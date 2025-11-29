Why the Chinese Are Shocked About the Nazism of America’s Government

28 November 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

During World War Two, the U.S. was allied with China against Japan, which was allied with Hitler; so, China’s leaders today are dismayed that Japan, which had raped China not only in that war but also prior to it, is now, and ever-increasingly, allied with America to conquer China.

Germany’s Nazism was secondarily about eliminating all Jews, but was, above all, global-supremacist — viewing Germany as being God-ordained to rule the entire world, to subordinate ultimately the entire world to Germany’s control. This was clear in Hitler’s 1925 Mein Kampf but then carried even further in his “Secret Book” or unpublished (till 1960) 1928 SECOND BOOK, in which Hitler said that Germany’s last conquest would need to be of America, because America would be the toughest to defeat.

After World War II, Harry Truman promptly reversed FDR’s plan for the post-WW2 world order to be based upon FDR’s U.N., and he launched on 25 July 1945 the Cold War in the belief that if America wouldn’t take over the world, the Soviet Union would — he was persuaded of this by both Winston Churchill and Truman’s own personal hero General Eisenhower, and believed it to be true; Stalin was shocked at first, so much that he couldn’t believe that Truman really believed this way, but soon he realized Truman did. And all subsequent U.S. Presidents have continued in line with Truman’s ultimate objective that America must ultimately rule the world — this view subsequently even got names: one was “neoconservatism,” and another was “the [U.S.] rules based international order,” to replace the U.N.’s international-laws based international order, and so install the U.S. Government instead of the U.N. as being the ultimate creator of international laws.

This is the background to understand the (as-always deeply penetrating) commentary on November 28th by Alexander Mercouris:

https://theduran.com/xi-warns-japan-pm-takaichi-and-trump-to-back-off/

“Xi warns Japan PM Takaichi and Trump to back off”

ALEX CHRISTOFORU: All right, Alexander, let’s talk about

the situation that is developing between

Japan and China

and Xiinping’s call to Trump, which was

a very significant uh significant

development. Xiinping actually uh

calling the US president. Uh it it looks

like Trump, at least at first, did not

understand the significance of uh of

Xiinping actually reaching out to him,

calling him. But um it seems like now

there is an understanding of of the

significance of uh of this phone call

and uh Japan and China over Taiwan. Huh.

That’s an interesting development. What

are your thoughts?

ALEXANDER MERCOURIS: Well, it is — I mean, what has happened is,

that Japan has had one of its regular

changes of prime minister, and the new

prime minister who is a woman is um

somebody who is very much on the

nationalist wing of Japanese politics

and in Japan when one talks about a

nationalist wing of politics that often

translates into a anti-China or hostile

to China or suspicious of China

position. And she has made certain

comments about Japan defending Taiwan

and supporting Taiwan in its uh cause of

um protecting itself from reconquest by

mainland China. Now, for the Chinese,

this is absolutely unacceptable

language. Um as far as they’re

concerned, Taiwan is part of their

country. Um uh there is no such

conception of Taiwan as an independent

state.

The reason Taiwan initially was

separated from the Chinese motherland, as

they would say, in the first place was

because in the 19th century as a result

of a war between China and Japan, Japan

conquered it. And here is the prime

minister of Japan, a country which waged

a massively aggressive series of wars

against China in the 1890s, but then

again mostly in the 1930s and the 1940s.

uh wars that caused enormous devastation

in China and which have never been

forgotten in China and which

the Communist Party of China conceives

of itself as having led China’s

resistance to the Japanese. Obviously

this is disputed, but anyway um here we

have Japan the Japanese talking in this

way, and this has triggered a an

extremely strong reaction from China and

um I as I understand it and I’ve been

talking to people from China itself they

say that there’s the mood there is of

people actually being ready and talking

about a a war between China and Japan

over Taiwan. So

Xi Jinping, um, who is obviously uh himself

insensed by this but quite possibly

under pressure too because remember this

is feelings in China about this are very

very strong. What he tries to do, what

he’s done is he’s called Trump, and this

is unprecedented. Um, apparently the

only other time when a Chinese leader

took the initiative of calling the White

House was after 9/11.

So this time Xi Jinping for the first time

ever has initiated a call with the US

president. And if you go to the Chinese

readout, it’s quite clear what he’s

talking about. He’s talking about Japan.

He’s talking about Taiwan. He says that

the United States and China fought

together against Japan in the Second

World War. He’s reminding um Trump of

all of that history and of Japanese

militarism and Japanese aggressiveness

and he’s basically calling on Trump to

bring Japan to heel. And uh Trump’s

initial comments about this call on

truth social showed that it went

completely over his head, and he didn’t

really understand the purpose of Xi’s

call at all.

CHRISTOFOROU: So what happens uh now going forward? Uh

Brian Berletic actually did a video [and article] on

this on this, the situation between Japan

and uh and China, and and I think Brian

makes a correct uh point a correct

assessment

uh in his analysis, which is that Japan

would never be doing any of this

without some approval in in the United

States.

Very high up very significant approval

from from the United States. So

if you assume that the United States is

is behind pushing

Japan towards towards some sort of uh of

aggressive posture or saber rattling

against China, what

message does does Trump take from

this, given that that Xi Jinping is

basically telling him: bring Japan to to

heel? I mean, where do we go from from

here? Are we going to see a repeat of of

Project Ukraine [with Taiwan instead of Ukraine, and China instead of Russia]? Or will, uh, will some

more sensible, pragmatic, rational

people in DC say, “You know what? Um, we

decided to to test China.” Maybe that was

the purpose of this. I don’t know. Maybe

there’s something more to it, but

whatever. We we decided to to do this.

Obviously, China is not going to have

any of it. We couldn’t get the better of

China in a trade war. You know that. That

tended very quickly with uh with

China basically saying no rare earths,

and we had to back off from that. Let’s,

let’s not push it militarily at least

for the moment. What do you think this

is going to lead to?

MERCOURIS: Yes. The first thing to say is that I

completely agree with Brian. I I it is

inconceivable to me that any Japanese

government, even a very nationalist

Japanese government, would uh involve

itself in the Taiwan issue unless it had

some at least it was confident that it

had the support of the United States. In

fact, I would go further than this.

There’s been lots of discussion about

Taiwan um in the American military

media, but also the neocon media and

what the United States has in fact been

trying to do or at least when I say the

United States, the military people and

the foreign policy people who have the

objective of trying to contain China and

who have been quietly

um leveraging the situation in Taiwan

have tried to move Taiwan gradually

slowly towards some kind of independence

from China because they see Taiwan first

and foremost and I I think I want to say

this as a m as a major naval base and

position that the United States needs to

retain if it is to retain control of the

Pacific. This goes all the way back by

the way to the n to the 1950s. Um,

Douglas MacArthur, you know, the famous

American general, wrote back wrote a

memo all the way back in I think 1950 in

which he spoke about Taiwan as being the

key to American control of the Pacific.

If the United States were supposedly to

lose Taiwan,

extraordinary thing to say, by the way,

losing Taiwan, but if they were to lose

Taiwan or if Taiwan were to fall under,

using MacArthur’s words, communist

control, that would open the way for uh

the Chinese uh the Chinese who have an

increasingly powerful navy to contest

the Pacific, controlled of the

Pacific against the US fleet. So there’s

been a lot of this all of this a lot of

this discussion going on and the US has

been saying to itself well you know

we’re being out produced by China in

naval construction. The Chinese have

just unrolled their first super carrier

and they got two other smaller carriers

and they’re building up their navy very

very fast. So what we need to do is not

just contest

China with our own navy where the odds

are starting to shift, the balance is

starting to shift in China’s favor. But

we’ve got to involve our allies as well.

And that means the Philippines and South

Korea, but South Korea can’t be

completely relied upon because it’s got

its own prickly relationship with China,

and and anyway it’s sometimes gives

impressions of wanting to go its own way

and the Philippines is not a you know

powerful industrial country, the powerful

industrial country in this area which is

our ally is Japan, and there’s been a lot

of talk for quite a long time about

enlisting Japan’s help and Japan has a

significant navy to try to defend Taiwan

on along the alongside the United

States. So I think this is where this

comes from. action. I don’t think this

has come out of the blue, and I think

this is one of the reasons also why the

Chinese have reacted so strongly because

Japan is a significant industrial and

military power in East Asia, and it is

also by the way a uh country which could

quite quickly acquire nuclear weapons

should he choose to do so. So this is

this is this touches on many Chinese raw

nerves. Now um the extent to which Trump

himself

is involved in any of this I think is

massively open to doubt. What he needs

to understand is that this is a very

dangerous situation which could very

easily escalate in ways that would be

dangerous for the United States and for

him because if the Chinese get the sense

that the Japanese and the Americans are

now ganging up against them um over an

issue like Taiwan, which is a very red

button issue in China, then the Chinese

will start to take counter measures and

they will start to take counter measures

that will extend beyond the very

significant military buildup that is

going on in China at the moment. It

could very easily lead, for example, to

the Chinese again restricting exports or

or further restricting exports of rare

earths um stopping exports of rare

earths to the United States in order to

upset the American military buildup.

They would say this is nothing to do

with economics anymore. It’s nothing to

do with trade. It’s about it’s about

Taiwan. It’s about uh military affairs.

So we can’t we can’t arm our own

military enemy. So we could see all of

that restart and very quickly by the way

and we could see the Chinese starting to

take other measures as well, um um pre

you know stopping supplies of important

materials to the United States and

perhaps also

um the Chinese taking further steps to

strengthen their relations with their

allies. Now the key ally of course here

is Russia. The Chinese might say to

themselves, “If the Americans are going

coming after us over Taiwan and are

enlisting the Japanese, then we need the

Russians fully on side with us. That

means we got to end the war in Ukraine

fast. How do we end the war in Ukraine

fast? We start doing what we have up to

now not done, which is we start sending

weapons directly to the Russians. and

our massive industrial and manufacturing

um economy can provide Russia not with 4

million shells or 5 million shells.” It

could quite easily provide Russia with a

100,000

a 100 million shells which is what the

Soviet Union produced every year during

the Second World War. So you know you

you you can see how this could play out

if it isn’t handled well. So what

Cinping was trying to get Trump to

understand

is that this is a very dangerous

situation and it’s one that could easily

turn out very wrong because for China as

Cining has repeatedly said um Taiwan is

a red line that China will not, never,

back away from if Ciin Ping were to back

away from

Taiwan, you know, the issue of Taiwan’s

reunification

with China, he would cease to be Chinese

leader very fast.

CHRISTOFOROU: Yeah, I think Xi Jinping has finally

realized that uh that they have no

reverse gear.

No, you’re right. to the United States.

No matter what deals you come up with,

trade or or negotiations, the pressure

is never going to to stop. It’s never

going to end. The desire to to to bring

China to heel.

The US unipolar hegemon desire to

to bring China to heel is never going to

go away. And I think from the US side of

things, uh they realize that time’s

running out for them. Yeah, I think the

trade negotiations were a big wakeup

call for all of the all of the neocons

and then the deep staters who were who

were talking about how they have all the

leverage on China and China’s an

insignificant power compared to us like

the Scott Bessents of of the Trump

administration. You know, we have all

the leverage. We’re going to handle

China no problem. Uh we’re the we’re the

hegemon. They’re weaker than us. And

then then you get into the trade talks

and and China’s like, okay, no rare

earths. That was it. Game over.

Yes.

Right. So, I think that was a wakeup

call to to all of these guys to say, you

know what? We need to we need to get uh

get this whole military encircling China

Taiwan thing. We have to get this this

moving quickly because time is running

out. Uh China is getting stronger and

stronger, if not uh already economically

stronger. They’re also getting

militarily stronger and and we have to

deal with Ukraine. We have to figure out

that we’re bogged down in Ukraine. What

what do we do there?

Yeah. Yeah. So, so I think this is

what’s driving driving driving a lot of

this. But no doubt to me Xi Jinping has

finally realized if you didn’t know this

already,

that uh that that the US say that they

have no reverse gear. The neocons have

no freaking reverse gear on any of this

stuff. Uh and and he’s never going to

get them to back down to be quite

honest.

MERCOURIS: Yes, you you’re completely right about

the neocons. And by the way, just just

to um emphasize the point, underline the

point you’ve just made. A couple of

weeks ago, a report appeared in, that was

published by, Rand. a a Rand report [“Stabilizing the U.S.-China Rivalry”] which

actually suggested a change of policy

towards China

seeking some kind of rarprochment and understanding

with China. And a lot of people became

very excited about this, including by the

way in China, and said that the American

ship is changing direction and this is a

sign that uh the neocons are losing this

argument. What then happened about a

week ago was that Rand suddenly deleted

that article. So it was a sign that that

report not obviously raised hackles with

a lot of people. There were clearly

complaints about this and um the article

the report was deleted which again tells

you who is in the ascendant here. It’s

exactly the people you said the people

who have no reverse gear [i.e., that the U.S. Deep State is PURE win-lose, NO win-win, and so it’s heading straight for nuclear war, which would ACTUALLY be lose-lose]. Now, the

Chinese by the way have struggled to

understand this. Um I can remember long

ago, not so long a actually a few years

ago. Um back in 2014 to be precise, I

remember being told by somebody from

China, you know that “we in China, we

understand the Americans very well. We

managed to get on with them. We have no

problems with them. Our trade is doing

so so well. Why can’t the Russians do as

we do? you know what is it with these

Russians that they end up all the time

getting themselves into conflicts with

the Americans?” And I tried to point out

that actually you know the Americans are

not quite as easy to to handle as you

appear to think/ And I can remember this

person didn’t quite understand me and

that was a very very strong and

persistent view in Beijing in China for

a very long time. And it’s only, I think,

in the last three or four years that

China’s, the Chinese leadership, has begun

to understand that in fact things are

not as easy with the United States as

that they as they they’d imagined. That

is, the Russians had problems with the

Americans. It was not just because the

Russians were clumsy and bungling and

incompetent, but because

everybody in the end has trouble with

the Americans. And it’s taken a long

time for the Chinese to come to this

point, but I think you’re right. I think

they now have.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.