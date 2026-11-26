25 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Even a generally intelligent person can be a sucker of the professionals who have been hired by billionaires in order to fool the public about political issues.

For example, here is an intelligent leftist who is not a progressive, and he proposes an enormous number of new laws that almost all billionaires oppose, and which the politicians whom such billionaires have financed (advertised) into office will therefore secretly oppose even if they publicly favor these proposed new laws; so, even under the best of circumstances, few if any of them will become laws:

https://www.instagram.com/ohhthatsrich/reel/DXAmD7qjQHd/

Nobody is writing Project 2029. So I did. Or at least I wrote a framework. Except I’m not calling it Project 2029 because the United States we know today was not built in a year. And the destruction Republicans have done from Reagan to MAGA is coming up on 50 years in the making. So this isn’t a project for a year. It’s a project for generations. But in order for those generations to thrive, we have to first rebuild the foundation that they tore down, which is why I’m calling it the American Foundations Act. First, here’s what I want you to imagine. It’s 2029 and the Democrats took the House and the Senate in 2026 and then they took a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and the White House in 2028. Now here’s what the average person doesn’t understand. This is the reason why people think that Congress doesn’t work anymore. This is why they think that the government is broken. The last time the left had this much power for a single term of Congress, just two years, was the 89th Congress in 1965 with Lyndon Johnson as president. He was a Democrat. The 89th Congress is widely considered to be the single most productive session in American history. two years. Democrats used their power to pass the Voting Rights Act. They passed a law that created both Medicare and Medicaid in one bill. They passed a revised version of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act. They established motor vehicle safety standards. They ratified the 25th Amendment. It created the federal student loan system. It created the National Endowment for the Arts, the Public Broadcasting Act, the Freedom of Information Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Over 60 landmark pieces of legislation in one single 24-month period. The America we know today would not exist if it weren’t for the 89th Congress. And these laws were so popular with Americans that Democrats kept their filibuster-proof majority in the Senate and a massive majority in the House into the 90th Congress, even as the Vietnam War was starting to turn south. The fact is the reason Americans overwhelmingly believe that government can’t get anything done is for one simple reason. We can’t stop electing Republicans to government. They hate government, so they get in, they do it poorly, and then they say, see, we told you government was bad. So let’s vote every single one of them out and give the left what it needs to start fixing things. So where does the American Foundations Act begin? domestically now first obviously on the economy since the end of WW2 American workers have gotten dramatically more productive the economy has grown corporate profits have grown the stock market has grown everything grew and for about 30 years wage growth kept up and then at the start of the Reagan presidency the working class economy broke from 1979 to 2019 the productivity of the average worker grew almost four times faster than their wages if over that 40-year period the salary of the average worker just tracked with productivity the average worker would be making workers and minimum wage, the average worker, every worker, an $18,000 a year raise. Now this is the infuriating part, because that money was still made. It just didn’t stay with the people who generated it. The wealth flowed upstairs, while the workers fell through the floor. The American Foundations Act would… Fix the floor. Raise the minimum wage to match the productivity to wage ratio from 1980. And then tie the minimum wage to inflation. So every single year it automatically adjusts. And Congress never has to fight about it again. Next, federal paid family leave for all full-time workers. Starting with three months and then rising every couple of years to six months, nine months, and 12 months. So businesses can have time to prepare. Because it’s the right thing to do. And because we’re the only developed nation that doesn’t offer it. And that shit’s embarrassing. Next, a federal ban on right-to-work laws. Because really, the only thing they do is give you a right to get fired without recourse. And next, and this is something that I came up with entirely on my own, a corporate tax structure. The charges progressively higher tax rates based on the ratio of the CEO paid to the average worker. Steep enough to make it financially illogical to pay corporate CEOs things like golden parachutes or billion-dollar compensation packages while their ordinary workers struggle. If the right says, oh no, we’re going to lose all of our CEOs, let them leave. Because we can grow our own. And ours? They’ll have their head on straight. Next, housing. Buying a house used to be something that you did in your 20s. Today, the typical first-time homebuyer is in their mid-30s pushing into their 40s. And the share of people who have even bought their first home has been cut in half since 2007. And according to the National Association of Realtors, delaying the purchase of a home by even 10 years costs the average family $150,000 in wealth they will never build. That’s not a housing statistic. That’s a wealth statistic. That’s a retirement statistic. And lastly, on housing, a ban on corporate landlords. This one’s not even radical. Tim Scott, a Republican, and Elizabeth this passed through the Senate overwhelmingly. This law could open up a massive supply of single family units, which is why I would also add a $25,000 first time home buyer tax credit with 20,000 paid up front to help with the down payment and another 5,000 after a year if you’re still in the home. The next part of the act, elections. United States has 50 different election systems. The laws on early voting, on mail-in voting, on ballot drop box locations, when and how votes are counted, varies across virtually every state. And that inconsistency not only breeds confusion for voters, it breeds conspiracies for election deniers. The American Foundations Act would standardize this. A mandatory minimum four weeks on early voting. Federal requirement to allow mail-in ballots. A tax incentive for people who vote. A federal holiday on election day. And free public transportation for anyone who needs it. The act would ban partisan gerrymandering, requiring independent redistricting commissions to redraw districts every 10 years using an algorithm optimized for socioeconomic diversity. Because in 2024, only 27 House districts out of 435 were considered competitive. Both parties, with a heavy emphasis on Republicans, have drawn and redrawn districts over decades with one goal in mind. Job security. The result is… a house that for 20 years has been heavily biased to the right, a house that almost never swings to reflect public opinion, and a Congress powered by people who don’t have to respond to regular voters, only true believers. Next, the act would get rid of winner-take-all states in the Electoral College. The act would be followed by an amendment to get rid of the Electoral College. And this change would get rid of swing states overnight, because every single vote in every single red and blue state would have equal influence. Next, implement ranked choice voting nationwide, which would heavily decentralize the two-party system and give smart third-party candidates a realistic shot of winning. Lastly, on elections, the act would bring a federal ban. any official from the executive branch up to and including the president from using federal funds, penalties, or incentives in any way to influence any election in any direction. Because elections should belong to the people. not the people in power. Next on immigration. 75% of Americans support a path to citizenship for those who are here peacefully. And that majority support holds up across every demographic. This position is not controversial anywhere, but Congress. The act would draw one clear line based on one clear question. Are you here the right way? Are you working? Are you contributing? Have you hurt anyone? That’s the standard. Legal residents would go to the front of the line. People who have trusted the system and in some cases have been waiting for decades get top priority. Undocumented immigrants who have never committed a crime go next. And then after once the backlog is cleared that says any non-citizen who wants to come here and work here peacefully has a path to citizenship that cannot cost more than five thousand dollars and that cannot take more than six months because the united states was built by immigrants this act simply reflects that reality we’re not soft on borders we’re just honest about belonging if you’re here the right way you’re home Next, healthcare. The United States spends 18% of its GDP on healthcare. Every other developed country is closer to 12. We pay more and we get less and it’s so expensive that tens of millions of Americans stay in jobs just for their healthcare because they’re too scared to lose it. Punishing mobility, punishing job creation, and punishing innovation. Also, we can continue to pay the insurance companies. To solve for this, the American Foundations Act would provide a public health option in the Affordable Care Act. Because some people do actually like their health insurance. They just can’t afford it. A public option free to any individual making up to $125,000 a year and families making up to $250,000 would put massive downward pressure on prices from private insurers. Especially because this public option could have something like a $500 deductible and no cap on lifetime benefits. Next, the act would obviously codify Roe v. Wade into federal law because it’s been shown that states with abortion bans are already costing the national economy $61 billion a year in lost wages and reduced workforce participation. And in states with total bans on abortion, applications for medical school… have dropped 10%. You ban abortions, you lose doctors. You lose doctors, you lose lives. Lastly, the act would restore checks and balances because no one president should be stupid enough to think they can run the country alone. Now there are a thousand ways to defend this one. Let’s just put a very fine point on it. When Donald Trump threatened to end a civilization without congressional authorization and without a declaration of war, millions of us realized we weren’t sure if we could stop him. And that is an unacceptable structural failure. And Americans recognize this because before that deranged threat, 60% of Americans already said they thought Donald Trump’s executive branch had gone too far across every front. Demand for reform: But the will to act has been blocked by Republicans. The American Foundations Act would fix this. Revise the War Powers Act to reflect modern times. Because our modern military is not based on deploying troops. It’s dependent on money and missiles. Though as a response, the act would require congressional authorization for offensive military action and require the defensive use of the military to be deployed in response to offensive threats from adversaries, not manufactured excuses. Next on checks and balances, no more impoundment. That’s illegal. No layoffs of the federal workforce over 5% in one calendar year. Anything more requires congressional approval, with a lower 2% cap for anyone working in science, health, or research. Meanwhile, Inspectors General can’t be fired. without congressional authorization. And lastly, no executive tariffs over 5% or 90 days without permission from Congress. Now, if this all seems insane, none of these ideas are radical and none of them are impossible. Almost every single thing I articulated here has a majority support across partisan lines. Some of these things have bills right now in Congress with Republican support, but they can’t get through because of Donald Trump, because of Republican chairs in the house and because of the Republican filibuster in the Senate. It’s not the ideas that have been missing. It’s the congressional leaders willing to go to bat for them and the president willing to sign off on them. And that’s what we need. So if this sounds good to you, video and demand this level of conviction from anyone you vote for in 2026 or 2028. A conviction that says we believe in this and we will defend it because we know that you will love it when you see it in action. It’s like in 1965 this is what the first year of a democratic-powered congress could look like when we win big and when we get to work.

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MY COMMENTS:

Here is what such leftists ignore:

The difference between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party is the difference between two strategies by which the billionaire-class, which consists of around a thousand persons, controls the U.S. Government: The Republican billionaires — especially the mega-donors who provide the vast majority of the Republican Party’s political war-chest — control their suckers (their Party’s voters), by means of their ‘historians’ and ‘news’-media, who fool their suckers to believe that Adam Smith’s ‘invisible hand’ of ‘God’ (or whatever — ‘Providence’ is what Hitler called it) reigns for the public’s good; whereas the Democratic Party’s billionaires fool their suckers to keep up hope that those billionaires’ Government (the Democratic Party) will itself be for the public’s good, so that changes such as came from Lyndon Baines Johnson, such as “the Voting Rights Act. They passed a law that created both Medicare and Medicaid in one bill. They passed a revised version of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Clean Water Act, and the Clean Air Act. They established motor vehicle safety standards. They ratified the 25th Amendment. It created the federal student loan system. It created the National Endowment for the Arts, the Public Broadcasting Act, the Freedom of Information Act, and the National Historic Preservation Act. Over 60 landmark pieces of legislation in one single 24-month period.” — that SAME U.S. President ALSO started (by committing the entire U.S. Government to) the war against North Vietnam, and also provided essential backing to the 1965-66 U.S. coup in Indonesia — which coup probably wouldn’t have happened and which certainly couldn’t have succeeded, without U.S. President Johnson’s backing — and that was probably the bloodiest coup in history (it killed at least 500,000 people). Furthermore, the is incontrovertible evidence that CIA personnel participated in compiling the kill-lists and that the U.S. Embassy supplied lists to the Indonesian authorities, who tortured Communist Party members to extract names of non-communist leftists, who were then similarly tortured, until the entire 500,000+ kills to cleanse all known or suspected leftists and leave Indonesia with a permanent right-wing Government. MOREOVER, LBJ is generally considered by historians to have been the very FIRST of America’s Presidents who placed the interests of Israel’s Government ABOVE the interests of America’s Government and people. Whereas leftists tend to be, like that instagrammer was, concerned primarily if not exclusively with DOMESTIC (internal not external) policies, a progressive is PRIMARILY concerned with FOREIGN policies, because the latter affect EVERYTHING, whereas the former concern ONLY the internal laws. FURTHERMORE, billionaires are likewise MAINLY concerned with foreign policies. Their reason is different: their international corporations dominate the world and are protected by America’s foreign policies and War Department and State Department and Treasury Department and Commerce Department. Leftists — but NOT progressives — tend to downplay or ignore international policies.

Whereas leftists are socialists, who are concerned mainly about domestic issues, progressives are concerned mainly about international issues — and that is the difference, and is the reason WHY progressives are far more feared and hated by billionaires than mere leftists are — a progressive is OPPOSITE to billionaires, whereas other leftists are NOT.

Consequently, whereas leftists tend not to be opposed to — and can even be supportive of — imperialism, the cardinal position of a progressive is OPPOSITION TO imperialism. By contrast, billionaires are NATURALLY imperialists if any of their major companies operates in more than one country — which most of them do.

So: “What Progressives and Billionaires Agree About” is that imperialism is the most important political issue. And they stand on the opposite sides of it.

Especially to be noticed in that instagram is: NONE of its proposed policies is anti-imperialist. This is how that instagrammer managed to portray LBJ as one of America’s greatest Presidents.

What the instagrammer missed that is at the core of any REAL program to wrench political control away from the billionaires is to sever the relationship between private wealth and public power. He ignored this matter altogether. When leftists do pay attention to the issue, they advocate jiggering with political-donation limits, but billionaires’ lawyers and advisors can always find ways to get around those. It’s no solution. THIS would be the solution. It would require a Constitutional Amendment. I am willing to advise on how that might likeliest be achieved.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.