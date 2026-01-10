10 January 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

https://www.realclearpolling.com/polls/approval/donald-trump/approval-rating

shows all polls of Americans’ approval-ratings of Trump as the President; and one fact stands out starkly from it:

The 25 most recent polls, which were taken during 10 December 2025 till 8 January 2026, included the following, which were of “Americans”:

POLLSTER, DATE, # RESPONDENTS, % APPROVE, % DISAPPROVE, SPREAD (NET APPROVAL %):

CBS News

1/5 - 1/7 2325 A 41 59

Spread

-18

Reuters/Ipsos

1/4 - 1/5 1248 A 42 56

Spread

-14

CBS News

12/17 - 12/19 2300 A 41 59

Spread

-18

Atlas Intel

12/15 - 12/19 2315 A 39 60

Spread

-21

Reuters/Ipsos

12/12 - 12/14 1016 A 39 59

Spread

-20

The “Spread” (net approval percentages) for those five polls were: -18, -14, 18, -21, and -20 = -18% Approval for the whole lot of them.

The other 20, all of which sampled ONLY “RV”= Registered Voters, or “LV”= Likely Votes, were:

RMG Research**

1/5 - 1/8 2000 RV 47 51

Spread

-4

Rasmussen Reports

1/4 - 1/8 1500 LV 45 54

Spread

-9

Economist/YouGov

1/2 - 1/5 1389 RV 43 55

Spread

-12

Morning Consult

1/2 - 1/4 2201 RV 46 51

Spread

-5

Economist/YouGov

12/26 - 12/29 1420 RV 42 55

Spread

-13

Big Data Poll

12/26 - 12/28 3412 LV 47 50

Spread

-3

Trafalgar Group

12/26 - 12/27 1098 LV 50 45

Spread

+5

Economist/YouGov

12/20 - 12/22 1425 RV 42 56

Spread

-14

Daily Mail

12/20 - 12/21 1000 RV 48 52

Spread

-4

Morning Consult

12/19 - 12/21 2203 RV 45 52

Spread

-7

InsiderAdvantage

12/19 - 12/20 800 LV 50 41

Spread

+9

Quantus Insights

12/15 - 12/16 1000 RV 44 53

Spread

-9

Emerson

12/14 - 12/15 1000 RV 41 50

Spread

-9

RMG Research**

12/10 - 12/18 3000 RV 50 49

Spread

+1

FOX News

12/12 - 12/15 1001 RV 44 56

Spread

-12

Economist/YouGov

12/12 - 12/15 1453 RV 43 55

Spread

-12

Morning Consult

12/12 - 12/15 2201 RV 46 52

Spread

-6

Quinnipiac

12/11 - 12/15 1035 RV 40 54

Spread

-14

Susquehanna

12/9 - 12/17 800 LV 38 56

Spread

-18

Big Data Poll

12/10 - 12/12 3004 RV 47 50

Spread

-3

Those 20 totaled to -169%, so that their group average was -8% per poll.

And, if one looks farther back than December 10th, that difference between -18% for “A”, versus -8% for “RV” and for “LV”, is typical.

In other words: U.S. voters approve of Trump far more than the American people do.

In other words: Americans who don’t vote are far more anti-Trump than are Americans who do vote, but both groups are anti-Trump.

In other words: If the billionaires who control the Democratic Party really DO want to defeat Trump or the Republican nominee in 2028, then these billionaires will need to allow their Party to nominate to run against that person someone who will attract LOTS of NON-voting Americans to the polls in that election. There is no other way that it can be done. Those non-voters — around 40% of the U.S. voting-age population — are so turned-off to BOTH Parties, so that ONLY by turning them ON to those billionaires’ 2028 nominee, AS the Democratic Party’s nominee, can the Democratic Party retake the White House, if they want to do that (which I doubt that they will). And, if they won’t, then — regardless of whom the Republican Party’s billionaires will choose to be their Party’s nominee — the next U.S. President will be basically a clone of Trump (who gives U.S. billionaires a lot to support).

