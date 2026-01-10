U.S. voters approve of Trump far more than the American people do.
10 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse.
shows all polls of Americans’ approval-ratings of Trump as the President; and one fact stands out starkly from it:
The 25 most recent polls, which were taken during 10 December 2025 till 8 January 2026, included the following, which were of “Americans”:
POLLSTER, DATE, # RESPONDENTS, % APPROVE, % DISAPPROVE, SPREAD (NET APPROVAL %):
CBS News
1/5 - 1/7 2325 A 41 59
Spread
-18
Reuters/Ipsos
1/4 - 1/5 1248 A 42 56
Spread
-14
CBS News
12/17 - 12/19 2300 A 41 59
Spread
-18
Atlas Intel
12/15 - 12/19 2315 A 39 60
Spread
-21
Reuters/Ipsos
12/12 - 12/14 1016 A 39 59
Spread
-20
The “Spread” (net approval percentages) for those five polls were: -18, -14, 18, -21, and -20 = -18% Approval for the whole lot of them.
The other 20, all of which sampled ONLY “RV”= Registered Voters, or “LV”= Likely Votes, were:
RMG Research**
1/5 - 1/8 2000 RV 47 51
Spread
-4
Rasmussen Reports
1/4 - 1/8 1500 LV 45 54
Spread
-9
Economist/YouGov
1/2 - 1/5 1389 RV 43 55
Spread
-12
Morning Consult
1/2 - 1/4 2201 RV 46 51
Spread
-5
Economist/YouGov
12/26 - 12/29 1420 RV 42 55
Spread
-13
Big Data Poll
12/26 - 12/28 3412 LV 47 50
Spread
-3
Trafalgar Group
12/26 - 12/27 1098 LV 50 45
Spread
+5
Economist/YouGov
12/20 - 12/22 1425 RV 42 56
Spread
-14
Daily Mail
12/20 - 12/21 1000 RV 48 52
Spread
-4
Morning Consult
12/19 - 12/21 2203 RV 45 52
Spread
-7
InsiderAdvantage
12/19 - 12/20 800 LV 50 41
Spread
+9
Quantus Insights
12/15 - 12/16 1000 RV 44 53
Spread
-9
Emerson
12/14 - 12/15 1000 RV 41 50
Spread
-9
RMG Research**
12/10 - 12/18 3000 RV 50 49
Spread
+1
FOX News
12/12 - 12/15 1001 RV 44 56
Spread
-12
Economist/YouGov
12/12 - 12/15 1453 RV 43 55
Spread
-12
Morning Consult
12/12 - 12/15 2201 RV 46 52
Spread
-6
Quinnipiac
12/11 - 12/15 1035 RV 40 54
Spread
-14
Susquehanna
12/9 - 12/17 800 LV 38 56
Spread
-18
Big Data Poll
12/10 - 12/12 3004 RV 47 50
Spread
-3
Those 20 totaled to -169%, so that their group average was -8% per poll.
And, if one looks farther back than December 10th, that difference between -18% for “A”, versus -8% for “RV” and for “LV”, is typical.
In other words: U.S. voters approve of Trump far more than the American people do.
In other words: Americans who don’t vote are far more anti-Trump than are Americans who do vote, but both groups are anti-Trump.
In other words: If the billionaires who control the Democratic Party really DO want to defeat Trump or the Republican nominee in 2028, then these billionaires will need to allow their Party to nominate to run against that person someone who will attract LOTS of NON-voting Americans to the polls in that election. There is no other way that it can be done. Those non-voters — around 40% of the U.S. voting-age population — are so turned-off to BOTH Parties, so that ONLY by turning them ON to those billionaires’ 2028 nominee, AS the Democratic Party’s nominee, can the Democratic Party retake the White House, if they want to do that (which I doubt that they will). And, if they won’t, then — regardless of whom the Republican Party’s billionaires will choose to be their Party’s nominee — the next U.S. President will be basically a clone of Trump (who gives U.S. billionaires a lot to support).
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
