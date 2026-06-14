Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

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Just Sayn's avatar
Just Sayn
10h

Lying by anyone about important matters is as despicable as it gets. What would we expect from an Empire of lies. The CIA " We lie, We cheat, We steal". A pathological liar and traitor as POTUS, A Congress of liars and traitors. The Entire history of US government is of Endless lies - Propaganda to instill the sheep to sleep walk into countless wars for profit and power. The cradle to grave indoctrination (lies) of a government school system . As for Mr. Mearsheimer and others who lie for money; Upton Sinclair spelled it out-" It is difficult to get a man to understand something,when his salary depends on his not understanding". What America needs is hundreds of thousands of Whistle blowers. We already have entirely too many complicit liars in media, government, education, business, and military. It's one thing to tell your children there is a Santa Claus. It is accessory to murder when you lie about war. It is traitorous to willingly hide the Truth so you can get a paycheck.

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Jinc's avatar
Jinc
7h

Mearsheimer surely understands exactly what you are saying here. I hope so. In fact, he might have just misspoken.

Generally he is a good listen and read.

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