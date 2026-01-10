Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3h

Really smart breakdown of the polling splits. The gap between all-adults and registered voter samples gets glossed over in most coverage, but it's the actuall key to understanding electorate dynamics. When I was doing field organizing, we saw firsthand how non-voters aren't just disengaged, they're activley turned off by both parties' messaging. The 40% number is huge leverage if anyone figures out hwo to tap it.

Realist's avatar
Realist
4h

"In other words: If the billionaires who control the Democratic Party really DO want to defeat Trump or the Republican nominee in 2028, then these billionaires will need to allow their Party to nominate to run against that person someone who will attract LOTS of NON-voting Americans to the polls in that election."

There is no delineation between parties. The billionaires who control the US are rapacious megalomaniacs, whose only goal is more wealth and power.

