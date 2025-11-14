Vanessa Beeley Lays Out Trump’s Plan for the Middle East

14 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

I post this here because Vanessa Beeley, who is in Lebanon but has previously lived in Egypt, and in Gaza, and in Syria, and has visited extensively in Iraq, and in Iran, is, in my opinion, the best — the deepest-penetrating and the most reliably true — of the reporters on the Middle East, and I have never found her to have reported anything that is false.

“Vanessa Beeley | “ISIS Is On A Good Recruitment Drive”: Why Al-Jolani Grip On Power Is Tenuous”

describe how things are here um following the

welcome given to Al-Qaeda uh at the White House and the very clear

indication that Jolani was going to be president, Ahmed al-Sharaa for those that

um don’t know him as Abu Muhammad al-Jolani formerly with ISIS in Iraq and

then of course he co-founded Nusra Front in Syria which is effectively al-Qaeda

in Syria and that hasn’t changed despite all of the rebranding and remodeling of

his image by MI6 and CIA. Um, so

basically how I’m relating that to Lebanon right now is that he’s been absorbed into um

the so-called anti-ISIS coalition, which is sort of a double psyop because of

course, yeah, the US is behind the creation of ISIS anyway. They control the ISIS elements

both in Iraq and inside uh Syria. Probably 30 to 40% of Jolani’s takfiris [jihadists]

forces either are uh you know proudly ISIS in that they wear the ISIS insignia

on their uniforms or there are many of his uh HTS [Syrian Al-Qaeda] forces particularly the

foreign takfiries um defecting to ISIS because they perceive that Jolani is

drifting away very rapidly from his takfiri origins and from the idea of

creating a caliphate uh in Syria and in the region generally. So ISIS is

actually on a pretty good recruitment drive at the moment. Um the fact that

Jolani is being brought in by Trump to

uh allegedly fight ISIS. I I say allegedly very very sort of pointedly

there because that’s literally a form of cannibalization for for Jolani with

regards to the forces that are um as I said comprise probably the majority of

the takfiris that have been conducting the massacres in the coastal areas and also resettling in the homes of the

coastal area communities that were effectively ethnically cleansed. So he’s

been resettling these uh foreign extremists into the coastal areas into

areas in Damascus in HTS, and and in Hama. Um so for me

things here have been you know they’ve continued as normal. There are rumors

now that after the failure basically of the Trump administration

and Tom Barrak uh his economic hitman um to persuade the Lebanese government

to disarm Hezbollah and the basically and the resistance factions or

to use the army against their own people in Hezbollah, um and the resistance

factions across Lebanon, because Hezbollah has support outside the Shia

community of course also within the Christian communities, the Sunni uh communities and so on, as it does within

the army itself. You’ll often find a brother in one

family in the army and another brother in Hezbollah for example. And so, um,

for me, what is now happening, is Israel is ramping up, as Tom Barrak said that he

would tell them to do if, uh, the Lebanese government wouldn’t pull its finger out basically, um, and, um,

disarm Hezbollah, then the doors would be open to Israel to come in and do the

job uh, on behalf of Washington and Saudi Arabia and the Zionist block. And that effectively is what is now

happening, is that Israel is ramping up the aggression in the south that’s carried out a number of bombings over

the last few days. Um and now we see Tony Blair, the famous Tony Blair who’s

also sort of been dredged up to deal with the Gaza file, is now allegedly

according to a report in Al-Akbar, in Lebanese media, he’s also going to come

into Lebanon to try and pick up the pieces of of what Tom Barrack couldn’t succeed in doing. And of course, the

ultimate plan is to create this so-called buffer zone um to provide security for Israel in the south, which

again, of course, means uh land grab, displacement of people from southern

Lebanon, and this creation of what is euphemistically called a free trade zone, which of course means complete

colonization of that area, takeover of that area, which also of course runs in

parallel with the plan to do that to Gaza to to create uh a free trade zone in Gaza, which will be a component of

the India [and] Middle East economic corridor. um that was always the plan and and all

you know even Trump’s latest so-called peace scam um incorporates elements of

that original plan to effectively turn Gaza into this central free trade zone

using um Gazan uh gas reserves of course Palestinian gas reserves um turning Gaza

into a series of smaller concentration camps, which is effectively what they’re

heading towards now, where they can uh — the Palestinians that want to remain that agree to be completely deradicalized

and to abandon any dreams of statehood can remain as slave labor effectively

for the industrial zone that would be created by the Zionist block, which includes Gulf states like Saudi Arabia,

UAE, Qattar and so on.

MY COMMENT: As I documented in 2017, the thing that had caused the U.S. to refuse to agree with Russia about Syria was that Russia was bombng both ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Syria, but Obama refused to stop backing Al-Qaeda in Syria (which was America’s main force trying to overthrow Syria’s President Assad). Anyone who believes what the U.S. Government says about the Middle East and about America’s objectives in the Mijddle East, believes a lot of lies.

