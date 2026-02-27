"Why do U.S. Republicans still support Israel against America?"

27 February 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The AP headlined on February 27th, “Americans’ sympathies in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have shifted dramatically, new poll shows”, and reported (better than Gallup did) on a new poll from Gallup. The AP’s report opened “American sympathies in the Middle East have shifted dramatically toward the Palestinians, according to new Gallup polling, after decades of overwhelming support for the Israelis.”

Among the AP’s graphs that weren’t shown in Gallup’s own press-release was this:

—————

This was shown in both reports:

Democrats’ support for Palestinians rose from a low in 2013 of 19%, to a high today of 65% (3.42 times what it had been), while Republicans’ rose from 5% then, to 13% today (2.6 times what it had been). Among independents, it was 12% then and is 41% now (3.42 times what it had been — the exact same rise as among Democrats).

Democrats’ Israeli sympathy sank from 55% in 2013, to 17% today (a 69% drop), while it sank among Republicans from 78% then to 70% today (a 10% drop). Among independents, it was 63% then, and is 17% now (a 73% drop — not much different from the 60% drop among Democrats).

On both measures, Republicans stand alone as being exceedingly resistant to modifying their positions as decades of new data come in that sway everyone else (Democrats and independents) equally and enormously.

This is a stark epistemological difference between Republicans and everyone else.

Though the fact is widely publicized, and so virtually everyone knows, that Israel is inimical (hostile) to Palestine, the fact that Israel is inimical to America and is America’s master — America’s hostile master — is virtually universally suppressed and is thus very little known in America and throughout the American empire. However, I documented it in my 22 May 2020 “Israel an Enemy of America”. Apparently, though most Americans are ignorant of the facts that it documents, Republicans are vastly more ignorant of those facts than the rest of the U.S. population is.

Apparently, even more than the Democratic Party is controlled by Israel’s Government, the Republican Party is controlled by Israel’s Government. However, Israel was actually created by a Democrat, President Truman, and he was the same person who had earlier created the Cold War. He was actually the first neoconservative — the first neocon was a Southern Democrat, who was also a liberal — a very self-contradictory person. He did what he did because he was ignorant and manipulable by his Party’s power-brokers — not because he had any plan of his own — and because he resented FDR for having reluctantly accepted him as his 1944 running-mate and not communicated with him as the V.P. From such incompetency and petty spite came the worst President in American history (whom most ‘historians’ rate as having been instead about the 10th-best) if Andrew Johnson wasn’t (and by now, even the ‘historians’ rate him as having been the worst if Trump or James Buchanan wasn’t).

————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.