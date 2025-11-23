23 November 2025, posted by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

“Know your enemy: International Law”

VIDEO: Vanessa Beeley interviews Isa Blumi, 23 November 2025

I sit down again with Professor Isa Blumi to run through recent events, including the UNSC approval of Resolution 2803 that gives a green light to the Trump ‘final solution’ for Gaza in full compliance with Zionist genocidal policies.

Minutes before we spoke, I received news that “Israel” had struck an apartment block in the southern Beirut suburbs. To date, there are 5 killed and 27 injured but these numbers are likely to increase. “Israel” fired 6 precision missiles at the building on a Sunday afternoon when markets would be at their busiest with people shopping or having coffee.

We also talk about the role of Russia and China in the upcoming ‘New World Order’ - social media capture of discourse, preventing any sensible debate or argumentation on any subject related to global resistance strategies and campaigns.

***

——

MY COMMENTS: What Beeley and Blumi are attacking is actually NOT “international law” but its non-enforcement: international lawlessness (very selective ‘enforcement’ of it). This goes back to Harry Truman’s reversal of FDR’s foreign policies and plan for the U.N. (which FDR had named and spent his years during August 1941 to April 1945 to plan). Truman also created Israel on 14 May 1948 — which both FDR and the 1948 British Government opposed). So long as Truman’s foreign policies continue, things will continue getting worse and worse for everyone except billionaires (who profit from the international policies that Truman and his successors instituted and continue).

Furthermore: Isa Blumi’s equating “the left” with Karl Marx is ridiculous and false, because there are many leftists who don’t adhere to Marx’s many false allegations such as the labor theory of value, which crippled the Soviet Union.

Blaming international law — and blaming non-Marxist economics — is therefore stupid.

So: why isn’t Israel being obliterated? The reason is that the world isn’t honestly dealing with what had caused the present problems.

Would obliterating Israel be genocidal (which of course would be unacceptable)? To assume that it would, is to accept the Zionists’ BIG LIE, that to be against Israel (which state and its apartheid and its genocide in Gaza, is fundamentally evil) is to be against all Jews — even against anti-Israeli ones. That ALL Jews are Zionists. That, too, is a lie.

All Governments other than Israel must accept any Israeli who seeks to emigrate abroad, leave Israel and renounce Israeli citizenship and accept that of a foreign nation. It’s an obligation of each and every nation, in order for justice in the Middle East to become possible. After that, the Israeli state can be dealt with in a reasonable way. But not otherwise.

People are simply ignoring fundamental truths; therefore, they refuse to call-out fundamental lies. Willful blindness is always either stupid or evil. Is that acceptable?

—————

