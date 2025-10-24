24 October 2025, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

History is necessary in order to understand this.

As I have documented in my “How the Cold War, Which Never Actually Stopped, Actually Started”, Truman started the Cold War on 25 July 1945 in order for the United States to become able to achieve the goal for Truman’s country that Hitler had had for his country, of ultimately coming to conquer (absorb into its empire) the entire world. This started the American empire as we today experience it. I documented it right there. And, as I documented in my “How & Why the UK, U.S., and Canada, Governments imported Nazis into Canada”, even at that early time, 1945, the U.S. Government was already extracting from Ukraine, and protecting, Ukraine’s pro-Nazis, to serve in Canada and America, as assets ultimately to help the U.S. to conquer Russia. So, this was a very far-seeing plan. Though Truman was stupid and manipulable, the individuals who manipulated him were neither: they were extremely intelligent, and obsessed with creating the type of empire that Hitler had only dreamt of (though with none of Hitler’s anti-Semitism).

All subsequent U.S. Presidents except JFK have followed in this same U.S. “hegemoniacal” (worldwide empire) line, which Truman started. And Ukraine, because it has the nearest of all foreign borders from which the United States might hit The Kremlin (a mere 300 miles or 500 kilometers away from Ukraine), has been, and is, a special target for the U.S. Government to control, so that the U.S. will then be able (from there) to annihilate Russia’s central command within only 5 minutes — much too short a time for Russia to be able to retaliate.

My “Documentation that U.S. and EU Support Ukraine’s Nazis” presented the evidence that in February 2014, under the cover of ‘pro-democracy’ demonstrations in Kiev, Obama perpetrated his extremely bloody coup by pro-nazis to grab control over Ukraine’s neutralist democratically elected Government and replace it with a rabidly anti-Russian one, which is controlled by Washington. Obama then became replaced by Trump, who continued and intensified Obama’s plan for Ukraine, and Biden replaced Trump and intensified this campaign still further; and, then, on 4 December 2014, I headlined “Trump is set to continue Biden’s policies on Ukraine.”, and documented that Keith Kellogg, whom Trump had just then appointed to run Ukraine-policy for Trump’s second term, is a rabid neocon (Trumanite) like virtually all of Trump’s foreign-policy team, and thus is fixated upon America’s keeping control over Ukraine so that America can get to place there a missile that will be able to decapitate Russia too fast for Russia to be able to respond to.

On 23 October 2025, anonymous Russians who have access to the official figures and who have tabulated and graphed them ever since the very first Ukraine-Russia exchange of soldiers’ corpses back on 15 August 2022, showed those numbers for each of the now-20 such corpse-exchanges, and reported that “Over the course of the entire war [ever since Russia struck back against the U.S. empire on 24 February 2022 by invading the U.S.-controlled Ukraine], the Ukrainians have received 19,362 bodies of their fallen soldiers and Russia has received 3,239.” That is 5.98 Ukrainian-soldier corpses for each 1 Russian-soldier corpse. Up until 5 May 2023, it had consistently been a roughly 1 to 1 ratio, but thereafter the Russian corpses slightly exceeded the Ukrainian ones, until 14 June 2024, when the Ukrainian corpses skyrocketed so that now the totals are 5.98 Ukrainians to 1 Russian. For example, the latest exchange, on October 23rd, was 1,000 Ukrainian corpses exchanged for 31 Russian corpses, which is 32 Ukrainians for each 1 Russian.

To understand the reasons behind these figures, including Russia’s bad year between mid-2024 and mid-2055, one needs to know that success at war requires adherence to a strict long-term strategy that sees more moves ahead than the opponent does — in this sense, it is much like the game of chess, and that includes making temporary sacrifices in order to be able ultimately to win the war (take the opponent’s “king”): conquer the opponent (in this case: America).

Russia never had been actually trying to conquer America, but ever since 25 July 1945, the U.S. is and has been trying to conquer Russia — and, now, practically all Russians understand that this is so. America is, and always since 1945 has been, the global aggressor. America is Hitler’s successor. Hitler tried to conquer Russia with his Operation Barbarossa, the largest military offensive in all of human history. The U.S. Government and its colonies (‘allies’) hope to do it and win Russia, which Hitler failed to achieve.

On 10 August 2025, I headlined “The Final Settlement Terms for the Ukraine War” and reported the by-then-latest published credible indicators of which side would likely win the war, including the NATO-area’s armaments-production-capacity versus Russia’s, and the numbers favored heavily an ultimate Russian victory. In other words, Russia has an enormous advantage in this war because modern warfare is far more about weaponry and strategy than about troops, and because Russia has a huge advantage in both. Russia is only one country, but it possesses the capacity to defeat the entire American empire in a conventional war. Whether the U.S. side will overtly violate Russia’s red lines (such as by placing Tomahawk missiles or other weapons especially dangerous to Russia’s national security into Ukraine) will determine whether or not this war will escalate to WW3. Because, if America DOES overtly violate Russia’s red lines, then Russia will unleash against not only the United States but against its cooperating colonies, devastating destruction of their military capacity; and, if the U.S. empire then strikes back against Russia, the war will inevitably enter the nuclear phase, WW3, which would kill half of the human population within just the first two years after the nuclear blasts.

The reason why Trump and the rest of the neo-nazi alliance are intensifying against Russia, is that this 80-year project of the Trumanites (now called “neoconservatives”) is finally in severe jeopardy of its ever being able to be completed successfully. They still are aiming to conquer Russia. Either the U.S. empire will end, by Russia’s victory, or else the entire human race and virtually all life on Earth will end by a WW3. Trump will make this decision. Either he will accept Russia’s victory, or he will end the world as we know it, by blatantly violating Russia’s national security. Russia will NOT become another U.S. colony. It will do whatever it MUST do, in order to PREVENT that from happening.

Incidentally: Europeans who support America’s 80-year war against Russia are digging their own grave not only because Europe will be the battlefield like Ukraine has been since 2014 (but even worse), but because Europe’s precipitous decline ever since 2022 is a direct result of its dependence upon, and support of, America. On 28 September 2022 I headlined “How America Is Crushing Europe”, and on 23 October 2025, Simplicius headlined “EU Declares War On Its Own Members”. On 14 March 2024 I had headlined “America’s Enormous Success With Its Anti-Russia Sanctions”, and closed with:

Though the U.S. economic sanctions against Russia have done little if any net harm to that country, and in many ways have even helped it, these sanctions have unquestionably helped to postpone America’s economic crash — sort of like siphoning out from employees’ cars enough gasoline into your own car in order to keep your car running at least until the next election (or until you can retire into a compound paid-for by your mega-donors, and which will be guarded by government security forces).

The supporters of the U.S. regime have on their side only lies and arrogance. And the ‘historians’ who also do, also are. (They ignore such things as I write, because that’s the only way their pretenses can continue to be respected, and their books to be sold. To ignore the truth, is actually to deny the truth. And they must do this, or else admit what they are. It’s like Alcoholics Anonymous, except that they are addicted to their own lies — and that’s an even tougher addiction to overcome.)

