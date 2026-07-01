Vanessa Beeley on How All of the U.S. Regime’s Aggressions Are One

1 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

In her July 1st UK Column interview, “Israel pushes Jolani towards cross-border aggression to destroy Hezbollah - Syria Podcast 11”, she opens by explaining this, and starts that by focusing on Syria, then Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Ukraine — and this is in just the first 37% of the 57-minute interview, but it nonetheless lays bare the U.S. Government’s basic plan for ultimately taking over the entire world, an integrated usage of all of its stooge-run colonial governments to support further expansion of the U.S. empire, a metastasizing global operation, so it’s a pretty comprehensive coverage of this enormous subject, right here:

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TRANSCRIPT:

Hello and welcome to episode 10 of the Syria Podcast. I’m joined once again by Vanessa Beeley. Thank you for joining me, Vanessa.

Is it only number 10?

It is.

It seems like a very long time. We should have done more, Mike.

Yeah, well, we should. That is true. Lots has happened since the last episode. And well, I suppose the place to start might be with the supposed agreement or however it’s described between the United States and Iran. We’re recording this on Saturday the 27th and I believe yesterday Trump did attack Iran once again for some spurious reason. But what’s your view of the overall situation?

Well, I think basically that you know It’s a long war. The MOU was a pause from many perspectives. And yes, allegedly Iran targeted, I think, a Singapore tanker that tried to transit the Strait of Hormuz without informing the IRGC. Trump then again allegedly bombed missile sites and launch areas in Iran. and Iran or rather the IRGC have put out statements saying obviously they will retaliate and so really as expected I mean for one thing a memorandum of understanding as we know is not a binding agreement in any case There has been a lot of controversy over whether the supreme leader in Iran actually approved of the terms of the MOU. So we’re still seeing a degree of schism between the more liberal factions within the Iranian government and the military wing, the IRGC, the Iranian military itself and the supreme leader. But of course one of the main points of the agreement for Iran was the end of hostilities in Lebanon and the full withdrawal of the Zionist forces from southern Lebanon and also from north of the Litani River where of course originally they were saying first of all they wanted a five kilometre buffer zone on the border with Lebanon then that extended to a 10 kilometer buffer zone and incursions into central southern Lebanon and then north of the Litani river because originally they were saying they wanted the area south of the Litani river; they’ve now crossed the litany river and they’re trying to take an area of territory um north of de river and bordering uh Syria. And so, that being part of the MOU, or rather at the top of the MOU for Iran, there has been a very shaky ceasefire in the last few days. When I say shaky, not from the perspective of Hezbollah, other than retaliating against ground attacks from Zionist forces that have not withdrawn from inside Lebanon. But there have been continued drone strikes, firing on civilians, on funeral processions and so on. From that perspective, there certainly isn’t any degree of ceasefire here in Lebanon. And I don’t know, the next step to talk about, I guess, is the latest MOU here in Lebanon signed between Israel and and elements within the Lebanese regime that have, of course, betrayed the resistance and are effectively trying to disarm and eradicate the resistance on behalf of Washington, Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

We will come on to that in a second, but just before we do that, because in just over a week is going to be the funeral of Khomeini. So what I had in mind was to ask Whether you think that is a potential target for any kind of nastiness by Israel or the United States, despite the Memorandum of Understanding.

It’s quite interesting that the funeral day [for Ayatollah Ali Khahemei] is the 4th of July, which is a curious choice of date for me. Some people are saying it’s kind of a signal to the US as to how they perceive the 4th of July to be very much now an Iranian-focused funeral. I don’t want to say ceremony, but action or celebration of the life of the supreme leader. The funeral of Syed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon back in September 2025, if I’m not mistaken, was threatened by Israel and the United States because of course there were dignitaries from all over the regional resistance countries including Yemen and Iraq. There were Syrian Arab Army commanders that had left Syria in December 2024. And there were plans, according to reports, that Israel and the US would bomb and assassinate, decapitate much of the leadership. There were then threats from Yemen and Iran that if this were to happen, there would be retaliation from Iran and Yemen. And so therefore we had that... flyover by four Israeli jets twice over the funeral procession as a sort of symbolic gesture. I remember Netanyahu saying these were the jets that assassinated Sayyid Nasrallah. Many people in Iran are saying why is the funeral now because the war isn’t over and so they’re saying it’s particularly dangerous to have it now in the midst of what they perceive to be the long war as we talked about and the number of dignitaries from all over the Shia Islamic world that are likely to be there makes it a huge target for Israel and for the US and the enemies of Iran. That of course includes the Zionist Arab states, Azerbaijan and many of the neighbouring countries or elements within the neighbouring countries. So in my opinion, yes, it’s a... I know that Iran has invited a huge number of Western journalists and activists to go and participate in the funeral, which will also take place, of course, in Kabul or in Iraq, and I think across three cities in Iran, Mashhad, Tehran and Qom, as far as I know.

Do you think that even despite the number of journalists and activists that will be there, in fact, the United States, Israel, really won’t care about that.

I think it’s a very high risk situation. Yes. Particularly as we’ve seen a degree of escalation just prior, like in the last, as you said, 24 hours, there is potential for an explosion in Lebanon. and Shrullah in Yemen have issued a challenge to Saudi Arabia. They’re saying now that they do not accept Saudi Arabian influence anywhere in Yemen, that Yemen will not be a divided state. That is a pretty major threat. That is actually issuing a threat to neighbouring Saudi Arabia. So I think we’re seeing a degree of escalation, which for me determines the level of threat during the funeral years.

Yes, and clearly no political pushback on the U.S. side. But okay, let’s move on to Lebanon proper then. And as you say, another Memorandum of Understanding was signed. I suppose one of the things that I’m particularly interested in is when I listen to, sorry to say this, the BBC or any of this Western UK or European based media, you know, the narrative is put forward that Hezbollah is something absolutely separate from the Lebanese state and therefore, you know, this memorandum of understanding is something that is credible despite Hezbollah’s existence. And so I’d be interested in your comments on this entire narrative that’s put forward by Western media.

Well, Western media are effectively channeling, of course, the Israeli narrative. Michael Leichter, the Israeli ambassador to the US, from the start of the negotiations, which were, of course, rejected by the majority of people actually in Lebanon, not only in the south and members of the Hezbollah community, but generally, to have direct talks with a country that is bombing the people of Lebanon, massacring children, bombing hospitals, schools, detonating entire villages, etc. The narrative that has been put forward by Israel is that Hezbollah is a proxy of Iran. And as such, it’s a terrorist organisation that must be uprooted from Lebanon in order for peace to be made possible. Of course, Israel doesn’t care about anyone in Lebanon. I mean, anyone who assumes that this narrative has any truth to it whatsoever are very foolish. because we see how Christians are treated in occupied territories of Palestine. We see how other members of the Arab world, like for example in Syria, are treated by the Zionists when their territory is invaded. And so therefore this narrative is what basically underpins, not in quite such strong language, but it underpins the MOU. So, effectively what it’s saying, it’s relatively long so I’m not going to go into all the details but the main points are it is a collective punishment of Hezbollah and anyone that is resisting Israel and Israeli expansion into Lebanon. What it is effectively saying is that only the Lebanese government and the Lebanese state have the right to defend themselves, which is interesting because the United States has kept the Lebanese army at a level where it can’t defend itself at all. And that anyone operating outside of that structure is considered illegal. So, effectively what they’re saying, they are designating Hezbollah a terrorist group, in other words, rather than being part of the fabric of Lebanon and having been defending themselves since 1982. Pre-1982, when Israel invaded Lebanon, there was no Hezbollah. Just for people to understand, these resistance movements grow out of Israeli aggression, not the other way around. Israeli aggression doesn’t happen because there is a resistance group. The resistance group is forced to form itself because of the ongoing aggression from the Zionist forces and militia. And then one part of the agreement which I found absolutely criminal to continue to kind of divorce the state, the Lebanese state, from Hezbollah and the communities of the South. They effectively say that Trump has promised investment by allied nations. Of course, this means Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, with the exception of all communities associated with Hezbollah. So what is this actually saying? This is actually saying: We’ll bring money in and investment. In other words, the neo-colonialist project will come in and invest in your infrastructure. So basically we control you, we occupy you, but we’re not going to provide any money for the South to rebuild itself. And of course we know that there are plans very similar to in Gaza, with Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, President Trump and so on, saying that they’re going to invest in the South and turn it into another kind of free trade zone.

Right.

So when you look at it in this picture it’s complete ethnic cleansing effectively like the communities associated with Hezbollah or even just the supporters of Hezbollah that can come from within the Christian communities here the Sunni Islam communities the Druze communities if you support Hezbollah that investment is not going to be made available to you. And then there have also been independent reports of the fact that America will start funding and arming elements within the Lebanese armed forces to combat Hezbollah. So we’re looking at a kind of super ICE agency in a way, given the weapons and the legitimacy to wage war against Hezbollah, power multiplied by the United States. So another [U.S.-Israel] proxy force basically within Lebanon. I don’t quite know how that’s going to work out because the Lebanese armed forces, as we’ve talked about before, are — a large majority of them are — going to be Shia Muslim. Another section within them are going to be pro the resistance. So it may be even that America brings in its own forces and puts on the masks and uniform and uses them against Hezbollah. I’m speculating, but that would be one way that they might do it. And it’s not outside the spheres of possibility, basically.

And of course the question has always been why do they need this massive embassy structure?

Exactly, it’s vast.

Right, so there’s probably room for them to bring troops in there, right?

Yeah, I mean it’s an entire complex, it has underground passages, it connects directly to the coastal areas so to any naval presence that they may want to bring in It has helicopter pads, it has mass surveillance. I mean anyone living close to the mountain that they’ve basically requisitioned for the embassy has terrible interference with their internet and so on at certain points in the day. So yeah, it’s very, very possible. And they’re directly connected into the security services here in Lebanon. I mean it’s a revolving door process between the two.

Let’s move on to the Syria’s situation now, because a couple of days ago, I can’t remember who was saying this. It was Britain or the EU or United States. Can’t remember exactly who it was. Somebody was suggesting to Israel that they need to normalize relations with the new Syrian regime. And I’m thinking to myself, yeah, right, because that hasn’t been the case for years, actually. But, you know, you have been on the UK Column News program over the last number of weeks talking about the potential for.

Well, we’ve seen since December 2024, we’ve seen a number of incursions by Jolani‘s forces. In my opinion, those were kind of probing the border security, saying what the reaction would be from the tribesmen, for example, in the Becca Valley and so on. There are a number of important factors here. Number one, back in May, Trump made a comment about weaponising Syria against Hezbollah. That kind of slid. But then if you remember in the last couple of weeks, he’s been making some very strong statements that he’ll use Syria against Lebanon, against Hezbollah, because Israel hasn’t done a very good job. Which, to a large degree, is true. You know, on the ground, Israel has failed to achieve its objectives in the South. It’s been trying to take the Alitaha Hill for about three weeks. And, I mean, it’s busy retrieving bodies and hardware from there for the last few days during the so-called ceasefire. Now, at the same time, and I’ve written about this, there has been a major build-up in Syria from West of, south of Tartus, west of Homs. So if people imagine the Lebanese-Syrian border, all along the border from the north to the east, almost to the south, as far as the main border crossing, the Masna border crossing, which is the main civilian and heavy goods crossing border point, Jolani has been establishing a strike force. There’s no way that this can be described as a defence force. It’s a strike force. It has established surveillance points, radar areas. It’s taken control of the high points in the Kalamun Mountains.

According to reports that I’m receiving, around 70,000 fighters have been basically gathered in this entire area. Ukrainian forces are there now. Since Zelenskyy’s visit, which was, I think, on April the 6th, Ukrainian forces have been entering Syria and gathering to the west of Aleppo in the north and south of Tartus to the north of Lebanon.

What kind of numbers are we talking about? Do you know?

Of Ukrainians? No, I don’t know. That’s quite difficult information to get hold of. But if you remember, I was reporting on that pre-December 2024, Ukrainian forces were in Idlib for about a year before the fall of Damascus, and they were training Jolani’s militia. They were providing drone technology support and drones, which of course were used very effectively by Jolani when he first of all attacked Aleppo and then proceeded as far as Damascus. And so one has to assume that they are there for the same reason. And as I said, the build-up has happened dramatically since Zelensky’s visit. Now, of course, this puts Russia in an interesting position because they’ve maintained their base in Haimamim. Again, according to what I’m hearing, there is potential for an attack on Haimamine because Ukraine perceives Syria is an extension of its war against Russia. And of course, when we talk about Ukraine, we’re also talking about NATO in the US. So what I’ve actually always said, this is an extension of the war against Russia. …

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.