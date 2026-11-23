23 November 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

On November 14th, I said:

“Consequently, Kress — who was selected by the Board to run the company — had major policy-disagreements with and was more risk-averse than Huang. This makes almost inevitable that Nvidia’s top individuals will constantly be faced with that fundamental split and thus be compelled to take one side or the other on it, so that Huang might wrangle effective control away from Kress if the 60 who had reported to him defect back to Huang and the Board not object. In other words, the people who forced Huang out might change their minds and might persuade Huang that when he said upon quitting, “I am a piece of s–t,” he and they were over-reacting, and that maybe an employee’s marital infidelity isn’t, for a huge corporation, a bigger negative factor than that employee’s being perhaps the world’s greatest CEO is a positive factor. Nvidia knows what a great CEO Huang was; perhaps remarkably soon Nvidia will conclude that replacing him is vastly more difficult than they had expected it to be. But, one way or the other, establishing a formal system for replacing the company’s leader is going to be among its top priorities.”

At that time, I gave the reasons for the present outcome, but did not predict Huang’s return to the CEO slot, because only the reader will draw one’s own conclusions on the basis of whatever one has read and heard. However, if I had had any interest at stake in the matter, my expectation at that time was that Huang would return, and the reason was expressed in that passage. The reasons for his ouster were minimal to non-existent (such as that Alice Huang was “a Chinese spy,” for which no evidence was ever cited, and which looks increasingly unlikely the longer that none appears).

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.