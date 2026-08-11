11 August 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Formally, the U.S. Government committed itself, in the 28 February 1972 Shanghai Communiqué, to the statement that “Taiwan is a part of China”, but the U.S. Government continued arming Taiwan and propagandizing for Taiwan to break away from China; so, the U.S. Government has remained hostile to China despite its signed 1972 Agreement, which agreement had been required by the Chinese Government for the U.S. Government to sign if America’s billionaires would be allowed to send their jobs to China so as for them to increase their own wealth by decreasing their costs for labor (“sending their jobs to China”). This was a way for the U.S. Government to boost its billionaires’ wealth while putting still more pressure on American workers to oppose labor strikes and other movements that would increase wages in the U.S. It thus kept the U.S. “internationally competitive.”

The U.S. Government and its billionaires and Taiwan’s billionaires propagandize via their news-media, think tanks, and other public-influencers, for Taiwan’s residents to vote for politicians who espouse “independence from China,” as-if that would not, in fact, be their subordination to the U.S. Government that controls the U.S. empire for the benefit of America’s billionaires. As a consequence, the current Party in power in Taiwan says that it actually represents not only Taiwan but ALSO China. The Taiwanese voters who seek Taiwan’s independence do not object to this vile claim, and do not expect China to invade Taiwan to contest it if that becomes the only way for China to subdue the deceived Taiwanese.

On 1 January 1979, the “Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between” China and U.S. went into effect, which promised that “the United States of America will notify Taiwan that it is terminating diplomatic relations and that the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of China [Taiwan] is being terminated in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty. The United States also states that it will be withdrawing its remaining military personnel from Taiwan within four months.” It did neither. The U.S. Government’s ‘justification’ for this blatant violation of their own formal commitments is that the 1 January 1979 Communique was purely a formality and did not have to be adhered-to in practice. So, just weeks later, on 24 January 1979, a White House Special Coordination Committee group discussed what Defense Department involvement with Taiwan would look like after normalization. Among its decisions/proposals were:

DOD civilians would continue to work on Taiwan after May 1, 1979, but only if and when absolutely necessary. As many jobs as possible will be transferred to a contract basis, and State and DOD will look into the possibility of DOD civilians going on leave to be attached to the American Institute on Taiwan as civilian personnel. The meeting decided that State and DOD should prepare a plan for ship visits to Taiwan during the coming year, taking into account the need for such visits to be kept at a low level.

—DOD will prepare two options for training Taiwan military personnel in the U.S. to handle American-purchased equipment: (1) where they would come here as ROC military personnel; and (2) where they would come as unofficial civilians through the unofficial organization we are establishing to handle relations with Taiwan. The meeting deferred decision on any joint military exercises with Taiwan until after Deng’s visit.

Then, Congress enacted the Taiwan Relations Act, on 10 April 1979, explicitly establishing that the United States would continue making “defense articles and defense services” available to Taiwan. Only fools still trust the U.S. Government. China objected, but the U.S. regime was unresponsive to them, meanwhile communicating to Taiwan (from Eagleburger) that “We have not agreed to set a date certain for ending arms sales to Taiwan,” and (from Shultz) the U.S. “has not agreed to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan,” and to the U.S. Senate (Holdridge) “[W]e did not agree to set a date certain for ending arms sales to Taiwan.”

I asked Chat GPT “Each year from 1972 to today, what has been the dollar-value of U.S. arms sales to Taiwan?” and it searched 22 websites and first reported that the U.S. Government hides some of these data, then (while continuing to search and to calculate from what HAS been published) provided a year-by-year amount of the publicly available figures, starting with 1972 ($72.26 million), and then in 1979 ($520.63 million), and then in 1993 (right after the Soviet Union ended) it suddenly exploded tenfold (to $6,275 million), and then it plunged in 1994 (to $360.89 million), and then suddenly again soared (to $3.165B in 2009, $1.894B in 2011, $2.073B in 2012). Obama was really big against China. And then, in 2020 (Trump’s last year), the all-time high was reached of $11.777B, and always each year thereafter (each Biden year) the figure has again been in the mainly low-single-digit billions. So, it might not be in the every-year more than $3B that U.S. taxpayers donate outright to Israel to purchase U.S. weapons, but it’s now close to that — and in direct violation of America’s signed Agreements.

When the New York Times reported, on 17 December 1978, buried on its page A22, their ‘news’-report “Text of Statements From U.S., China and Taiwan”, the complete text was published only of the Taiwan ‘statement’, and it was lengthier than each of the other two ‘statements’ (both of which were shown only in excerpts there), and yet ONLY the U.S. and China were actually included in the Agreement — the Taiwan ‘statement’ was NOT part of the Agreement, and was only Taiwan’s propaganda AGAINST the Agreement. So, even before the Agreement went into effect on 1 January 1979, this house-organ of mainly Democratic Party billionaires was already prepping the U.S. public to oppose this Agreement. As the Taiwan ‘statement’ there opened:

The decision by the United States to establish diplomatic relations with the Chinese Communist regime has not only seriously damaged the rights and interests of the Government and the people of the Republic of China, but has also had a tremendously adverse impact upon the entire free world. For all the consequences that might arise as a result of this move, the United States Government alone should bear full responsibility.

Today, on 11 August 2026, Semafor headlined “Exclusive / US senators move to rebuke China over Tibet”, and reported that

The Trump administration would push for the inclusion of Tibet’s exiled government in more international organizations under a new bipartisan proposal that rebukes China for its pressure campaign against the Tibetan people.

The bill from Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and James Risch, R-Idaho, shared first with Semafor, would direct the Trump administration to advocate for the Central Tibetan Administration, Tibet’s government in exile, to have observer status at the United Nations and to be included in other international bodies.

The legislation calls for a resolution of the dispute between Tibet and China, labeling it a “matter of strategic interest to the United States.”

It also instructs the US government to encourage allies to “engage with and support the Central Tibetan Administration at senior levels.”

“Human rights and basic dignity for the people of Tibet cannot be ignored,” Merkley said. “Our bipartisan bill sends a clear message that the United States will stand with Tibet in its fight for these fundamental freedoms and the promise of tomorrow.”

Risch said the proposal “supports the Tibetan people, key partners in pushing back against China’s authoritarianism, and counters China’s malign influence at the United Nations.” …

This signals that the U.S. Government, which has always supported a breakaway from China of its Tibet province, now is adding that province as yet another to preach ‘freedom, democracy, independence, and human rights’ about, as the U.S. Government stirs for sanctions against China, and to produce a coup or maybe even a revolution, in order to bring a Chinese province into the U.S. empire.

The only thing that’s truly bipartisan in both Parties and on Capitol Hill is neoconservatism — the craving for further expansion of the U.S. empire, and for the Military-Industrial Complex, high-tech, and extraction firms that demand expanding the empire in order to be able for them to continue growing and thus hike their corporate-stock valuations and thus their executive compensation packages. Everything else on Capitol Hill is fiercely partisan, between Government officials who represent Democratic Party billionaires, versus ones who represent Republican Party billionaires. They call this contest between billionaires “democracy” and use that categorization as their propaganda ‘human rights’ (etc.) cudgel by which to condemn “autocracies,” etc., they want to conquer.

If anything is Satanic, imperialism is, and it causes most wars, including all world wars. But in Washington DC, it’s the real Bible, the ‘Word of God’. Nowadays, America and Israel are the clear aggressors.

Throughout the only remaining empires, which are the global U.S. empire and the Mid-Eastern Israeli empire, the ‘news’-reports and the ‘history’-books omit what is the most important. A typical example appears today, August 11th, from Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Yahoo ‘News’, “Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia over atrocities”. It omits that the U.S. had relied mainly on Al Qaeda in Syria — then headed by the very same person whom the U.S., Turkey, UK, Israel, and the Sauds, had placed into power to replace Assad — in order to overthrow Assad, and that that person is vastly worse for Syrians than Assad ever was.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.