17 August 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

Here’s a typical example of China improving the world:

“China’s New Battery Invention Has Made Lithium Useless”

But that headline’s word “Useless” is actually NOT what the video itself documents; in fact, the video documents that for small items such as cellphones, lithium will remain the best energy-storage option for a long time to come, but that for powering cars, and especially for powering electrical grids (and these uses are far more important), all of the currently installed lithium batteries are incredibly inefficient as compared with the sodium-battery technology that China is now introducing and which will greatly devalue all of the currently installed (lithium) battery electrical-storage systems in those larger applications. This video also documents that crucial to the breakthrough by China is China’s Government’s control over its economy so as to focus on the long term instead of capitalism’s (i.e., private investors’) short-term focus. (For example, the billionaire U.S. President Donald Trump made “more than 14,000 stock trades … during Trump’s first year in office.” Is that long-term investing, or insider-based buying-and-selling?) Private capital (such as in America) was simply NOT willing to invest in developing this technology, whereas China’s Government is designed to serve the Chinese public instead of to serve merely private investors. Unlike the Soviet Union’s communist system, which was based upon Marx’s stupidities — such as the labor theory of value — China abandoned Marx’s stupidities. China ceased using the labor theory of value as the operative principle for determining prices and thus allocating economic resources (i.e., for running the economy), gradually from 1978 to 1992, with 1992 being the decisive institutional break. At the 14th CPC (Communist Party of China) National Congress, during October 12–18, 1992, the Party formally declared that the objective of reform was the establishment of a “socialist market economy.” Though it still calls itself “communist” and even “Marxist,” it no longer is. And key in its continued rejection of capitalism is that China subordinates the interests of investors to the interests of the actual residents of China — the nation’s public. Public interests come before anyone’s private interests. This reversal of capitalism’s priorities fundamentally negates capitalism, in which the Government represents private investors, NOT the public (though it pretends to, by means of periodic public elections among competing politicians of competing political Parties — each of which is controlled by its mega-donors). (That ruse enables capitalist countries to call themselves ‘democracies’ even though they all are actually controlled only by their political mega-donors.) For example, in the United States, the political Parties don’t even represent their own voters, and have no legal obligation to those individuals — much less to the general public, but ONLY to their mega-donors, all of whom are major private investors. So, the ideological difference between China and America is precisely this: China represents its public, whereas America represents ONLY its billionaires (who, in turn, control the public electoral outcomes). America’s billionaires collectively have one overriding political objective: to expand their empire till their Government controls the entire planet. This ideology (the nation’s top goal being all-inclusive global hegemony) is called “neoconservatism.” (It is part of their larger ideology, which is called “neoliberalism” — or, in America, “libertarianism.”)

As the documentary itself acknowledges, this breakthrough won’t completely replace lithium batteries: [13:56]: “Sodium will not completely replace lithium. Instead, it could capture the largest and most profitable mass market segments, forcing the former king to retreat into a much narrower space dominated by premium applications where high-energy density still matters [such as cellphones and laptops].” ChatGPT calculates that portable devices constitute actually 8.7% of the electrical-battery market; all the rest (91.3%) is going to be replaced by the new Chinese-developed sodium-based batteries. And this will be a huge boost for the environment, not just a huge reduction in cost.

On August 16th, I headlined “Trump’s Brain Is 100% Neocon.”, and documented there that not only the current Republican U.S. President Trump but even his Nobel Peace Prize winning Democratic predecessor Obama have been and are strongly focused upon not merely America winning against competing nations but are determined for America to conquer and take those nations over. All post-WW2 U.S. Governments, except when JFK was in the White House, have been neocon — U.S.-imperialist. For example, Elbridge Colby, whom Trump appointed to run strategy at the U.S. Department of War, has even clearly announced that America’s policy regarding China is not merely to conquer it but to crush it by America’s strategy of “denial,” in which China will become totally surrounded by the U.S. empire’s colonies (‘allies’) and suffocated, become blocked from commerce with the rest of the world, and thereby impoverished, until it ‘voluntarily’ becomes just another U.S. colony.

The billionaires’ ‘news’ media propagandize constantly for the neocon viewpoint — the billionaires’ and their agents’ viewpoint. A typical example is the 14 August 2026 front-cover headline in the Democratic Party’s The Week magazine “Power struggle: Moderates and socialists wrestle over Democrats’ direction”, thereby insinuating that whereas capitalists are “moderates,” socialists are immoderates — extremists. That’s not education; it is indoctrination. It is not news; it is propaganda. But it has plenty of paying subscribers. And it is also the way that electoral democracies degenerate into aristocracies — control over the government by only the richest.

Even before CATL produced sodium-based batteries, the U.S. Government and its colonies had already placed effectively sanctions against the Chinese company, CATL, that invented and is developing the sodium-based batteries, and have been doing so under the nostrum that CATL was ‘unfairly’ receiving help from the Chinese Government. On 14 September 2023, Reuters headlined “Beijing blasts ‘protectionist’ EU probe as China EV stocks slip”, and reported that, “The anti-subsidy probe, initiated unusually by the European Commission and not from any industry complaint, comes amid broader diplomatic strains between the EU and China.” (The U.S. regime had been pushing this since at least the time of Obama.) And that, “The Shenzhen-listed shares of battery maker CATL (300750.SZ) fell 0.8%.” The investigation ultimately produced tariffs. On 4 July 2024, the EU imposed provisional countervailing duties, and on 29 October 2024 it adopted definitive duties for five years. They ranged from 7.8% to 35.3%, depending upon the Chinese EV manufacturer/exporter. But what is taxed is completed battery-electric passenger vehicles imported from China, not lithium-ion cells or battery packs made by CATL.

CATL started its sodium-battery research in 2016. Government-funding for construction of the laboratory started in 2019, and cost appx. $1.4 million. In March 2023, the Fujian Provincial Government described CATL’s 21C Innovation Laboratory, which was doing the R&D on sodium-based batteries, as operating under the model “公助民办” (gong zhu min ban) — literally, “publicly assisted, privately operated” R&D, on, among other things, sodium-ion batteries. I then guided ChatGPT through an investigation into this entire matter, and ChatGPT concluded: “The evidence we have established supports less than 5% directly traceable” from Government sources. Consequently, private investors in China paid at least 90% of the total R&D costs. Obviously, therefore, the Government was NOT the main source of the funding. Whatever the Government paid will be returned to the Government many times over — and far more than that to the general public, the Chinese people.

I then asked Chat GPT to determine what evidence the EU cited for its anti-China penalties, and what the data actually show; and its conclusion was: “The EU has demonstrated that Chinese EVs were substantially subsidized and that subsidized Chinese imports threatened EU producers. It has NOT demonstrated that Chinese EVs’ superior cost competitiveness was primarily created by those subsidies rather than by genuine Chinese advantages in technology, manufacturing efficiency, scale, vertical integration, supply chains, or lower input costs.”

My bottom line on this is: the U.S. empire aims to punish all non-member nations — especially ones that are successful. Anything else is only incidental. Elbridge Colby’s (Trump’s) strategy of denial (the various forms of U.S. aggression) is being increasingly implemented. If this continues, then the U.S. side will complete its new Iron Curtain between Europe and Asia, with Russia (most of whose population live actually in European Russia) and Iran, along with China, solidly on the opposite (the U.S. empire’s) side of it. Every nation that is on the non-U.S.-empire side of this U.S.-created Iron Curtain should terminate trade with the entire U.S. empire — starting with America itself. America initiated this separation; its targeted victim-nations should join together to complete the separation, in order to avoid being victimized by the U.S. empire. Of course, that would hurt the U.S. empire far more than hurt the empire’s intended victims. And, so, some of the empire’s members will want to change sides. The non-empire should then let them apply for membership in the “rest of the world,” and thereby allow the empire itself to wither, and end. That would be the peaceful way for the empire to end. And the way to start this process would be for the targeted victim-nations to join together to cease commerce with the empire — especially with America. That would be the optimal long-term strategy. Its net result would be to boost GDPs in the non-empire, and to reduce GDPs in the empire.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.