadly

10:39

Exchange, which Jewish Voice for Peace

10:42

oversaw to highlight the this toxic

10:46

relationship between uh major police

10:49

departments like the NYPD and Israel.

10:52

And now it’s all coming out into the

10:54

open because the opponents of Zohran

10:56

Mamdani who[se oppionents] are disproportionately

10:59

right-wing neoconservative Zionists, are

11:03

freaking out about public comments he

11:06

made as a student activist and as an

11:08

activist about NYPD and Israeli army

11:13

joint training. And I’m so glad they’re

11:16

bringing these factual statements that

11:18

Zohran Mamdani uh uh made out into the

11:22

public as their 11th hour Hail Mary pass

11:25

to defeat him, because it’s helping to

11:27

educate the American public on something

11:29

that I think very few of them would

11:31

support [if they knew about it]. Like, let’s put this to a vote

11:33

or at least poll New Yorkers. Do you

11:35

want the NYPD maintaining a liaison

11:37

office in Kafar Saba, Israel? Why does,

11:40

why do they have an office in the heart

11:42

of a country that just committed

11:44

genocide? — and is in a perpetual state

11:47

of war whose own police abuse its

11:50

citizens at massive rates. Why did the

11:53

New York Police Department enact a

11:56

so-called demographics unit during the

11:59

so-called war on terror which was

12:01

modeled after how the Israeli army maps

12:04

the occupied West Bank according to the

12:07

Associated Press and which not only

12:09

spied on New Yorkers but which spied on

12:12

Muslim students as far away as Yale and

12:14

Rutgers,

12:15

right?

12:16

Why was that there? Why uh has ha

12:21

why why are NYPD leadership from Eric

12:26

Adams cronies to Jessica Tisch [of the 43rd-richest family in America] the

12:28

current [police-]commissioner, to another director

12:30

deputy director of counterterrorism

12:32

Rebecca Winer so involved and supportive

12:36

of Israel and so determined to crack

12:39

down on Palestine solidarity activism

12:41

inside New York. It’s not normal and I

12:44

think New Yorkers deserve to know the

12:47

truth. And Mamdani’s election now, the

12:51

New York mayoral race is now become a

12:54

referendum on NYPD training with Israeli

12:59

genocidal apartheid.

13:02

—

23:34

23:32 [This is a replay of Napolitano’s October 31st interview of Blumenthal]

NAPOLITANO: Let me get this uh straight. The FBI

23:39

is afraid to have a team of professional

23:43

investigators

23:44

conduct a companion investigation to

23:47

theirs to see if [Tyler] Robinson was a patsy

23:51

for or otherwise influenced by a foreign

23:54

government [Mossad]. They’re not interested in

23:57

the American public. The FBI is not

23:59

interested in the American public

24:01

knowing an answer to that.

24:03

BLUMENTHAL: Yes. And this is this is the deep state

24:04

that Donald Trump claimed to campaign

24:07

against. The deep state’s in control.

24:09

The civilian authorities who are US

24:12

intelligence veterans, FBI veterans who

24:16

are in a civilian, acting in a civilian

24:18

capacity,

24:19

are not allowed in the room. They’re

24:22

being frozen out — as as they were, by the

24:25

way, during the runup to the US bombing

24:28

of Iran on Israel’s behalf. It’s like

24:30

the same thing. Only the Mossad

24:33

stenographers were allowed in the room.

24:35

Only the the sort of deep state figures.

24:37

NAPOLITANO: You know, you alluded to this earlier

24:39

and and it’s now uh resonating with me.

24:43

We haven’t heard a peep from Tulsi

24:45

Gabbard in about a month.

24:48

Is she totally on the outside? Does she

24:51

have nothing to do with the intelligence

24:53

community uh briefing uh Trump? There is

24:56

legislation introduced uh in the House

25:00

of Representatives to make her the

25:03

principal briefer or her her office the

25:06

principal briefer uh of the president

25:09

and that legislation is meaning

25:11

resistance from the neocons in the

25:13

house.

25:13

BLUMENTHAL: I mean she was kept out of the briefings

25:15

over Iran during the fateful days before

25:18

operation midnight hammer. I assume

25:21

she’s being kept out of critical

25:22

briefings on Venezuela, which she used

25:25

to clamor about, but which she

25:27

disgracefully helped create uh fodder

25:31

for by undercutting the declassified US

25:35

intelligence assessment, determining

25:37

that Maduro had no connection to or

25:40

control over Train Dear Aaragua. and

25:42

Tulsi Gabbard condemned the US

25:45

intelligence officials responsible for

25:47

that brief and and just made the

25:50

political declaration that Donald Trump

25:53

and Marco Rubio and the Venezuelan

25:55

opposition wanted. So, uh the only time

25:59

she seems to surface is when it’s

26:02

politically expedient for Donald Trump

26:05

for her to speak. And uh it’s a rather

26:09

pathetic performance. I mean, I think at

26:11

this point, if you’re forced to uh

26:14

squander all all the principles that

26:16

made you who you are after coming out of

26:19

the morass of Anbar, Iraq, and watching

26:23

your fellow soldiers get killed in

26:27

another war based on deceptions and lies

26:30

for oil resources and neoonservative

26:34

geopolitical control. uh if you’re not

26:37

going to resign, then you’ve basically

26:39

discredited yourself.

26:41

NAPOLITANO: Max, thank you very much. Thank you for

26:43

bringing this

26:45

uh remarkable story that the Trump

26:47

administration is trying to suppress,

26:49

even though there was a piece about it

26:50

in the New York Times. Who knows who

26:52

they interviewed, but thank you for

26:54

bringing this to our

26:55

judge. BLUMENTHAL: Here’s another story. Where’s

26:58

Charlie Kirk now?

27:00

Uh, how how was he how what happened

27:05

with his body? Was there an autopsy, was he

27:08

not buried in a legitimate tomb?

27:11

I if so, uh, I don’t know what what kind

27:15

of cemetery is it? Is it a

27:18

Protestant cemetery or a Catholic

27:20

cemetery? And uh is he in an urn or is

27:23

he in is he in a coffin? Uh, where’s the

27:26

autopsy? There’s so many questions that

27:29

still need to be answered here.

27:31

NAPOLITANO: Wow. We’re gonna keep pounding away,

27:33

at it. Thank you for bringing this to our

27:35

attention in in such an intellectually

27:37

honest and articulate way as you always

27:40

are.

27:41

Uh we’ll talk to you again soon. Thank

27:43

you, my dear friend.

27:43

Thanks a lot, Judge.

27:44

Wow.

27:46

Th this story is not going to go away uh

27:50

because of people like Max with their

27:52

personal courage and intellectual

27:54

honesty and because of the curiosity

27:55

that all of you legitimately have.

27:58

…

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.