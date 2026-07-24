Why America Lost the Vietnam War & Is Already Losing the Iran War
24 July 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)
As told by the retired CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson:
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“BREAKING: TRUMP TO BOMB IRAN’S NUCLEAR CENTRIFUGES - w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson”
21 July 2026, Mario Nawfal
>> NAWFAL: Do you think the
07:44
Israelis are looking for justification
07:46
to convince Trump back into the war?
07:49
>> LARRY C. JOHNSON: I think they [the centrifuges] were already there. I
07:52
don’t think they [Iran] moved anything. What
07:54
they were talking about moving was
07:55
enriched uranium, which they I think they
07:57
did move, and it was secure and despite
08:00
Trump’s, you know, wildly specious
08:03
claims that he obliterated it, had wiped it
08:06
out. Hey, we ended the nuclear threat!
08:09
And again, you had Defense Intelligence
08:12
Agency coming out within, you know,
08:14
within a week of that, saying, “Nah, not
08:16
so fast there, cowboy.”
08:19
And he got fired, fired. Again, you wonder
08:21
why there’s a bubble of silence around
08:23
him [Trump, like had been around LBJ]. When people present him with
08:26
opposing information, he FIRES them.
08:30
You’ve got to understand a
08:32
government bureaucrat. Uh you’re, you got
08:35
your career
08:37
and unless you’re independently wealthy,
08:39
unless you’ve won like the lottery or
08:42
you come from a millionaire family,
08:44
uh you need the job and you want and you
08:47
don’t want to get demoted and you don’t
08:48
want to get fired, you want to be able
08:50
to, you know, uh go into retirement with
08:53
a good pension.
08:55
You know, one of one of the few intelligence
08:57
analysts in history that had, you know,
09:01
what they call [ __ ] you money was Sam
09:04
Adams.
09:06
Sam Adams [of the Founding Adams famly] was the senior analyst in the
09:10
Vietnam
09:11
division, Southeast Asian division back
09:14
then. His boss was a guy named George
09:17
Allen. I was fortunate to have been
09:20
trained in the new analyst course by
09:22
George Allen. Yeah, he was a man in his
09:27
Oh,
09:28
so I guess he was a World War II vet. So
09:31
he was in he was in his late 60s, early
09:34
70s back in 1985.
09:38
Uh so 844. Yeah. So uh and and you know
09:43
George was very candid talking about his
09:46
experience where he was I mean he was
09:48
getting calls from the national security
09:51
adviser at the time McGeorge Bundy
09:54
the secretary of defense Robert McNamera
09:58
and even from Lyndon Baines Johnson
10:00
himself said hey why aren’t you being a
10:02
team player
10:04
because the CIA was saying that the
10:06
department of defense claims about all
10:08
the Vietnamese
10:10
soldiers they had killed and the
10:11
Vietnamese army was weak. So this was in
10:14
‘ 68
10:16
just prior to Tet or ‘ 67 just prior
10:20
to Tet and Sam Adams who had been on the
10:23
ground uh in Vietnam. But Sam came, he
10:27
was wealthy. I mean he he had you know
10:31
he had he he could he could lose the job
10:34
and he’d still he could live the rest of
10:36
his life comfortably.
10:38
And he he refused to budge. He’d go, “No,
10:42
no, they were they’re not going to
10:43
threaten me. They’re not going to,
10:44
they’re not going to coerce me.” And uh
10:48
you know, George talked about what a
10:49
difficult difficult time it was because
10:51
George didn’t have a million dollar, you
10:54
know, a million plus dollar funds
10:57
sitting in the bank.
10:59
He had two kids getting ready to
11:01
graduate high school that were going to
11:03
college at the time back in ‘ 67. Uh so
11:08
uh you know yeah he was he was probably
11:11
in his mid mid40s then and um you know so
11:18
uh he you know he didn’t cave but he he
11:22
he took a lot of slings and arrows. So
11:25
that’s why today I don’t think you’ve
11:27
got anybody in the analytical side
11:29
that’s sitting there on a million
11:30
dollars plus you know 10 million $50
11:33
million because if you sit on that kind
11:36
of money then you don’t have to worry
11:38
about being intimidated. You can say no
11:40
this this is my honest judgment and if
11:42
you don’t like it, too bad.
11:48
>> NAWFAL: Well this is the report that came in. I
11:49
I’ll read it now since it’s relevant.
11:52
Now this is from um the Telegraph and
11:54
then there’s another one from Washington
11:56
Post. Sources say a culture of silence
11:59
has taken hold of defense sec as defense
12:02
secretary gains reputation for purging
12:04
senior military figures. So as Hegseth is
12:07
purging all these different figures. A
12:09
culture of silence has taken hold of the
12:12
administration. Rumors are spreading
12:14
across the administration that the
12:15
Pentagon is concealing a shortage of
12:18
interceptor missiles. Um, there are also
12:21
suggestions that the White House does
12:22
not know about the scale of the
12:24
shortfall. Sharing bad news, so this is
12:27
a a source that says the following. An
12:29
insider says, “Sharing bad news or
12:31
realistic news doesn’t seem to end well
12:34
for anybody.” Another said, “A culture
12:36
of silence was causing problems for
12:38
Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense of
12:40
War.”
12:42
So that’s according to the Telegraph.
12:44
And then there’s another one by the
12:45
Washington Post that says the same
12:46
thing. A Washington Post independent
12:49
from the Telegraph reported on the fact
12:50
that the Pentagon officials are hiding
12:52
the missile shortage from the defense
12:54
secretary and other high-ups higherups
12:57
fearful of punishments for not bringing
12:59
in good news from Iran.
13:02
>> JOHNSON: Well, and so this, you know, this like a
13:06
combat leader, if if you’re in combat
13:10
and you try to tell the leader, hey,
13:12
there there’s an amb — we go down this
13:14
path, there’s an ambush, they’re going
13:15
to blow our ass up, and he says, hey,
13:19
you’re on you’re on KP duty, you know,
13:21
so you get punished or or worse, you
13:24
know, worse than KP duty, you know,
13:26
demoted, whatever. All the other guys
13:29
look around and go,
13:32
>> NAWFAL: “Yeah,
13:33
>> JOHNSON: Okay. Let him walk into the ambush. Let
13:35
him get his ass blown up.”
13:36
Well, that’s what’ll happen. They’ll
13:39
they’ll let him get blown up
13:41
figuratively in this case. So, yeah,
13:44
it’s that’s a bad situation. Look, u a good
13:49
leader is one who’s willing to entertain
13:52
bad news,
13:54
even if it doesn’t agree with what they
13:56
want to believe. that you’ve got to be
13:58
strong enough to say, you know, to
14:01
recognize that someone’s not playing
14:02
you. I mean, you always have to take
14:04
into that into account. Could it be that
14:07
this is bad information? Well, then they
14:08
say, “Okay, why do you believe this?
14:11
Show me the numbers.” …
——
49:34
Those radars, you know, the the the big
49:36
radars that were hit in the early days
49:37
of the war, the destruction of these
49:39
radars, we’re starting to see the
49:40
consequences of it. Because these radars —
…
50:16
Remember, that’s what
50:18
the uh you know in the in the first days
50:22
the first during that first 43 days Iran
50:25
made it a priority of taking out uh all
50:30
of the major they they took out 12 to 19
50:33
radar and satcom systems across those
50:37
seven countries in the Gulf. uh and and
50:41
that included this uh you know the these
50:46
advanced you know they’re two billion
50:48
dollar plus radars and then there were
50:51
several radars that were three to $500
50:55
million a piece they took them all out
50:58
and so now the United States is
51:00
basically blind, it has to rely upon Awax
51:03
to possibly get an early warning that
51:05
something’s coming and you know That’s
51:09
where I think Iran’s moved on now to the
51:11
let’s call it the second phase where now
51:14
that they’ve blinded the United States
51:17
that they’ve taken out all the air
51:18
defense systems
51:20
they can just they can hit targets at
51:22
will, which they are doing.
51:25
…
——
MY COMMENT: In a fascist dictatorship, the liars and self-deceivers for war are protected because the billionaires profit from wars; meanwhile, the truth-tellers who expose them get fired and suffer for their courageous defense of truth. And what are the public for? To fight and die from the billionaires’ wars, and to pay for them via taxes.
Even the retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery, who had been a supporter of the arch-fascist late Senator John McCain and never encountered a U.S. invasion that he didn’t favor, told the same program host (Nawfal) on July 24th, “You should have contrarians, people with questioning attitudes, you should have healthy discourse. You know, Pete Hegseth’s first thought is not necessarily the right — by the way, you know, no Secretary of Defense is right on their first guess — you’ve got to have a process to vet these things, and you subvert that when the penalty for disagreement is firing.” So, the difference here isn’t like that between Johnson versus Montgomery, goodness versus evilness — all neocons (advocates of achieving an all-encompassing U.S. empire) are (like ANY imperialism is) evil, and Johnson certainly isn’t a neocon, as Montgomery is — it’s instead intelligence versus stupidity. And Trump is both, whereas Montgomery is only evil, not (like Trump) also stupid.
—————
Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.
Eric’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.