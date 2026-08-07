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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
3h

Any use of nuclear weapons must immediately be answered by an attack on mainland US with a similar weapon, even if a proxy used used, say Japan or South Korea.

No delays, no discussion, an automated response.

This must be enshrined in both China's and Russia's strategic nuclear policies, and the logistics, if not already in place, must be urgently deployed on a permanent basis.

The fucking US considers it can bomb and destroy with impunity. Time to change that illusion.

China has spent fifty non-violent years building up fantastic cities, improving the lives of 1.4 billion Chinese and builds infrastructure around the globe, further improving the lives on several continents and increasing global prosperity. It is the major contributor to solving global warming and developing renewable energy sources.

This massive boost to the wellbeing of global humanity must not be allowed to be destroyed by some knuckle-dragging white warmongers in Washington, led by a corrupt senile child abuser and a cult worshipping crusader frat boy.

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