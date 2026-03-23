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John Cary's avatar
John Cary
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Sorry after careful consideration, I believe the ramp up of interceptors was a result of the 12 day war and the obvious intention of striking Iran again, as ALWAYS been the Grand Plan, the Dumbster is just the useful idiot being used by those who really control.

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