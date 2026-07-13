Why Iran Doesn’t Need a Nuclear Weapon to Defeat U.S. & Israel

12 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

This is a fact hidden by all billionaires-controlled news-media in America, but if either Israel or U.S. again launches a major bombing attack against Iran, then Iran won’t merely destroy all U.S. military bases in the region but will also destroy the water-desalination plants that the countries where those military bases are, rely upon for their drinking water, and this would force those countries to expel all U.S. troops and terminate their vassalages to the U.S. Government. Here is a thoroughly honest ChatGPT conversation I had today explaining the core of this matter; I started it with the question:

“How many desalination plants are in each of these countries: Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Qatar?”

The answer depends on what you mean by a “desalination plant.”

If you mean large municipal seawater desalination plants (the type usually discussed in strategic or military analyses), the numbers are relatively small.

If you mean all operational desalination facilities, including industrial, oilfield, military, resort, and small municipal plants, the numbers are much larger.

For the countries you listed, the best available estimates are:

Country

Large municipal plants

Estimated total operational desalination facilities

Iran

~20–30 major plants

~163 facilities

Saudi Arabia

~30–35 major plants

~2,382 facilities

United Arab Emirates

~10–15 major plants

~480 facilities

Israel

5 major plants (produce most of the country’s desalinated water)

~78 facilities

Qatar

1–3 major complexes

~189 facilities

The distinction is important because:

Israel obtains most of its desalinated drinking water from only five very large seawater plants (Ashkelon, Hadera, Sorek, Palmachim, and Ashdod).

Saudi Arabia has roughly 30 major desalination complexes supplying cities, but thousands of additional smaller desalination units serving industry, oil and gas facilities, military installations, and remote communities.

The UAE likewise has around a dozen huge municipal plants but hundreds of smaller facilities.

Qatar relies primarily on a handful of very large plants (such as Ras Abu Fontas and Umm Al Houl), despite having many smaller installations.

Iran has many smaller desalination facilities concentrated along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, but far fewer giant municipal plants than the Gulf monarchies.

If your question is about military vulnerability—for example, how many facilities would have to be disabled to cripple each country’s water supply—I can also provide a table listing only the major strategic desalination plants and estimate what percentage of each country’s drinking water depends on them.

“Please do!”

If the question is which countries would be most vulnerable if their major desalination plants were disabled, then the critical measure is dependence on desalinated water, not simply the number of plants.

Country

Major strategic desalination plants

Approx. share of drinking water from desalination

Overall vulnerability

Iran

~20–30

Much less than 10% nationally (very uneven by region)

Low nationally; high in southern coastal provinces

Saudi Arabia

~30–35

~60–70% of drinking water (about 18% of total water use)

Very high

United Arab Emirates

~10–15

About 90%

Extremely high

Israel

5 very large plants

About 80–90% of domestic drinking water

Very high

Qatar

2–3 major complexes

About 99%

Among the highest in the world

Strategic picture

The greatest vulnerability is not the absolute number of plants. It is the concentration of production.

Israel is unusually concentrated. Roughly five giant plants produce most of the country’s drinking water. Those plants include Ashkelon, Palmachim, Hadera, Sorek, and Ashdod. If several were simultaneously disabled, Israel’s water system would be under severe stress, although reservoirs, groundwater, recycling, and emergency measures would provide some resilience.

Qatar depends almost entirely on desalination. Nearly all municipal drinking water comes from just a handful of very large coastal facilities.

The UAE has several enormous plants—especially around Abu Dhabi and Dubai—but also more redundancy than Qatar because production is spread across multiple emirates and interconnected systems. Still, over 90% of drinking water is desalinated.

Saudi Arabia has the world’s largest desalination industry. Although it has more large plants than any other country, many of its largest cities depend on water transported hundreds of kilometers from coastal plants. Riyadh, for example, depends heavily on desalinated water pumped inland. The larger number of plants provides some redundancy, but many remain critical nodes.

Iran is different. Most of the country still relies on groundwater, rivers, dams, and reservoirs rather than desalination. Desalination is strategically important for Gulf coastal provinces and islands (such as Qeshm and parts of Hormozgan and Bushehr), but destroying Iran’s desalination plants would not deprive most of the country of water.



Relative strategic vulnerability

If one considers only dependence on major desalination infrastructure, a rough ranking is:

Qatar (highest) United Arab Emirates Israel Saudi Arabia Iran (lowest nationally)

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So, even if U.S./Israel would respond by destroying Iran’s desalination plants, Iran would have little trouble surviving, but America’s Mid-East allies would almost certainly not survive.

In other words: Iran will force America out of the Middle East if Netanyahu and/or Trump decides to do another major bombing campaign against Iran. Moreover, the lack of drinking water in Qatar, UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, that would result, would kill millions of people there, and might overthrow their leaders.

On June 9th, I headlined “Reading the News Between the Li(n)es: Arab Kings Had Trump Stop Netanyahu” and noted that:

On June 8th, Axios reported, “Trump told Axios he got calls from five different countries in the region asking him to press Netanyahu to stop. ‘These countries were very concerned. They love the deal that we have been negotiating,’ Trump said.”

Here’s who “these countries” were, and why Trump obeyed them and ordered Netanyahu to stop what Netanyahu had been planning to do:

The “five different countries in the region” were the ones that have kings and that have U.S. military bases protecting those kings, and that also have water-desalination plants so that their population won’t be forced to choose between dying of thirst or else rising up in revolt against their king and against the U.S., which protects their king against his people: Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Those are the five countries, which the U.S. billionaires-controlled Axios wouldn’t report, and their kings had just told Trump that if he wouldn’t stop Netanyahu, then they would cease being U.S. stooges and would consequently order U.S. troops out of their country.

On July 8th, I headlined “Trump finally decides satisfying Israel is less important than conquering Russia.”, and documented yet another way in which Trump is in severe conflict against Netanyahu and quite possibly might turn away from Israel. Would he turn away from those kings? Trump definitely wants to avoid driving the Arab kings to turn away from America. He has simply opened a can of worms in the Middle East, and they are crawling all over him. Nobody knows which way Trump will turn, because he is trapped: all options for him in international relations are unacceptable to him. He is cornered.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.