21 October 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The ultimate sources answer the religious questions directly; so, let’s go directly to them:

Genesis 15:18-21

“On that day the Lord made a covenant with Abraham and said, ‘To your descendants I give this land, from the river of Egypt [the Nile] to the great river, the Euphrates, including the lands of the Kenites, the Kenizzites, the Kadmonites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Rephaim, the Amoriotes, the Caananites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites.’” (Those tribes — or their survivors — were the ancestors of today’s Palestinians.)

Exodus 34:11

“I will destroy from before you the Canaanites, the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, theHittites, and the Jebusites.”

Exodus 34:24

“I will destroy the nations from before you and will enlarge your borders.”

Deuteronomy 7:1-2

“You must not let any living thing survive among the cities of these people the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance: the Girgashites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites. You must put them all to death.”

Deuteronomy 7:16

“Destroy every nation that the Lord your God places in your power, and do not show them any mercy.”

Deuteronomy 20:16-18

“When you capture cities in the land the Lord your God is giving you, kill everyone. Completely destroy all the people: the Hittites, the Amorites, the Caananites, the Perizzites, the Hivites, and the Jebusites, as the Lord has ordered you to do. Kill them so that they will not make you sin against the Lord by teaching you to do all the disgusting things they do in the worship of their gods.”

In 2 Thessalonians 3:10, “Paul” says: “Whoever refuses to work must not be permitted to eat.”

In Matthew 10:24, “Jesus” says: “A student is never superior to the teacher, just as a slave is never superior to the slave-master. It is sufficient for the student to aspire to become a teacher, and for the slave to aspire to become a slave-

master.” This “Jesus” accepts slavery, and also accepts the rights of slave-masters.

In Matthew 13:12, “Jesus” directly instructs his disciples, that, in the Kingdom of Heaven, “The person who has something will be given still more, until he possesses more than enough; but the person who has nothing will find even that taken away from him.”

In Matthew 25:29-30, “Jesus” tells a parable of the Kingdom of Heaven, a realm where: “To every person who has something, even more will be given, until he possesses more than enough; but the person who has nothing will find even that taken away from him. And unproductive slaves will be thrown outside into the darkness, where there is want and weeping.”

In 1 Thessalonians 2:14-16, “Paul” says: “(14 …) You suffered the same persecutions from your countrymen that they suffered from the Jews (15) who killed the Lord Jesus and the prophets, and persecuted us. How displeasing they are to God! How hostile they are to everyone! (16) They even tried to stop us from preaching to non-Jews the message that would bring them salvation. In this way they have completed in full the sins they have always committed. And now God’s anger has at last come down upon them!”

In John 8:44, “Jesus” says to “the Jews”: “You are the children of your father, Satan.”

In Matthew 23:31-38, “Jesus” says to “the Jews”: “Therefore you are witnesses against yourselves that you are sons of those who murdered the prophets. Fill up, then, the measure of your fathers’ guilt. Serpents, brood of vipers! How can you escape the condemnation of hell? Therefore, indeed, I send you prophets, wise men, and scribes: some of them you will kill and crucify, and some of them you will scourge in your synagogues and persecute from city to city, that on you may come all the righteous blood shed on the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel to the blood of Zechariah, son of Berechiah, whom you murdered between the temple and the altar. Assuredly, I say to you, all these things will come upon this generation: Oh Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the one who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing! See! Your house is left to you desolate!” These statements from ‘Jesus’ are racist — they blame specifically ‘the Jews’ for their ancestors going back to “Satan.”

In Luke 19:27, “Jesus” concluded as a warning to any Jews who refuse to accept him as their King, by telling them a story of a King who likewise was rejected by many of his people, that the King instructed his followers: “As for those enemies of mine who do not want me to be their king, bring them before me and kill them in my presence.”

MY COMMENTS:

Even in 3 of the 4 canonized Biblical Gospel accounts of Jesus, he was referred to by his disciples specifically as being a Rabbi (“Rhabbi”: Strong’s Concordance number 4461), using the term that applied then ONLY to rabbis, in Matthew 23:7, 23:8, 26:25, 26:49; Mark 9:5, 11:21, 14:45; and John 1:38, 1:49, 3:2, 3:26, 4:31, 6:25, 9:2, and 11:8. In those passages, the writer referred to Jesus as “Rabbi.” Even those three writers knew that Jesus had taught Judaism, not Christianity (which they and their teacher Paul were creating).

The earliest of the writers of the texts that the Roman Catholic Church collected and canonized as constituting the New Testament was Paul. I argue, explain, and document, in my CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity, that the authors of the four canonized Gospel accounts of ‘Jesus’s words’ were all followers of Paul and had never heard Jesus speak but reconstructed their accounts of ‘Jesus’ from what Paul had taught them, and that Paul himself had never actually met the living Jesus. (As regards the Jewish ‘holy book’ or “Torah,” it likewise was not a book of history but of propaganda. This is why the entire Bible is loaded with self-contradictions, and so practically anything — including even the most evil things, such as genocide — can be and is ‘justified’ by it. The Bible can be cited on both sides of any issue. Consequently, it is accepted and cited by more people than any other text as being their ultimate guide to ethics. Science has not yet started in this field. Thus, even genocides can be ‘authoritatively’ ‘justified’, by canonized self-contradictory propagandas, from which the believer picks and chooses whatever one wants to believe, and alleges that “God” had so ordained.)

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.