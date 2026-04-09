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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
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I read some years ago a comment by a German professor who spent years working in the US.

He said: Americans are unique in how they hate and fear their Government.

As an Australian I have to agree. Most other people, at least in Western democracies, often hate a Government and frequently hate politicians or particular parties, but do not universally hate Government and certainly do not fear it.

The United States was founded on 18th century myths and realities and in many ways has never grown beyond them because humans find it far, far harder to give up their myths (fairy stories) than they do realities.

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