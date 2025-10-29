29 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

None have produced any actual agreement.

This is for a very simple reason: Trump refuses to respond to other countries’ national-security needs, their necessities — their need to retain their sovereignty over their territory, not yield control over it to a foreign power (the U.S. Government). Trump has rejected their right to national security. He ‘negotiates’ only in order to weaken an opponent (in a win-lose game), NOT in order to benefit mutually WITH the other country (in a win-win game) — which is what Russia, China, and Iran have been demanding. America’s colonies (‘allies’) have to comply with the U.S. Government’s (win-lose) demands — but countries that are still independent (such as Russia) don’t — and they won’t unless they will be militarily invaded and conquered (which they therefore need to prepare for — to be able to defeat any invasion). For any independent country, negotiating with America can therefore be only a losing proposition if an agreement is made, because the U.S. Government DEMANDS to “win” against it, NOT with it (NOT win-win). The term that the U.S. Government uses for this (win-lose obsession) is “hegemony.” They cannot peacefully co-exist; they MUST control, be master of, the other. They are supremacists to the core. That is their nature.

Trump — like most of the recent U.S.Presidents — has been very successful at negotiating with America’s ‘allies’ to get them to make whatever concessions they are required to make, no matter how harmful to those ‘allied’ nations; but America’s (Government’s’) ’enemies’ (which it instead calls “adversaries” or simply “competitors”) don’t comply, and won’t unless they will be militarily FORCED to.

Right now, America is preparing to invade Venezuela (a country it doesn’t even try to ‘negotiate’ with but publicly aims to overthrow and replace by a U.S. stooge) based on undocumented allegations by the Trump Administration that Venezuela is a threat to the United States because it’s a “drug-smuggling” nation and so its Government must be overthrown. The reason why these accusations are undocumented is that they are false; in fact, Venezuela is just about the least-implicated in such activities of any nation south of the U.S. border is, and has never even had any reputation to the contrary. Furthermore, in all of the now many incidents recently in which the U.S. Government has bombed boats off the coast of Venezuela charging they had been ‘drug smugglers’, NONE have been documented, NO evidence has been provided in support of the U.S. Government’s ‘justification’ for its destroying these boats and killing their occupants.

On October 18th, NPR headlined “Adm. Alvin Holsey, who was overseeing the Venezuelan boat strikes, steps down”, and reported that Holsey had resigned without explanation and that the retired Rear Admiral Mark Montgomery said that “We’re conducting extremely unusual operations in Southern Command right now that a reasonable person could disagree with the legality of.” If Holsey believes that these operations — which he has been leading — are “illegal,” then this would explain why he is resigning without explanation. He doesn’t want to be heading America’s invasion of Venezuela. Obviously, he was replaced by a person who is willing to violate even America’s OWN (as well as international) laws.

On October 23rd, Mark Thompson at the Quincy Institute headlined “Top admiral resigns amid Venezuela ops: Who’s got the scoop?” and he explained that

Why was Holsey prematurely leaving his command as the biggest military operation of his 37-year career unfolds? (Holsey’s own pro forma statement, which didn’t even say he wanted to spend more time with his family, didn’t help, either.)

For that, we had to rely on the intrepid reporters who had been covering such issues from inside the Pentagon until 24 hours before Hegseth forced them, and perhaps Holsey, out. …

You could glean the feckless futility of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s banishment of the Pentagon press corps shortly after they left the [Pentagon] building [on September 20th] for refusing to sign his onerous restrictions (PDF) on their reporting. Amid U.S. war drums pounding all around Venezuela, the admiral in charge of U.S. Southern Command — who would oversee any such conflict — announced his retirement after less than a year into what is usually a prized three-year assignment.

Back on September 20th, NPR had headlined “Defense Secretary Hegseth requires new ‘pledge’ for reporters at the Pentagon” and reported that,

The Pentagon will drastically change its rules for journalists who cover the Department of Defense, two U.S. officials who are not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to NPR Friday. The move drew sharp criticism from news organizations, who said it violated the bedrock of a free press.

POLITICS

Defense Secretary Hegseth puts new limits on press access at the Pentagon

Going forward, journalists must sign a pledge not to gather any information, including unclassified reports, that hasn’t been authorized for release.

Using the rebranded “Department of War” acronym, “DoW,” the 17-page document obtained by NPR outlining the new rules for the media says those who fail to obey the new policy will lose their press credentials.

After that moment, all of the ‘journalism’ in the U.S. about the U.S. Department of War is controlled by the U.S. Government.

Only the Pentagon knows the truth about its operations in preparation for and ‘justifying’ a U.S. invasion of Venezuela. Its groundwork has been laid, and very carefully laid.

A good example of an independent nation that America pretends to be negotiating with (because Russia is sufficiently powerful to be able to defend itself militarily against America if it has to, so Russia might defeat the U.S. in a war [other than a WW3, which would defeat both sides and everybody — lose-lose]) is Russia; and at least ever since 2014, the U.S. Government has been planning to decapitate Russia’s central command located in the Kremlin and do it by a missile being fired only five minutes away and located in the one nation that has the nearest-of all borders to The Kremlin, which is Ukraine. This is why U.S. President Obama overthrew Ukraine’s committedly neutralist democratically elected Government during 20-27 February 2014 in a very bloody coup that was hidden behind anti-corruption demonstrations and replaced that Government by a rabidly anti-Russian one whose heros were Nazis (rabidly anti-Russian). Consequently, Trump, like Biden before him and Obama before Biden, is totally committed to conquer Russia by hook or by crook.

On 3 December 2024, I documented from Putin’s explanation to the Russian people on the day when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022 what his three non-negotiable demands were if this military conflict is to be settled by negotiation, and NONE of the three have been at all addressed much less complied with in ANY of the Trump team’s ‘negotiation’ offers during the subsequent ‘negotiations’ — they have all been ignored instead, though Putin had made clear then that these were the base-line for Russia, such that any U.S. proposal that ignores them will automatically be rejected by Russia, which all of them therefore were. Those three base-line requirements for Russia’s national security have been simply ignored by America and its ‘allies’. That is why the ‘negotiations’ with Moscow failed.

On 4 December 2024, I headlined “Trump is set to continue Biden’s policies on Ukraine.”, and presented and explained the evidence, which by then was clear and came from Keith Kellogg, the man whom Trump that day had just appointed to lead his policies regarding Ukraine, and which evidence furthermore amplified upon that which I had presented on 14 November 2024 under the headline “Why Trump Must Fire His National Security Advisor Mike Waltz”, whose main policy was that the U.S. Government must allow Ukraine to have U.S.-and-allied missiles that can bomb throughout Russia — a decision that even Biden was hesitating to approve because it could very well spark a WW3. Trump now is in the same predicament on that as Biden was.

Hegemonists — neoconservatives — allege that they are simply supporters of American values and that therefore to oppose them is to oppose American values and is anti-American, just as Zionists allege that they are simply supporters of Jewish values and that therefore to oppose Zionists is to oppose Judaism and is consequently anti-Semitism — hatred of Jews — but all of this thinking is actually just another form of supremacist-racist-fascism or “nazism” and is profoundly FALSE, because one can be a patriotic American and still anti-neoconservative, and one can be a proud Jew and anti-Zionist — JUST THE SAME WAY THAT one can be a proud German and still anti-Nazi. In fact: regarding the American case, neoconservatism is deeply antithetical to what America’s Founders stood for and risked their very lives to create — this great country. They created this nation by going to war AGAINST (not, like neoconservatives, FOR) imperialism and empires. Franklin Delano Roosevelt clearly recognized this though his successor Harry Truman was the first neoconservative President and despised FDR and initiated the American empire. FDR’s plans for the United Nations were sabotaged and reversed by Truman in order to set the U.S. onto the path of becoming the global dictator over all nations.

One of the huge problems with the neoconservative position (that the U.S. Government must come to rule over the entire world) is that adhering to it will inevitably mean either America’s extremely embarrassing abandonment of it at some point, or else a global nuclear war that will end all of civilization if not all life on Earth. Demanding every nation on Earth to buckle to American pressure is virtually to require a WW3 at some time or another. However, on an ethical and moral basis, neoconservatism’s biggest problem is that it is obviously evil in the most extreme way that is even imaginable — at least as bad as-if Hitler had won WW2. Consequently, it is blatantly obvious that all neocons must be eliminated — ESPECIALLY the ones who are in power (they must be removed from Government ASAP, and the billionaires whose donations collectively have placed neocons into power must likewise be eliminated, and their corporations seized). This is an existential matter for everyone. In U.S.-and-‘allied’ countries this fact appears nowhere in public. It is hidden by the lying and the hypocrisy of not only the U.S. Government but its gutless stenographic ‘journalists’ for the neoconservative regime. Furthermore, the press hides the extent to which Trump is working hand-in-glove with Netanyahu to exterminate the Gazans. Moreover, a strong case can even be made that the U.S. is on the wrong side, historically, in all of its foreign policies. And the U.S. Government and its press also hides the fact that the Government is in hock now not just the official amount of $38,077,102,450,350, but over $70 trillion. That is how much of a dictatorship we are actually living in.

The aspiration of the U.S. empire is to expand beyond its current scope to become ever-increasingly a threat to the independence and sovereignty of countries that it doesn’t already control; this is forcing the world into an increasing separation of the U.S. empire from all other nations, a new Iron Curtain between West and East, and to make the targeted (non-compliant) countries comply ultimately with the collective will of the empire’s billionaires, the American system — especially to expand it in Asia, against China, Russia and Iran, so as to conquer all of them, subordinate all of them. To neocons it’s a dream; but to everyone else it would be a nightmare that’s being imposed by the neocons. The only way to prevent this nightmare from becoming imposed in reality is to eliminate the neocons — the people who (by their very nature, like evilly programmed robots) place the entire world increasingly in danger. They can’t help it; it is the way that they are; it is what they are, and can only be: a curse upon the world. This is the reality.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.