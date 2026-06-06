6 June 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Global wealth inequality is far higher than for any single country because of the globally widespread poverty. To a large extent, this extreme global wealth-inequality reflects the fact that the per-capita wealth is enormously higher in some countries than it is in other countries, much more so than that it reflects the wealth-inequality within individual nations. This being said, however, some nations have far less-equal personal wealth distributions than other nations do; and here will be presented the figures within some nations, based on the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025 and their Global Wealth Report 2023, showing this:

INEQUALITY AROUND THE WORLD:

p. 18 of UBS Global Wealth Report 2025

The higher the ratio of mean wealth to median wealth, the higher the inequality of wealth is. (That ratio, mean/median, is the simplest measure of inequality; and, so, it is the least-often-used one by social ‘scientists’ who measure inequality; their preferred measure is instead the Gini Index, which requires complex math in order to explain it.) Using this simple ratio (mean/median), for examples: if the ratio is 5, then it indicates that adding all of the wealth-numbers (i.e., the wealth) within the population together and then dividing that total by the number of numbers (the number of people), produces 5 — the population’s mean is then 5 times higher than the population’s median. This indicates that that country has extreme wealth-inequality. By contrast, if the mean is identical to the median, then this ratio is 1. (If the median is higher than the mean, then extreme poverty is rarer in that country than extreme wealth is, but no country is like this.) Here are those ratios, then, as shown in the 2025 report, for some countries that are much in the news:

U.S. = 620/124 =5.00

Switzerland = 687/182 =3.78

Sweden = 334/89 =3.75

Israel = 284/88 =3.23

Taiwan = 312/114 =2.74 [Taiwan is no country, but U.S.-and-allied billionaires want it to become one, so it’s shown as-if it already were.]

Norway = 368/142 =2.59

Canada = 365/151 =2.41

Denmark = 481/216 =2.23

Japan = 205/102 = 2.01

Finland = 183/94 =1.95

UK = 340/176 =1.93

…

In their 2023 report:

Germany = 268/65 =3.80

Russia = 45/8.6 =5.20

China = 75/28 =2.78

GLOBAL = 85/92 =9.20

So, though the United States and Russia have extreme wealth-inequality (and Yeltsin and America are largely responsible for having produced Russia’s extreme wealth-inequality, and Putin has failed to reverse it), the entire world’s wealth-inequality is almost twice as extreme as that, which fact reflects the extreme inequality between nations — an inequality that exceeds the wealth-inequality within any individual nation. This is the result of imperialism; and, naturally, billionaires throughout the world want the public to remain ignorant about it, because they are its biggest beneficiaries. Also of interest is that the world’s only remaining imperial country, the U.S., has itself extraordinarily high wealth-inequality (and that Russia is similarly extreme), which indicates that the beneficiaries of its imperialism are NOT the American people but just America’s billionaires, who are bad for their own population but far worse for other populations.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.