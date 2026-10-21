Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Herb Weber's avatar
Herb Weber
5d

You are treading a dangerous path, Professor, but I am with you. This world could not. It is as it have been created by an all-knowing, all good and all merciful God. It is as it is, 'peopled' by animals and homo sapiens species as they all have evolved. In our case, we had brains large enough to perceive the contingency of our existence and fear it, so a 'higher existence' was conjured up to still anxiety.

Some realised that they could profit by claiming closeness to these claimed superior beings ,and could intercede with them, so shamanism and religion were born. Then for good measure, an antipole was created to this 'deity' that would punish disobedience of this 'deity' and its agents, so now we have 'Satan' as as a 'bogeyman' to instil fear. And that is how I see the beginning of religion and the damage it has done to people and civilization. Learning how to be a rational and good person in ones society would suffice, and we have the inherited of generations of men who have thought, taught and written about it. about it, and we should learn what they have taught, but there are no riches in doing so, and money is all that is important to us..

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4d

Both. TRump could step in and help if he wasn’t being blackmailed by the Israelis. In my opinion…

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