18 November 2026, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 17th, Semafor held and posted online a series of interviews they held that day with Jeff Bezos and various other Silicon Valley and venture capital American luminaries, in which the extraordinarily high intelligence of the interviewees and their authentic passion for what they are doing were obvious and just radiated from them; but also evident from them was that as being themselves in the top fraction of one percent of the population in both intelligence and personal wealth, they all believe that “the bigger picture” (which is ‘clear’ as viewed from the top where they are but not from lower down in the socio-political-economic order) proves that America’s economic (which is actually* political) “free-market” system should be the model for the world. They really believe this, with a passion.

* However, though the dominant U.S.-and-allied ideology, which is libertarianism and imperialism, otherwise called neoliberalism and neoconservatism, alleges that a government is based upon its economy, and that therefore democracy is based upon capitalism or free-market economics (which all of those people believe), the reality is the opposite, that an economy is based upon the government, which is the only thing that can make, impose, and adjudicate, the laws that make possible an economy. Neoliberalism-libertarianism is based upon a lie. Consequently, notwithstanding the high intelligence of those individuals, they hold to a fundamental socio-political-economic viewpoint (neoliberalism-libertarianism) that is obviously (because logically) FALSE. Think about that. They really believe in this fundamental illogical falsehood, because, from the perch on which they stand, it looks true to them. Consequently, Donald Trump — to whose political Party such individuals donated overwhelmingly in the 2026 U.S. political campaigns — looks much better and much smarter to them than to the American public, and the present article is about why this turns out to be so. And this is how America’s Government provides the weapons used in the Gaza genocide, and invaded and destroyed Iraq in 2003, and Libya in 2011, and couped Ukraine which started the Ukraine war in 2014, etc., and preaches “freedom and democracy” (America’s lie-based version of that) to the entire world.

The difference between America’s Republican and the Democratic Parties is that whereas the Republican Party is virtually united in favoring both libertarianism and imperialism (or neoliberalism and neoconservatism), the Democratic Party is not united in favoring libertarianism-libertarianism, and therefore it favors laws or regulations for product safety, and for equality of opportunity, and for the public’s education, health, and welfare, so as to provide that equality of opportunity — not to further expand the powers of billionaires and their mega-corporations and leave market forces and ‘the invisible hand’ of God or of “the free market” to take care, alone, of those matters (i.e., of the public).

What the Semafor video shows is people at the very top confidently assuming that they have earned their extraordinary success, so that they are as good for the world as their wealth is large — no better and no worse: a billionaire is worth a thousand millionaires, and a trillionaire is worth a thousand billionaires. And a person whose net worth is zero is worth nothing. This (libertarianism-neoliberalism) is their fundamental belief, and it is a lie. And that is the reason why billionaires cannot accept political equality.

And at the top also are many interconnected families of billionaires. For example, the second person interviewed in the video (starting at 35:60) was Divesh Makan CEO of Iconiq and board member of Anthropic, who also is a co-investor with the venture-capitalist brother of Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner, whose fortune Forbes rates as $16.7 billion — and also with many other billionaires.

An actual democracy would be based instead upon the basic principle of “Equal justice under law.” That is essential to democracy, and it means that each person has the same value as each other person, irrespective of how much property the given person owns or controls. Obviously, if billionaires are psychopaths, then from their perch, democracy would be utterly unacceptable. Billionaires might be, on average, significantly smarter than the average person, but their very success encourages them to be rabidly against political equality (regardless of how bright they are), and there is no (or at least no positive) relationship between intelligence and virtue. Indeed, if high intelligence inclines one toward high success, then the wealthier a person is, the likelier it is that the person will be a psychopath. They won’t necessarily know that they are, but they are.

The argument that is put forth here is founded purely on logic, and ignores the opinions held by philosophers and theologians, because these are logical relationships: from their perch, the existing system is basically what it ought to be — they deserve their billions. And most of them work very hard for it, and love their work. This is an entirely anti-authoritarian argument, and it recognizes only logic and empirics (facts), which respect expertise but disrespect authority. I am not citing anyone as being an authority.

Senator Mark Kelley, who was, in the recent study of American voters’ preferences as they voted and were polled on November 3rd indicated to be the top-preferred person to become the next U.S. President, was among the Semafor interviewees, and he started at 1:04:00 into the video. He said there that though local communities should “have a say” in the locating of data centers, America needs those data centers in order to conquer China. (That’s a reflection of his neoconservatism.) His campaign pitches were against corporate PACs and he advocated to “clean up” the corruption in Washington. His voting record as a Senator is not only a reflection of his neoconservatism (U.S. imperialism, pro-war stance), it’s a list of bumper-sticker patches to problems that the opinion polls show the public are concerned about. He is the generic successful U.S. politician, and is apparently succeeding with that. Voters favor the bumper-sticker policies.

I have proposed a radically different approach than electoral ‘democracy’, an authentically democratic alternative to it, which the billionaires appear to be united in opposing. I understand why they oppose it; electoral ‘democracy’ degenerates into what we’ve got (rule by the billionaires); my alternative to it would break the stranglehold on power that they exercise by virtue of their enormous political expenditures that corrupt the political class to do their bidding. They think they’re God’s gift to the world and therefore have the right to rule. This confidence radiates from them in that Semafor video. Here it is again, so that you can see it:

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.