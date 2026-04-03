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Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
2d

Trump unfortunately will do what he wants ,legal or not , internationally or constitutionally ,until someone drags him away in a straight jacket .It seems that, that is the only way that some degree of sanity ,can give some semblance of saving what is left of the American empire . This degree of insanity has never ever been seen before in the United States of America IMHO .This coming from an outside observer .I am not American .

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Exile from the Future's avatar
Exile from the Future
2d

Personally, I would like for the US to drop out of NATO. Furthermore, I see no reason for NATO to exist at all now that the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact no longer exist. NATO has ceased to be defensive in nature. It is the military of the Atlantic Empire. The Ukraine War would never have happened if NATO hadn't expanded. I expect and hope for Democrats to impeach Trump after winning both houses of Congress -- but please, not for dropping out of NATO!

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