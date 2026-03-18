17 March 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

The United States is widely considered to be “the biggest threat to peace” throughout the world; and its colonies, such as the UK, the EU, and Japan, have pathetically uncompetitive economies and poor economic prospects, far worse than the global average; so that, whereas the long-term future looks bright (significantly better than the global average) in both China and Russia, it looks poor in America’s colonies. Moreover, even America’s own economic growth has been well below that of the entire world; and, so, even America itself is less competitive than the global average is.

Where America still excels is in its international propaganda-operations, which are based upon methods that have developed in America ever since around 1900 and were pioneered by corporate advertising and PR geniuses such as Edward Bernays (a nephew of Sigmund Freud), but which methods the major non-U.S. cultures despise to such an extent as to cause far fewer of their people to apply these methods within their own countries. For examples, both China and Russia oppose and discourage these methods, notwithstanding the fact that such methods are effective in any country where they are applied — they just are suppressed by most of the cultures in countries outside the U.S. empire (in which they are extensively applied). For this reason, the American ‘brand’ (and that of each of its colonies) is — for investors, at least — way over-rated. China and Russia, by contrast, are way under-rated.

Consequently, though America is reputationally a highly competitive national economy, it is actually below average, and has been so for at least the past 30 years.

This is a reason, for example, why the U.S. (though it continues to attract investments from investors throughout the U.S. empire — especially because of those investors finding their own country’s economy to be even worse than their country’s is), is increasingly experiencing economic strain and even (in such cases as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Canada) efforts by colonies to break away from the imperial country. (Carney, however, is reorienting Canada toward the EU, whose economic prospects are even worse than America’s are.)

This is not to say that China and Russia don’t have their problems — both do — but that the long-term future for each of them is actually outstanding, and is far better than for any nation in the empire.

Following now will be some of the recent news-reports specifically about China in this regard. Each of them — since these are news-reports and are not focusing on the trends and underlying causes that I have linked to in the above — reports about current events that exemplify, in the case of China, results from those trends and deeper causes:

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https://www.semafor.com/newsletter/03/17/2026/semafor-china-new-uncertainties

https://archive.ph/4RBSr

17 March 2026

“Made in China”

Andy Browne, China Columnist

Apple CEO Tim Cook once explained why he can’t shift manufacturing out of China, saying that in China, “you could fill multiple football fields” with tooling engineers but in the US, “I’m not sure we could fill the room.” For the US, this is a chronic problem. The engineering skills — along with the factories — that the country needs in order to rebuild its industrial base disappeared to China a generation ago, and they’re not coming back. …

“Asian nations rebuff Trump’s Hormuz call”

Share of 2,000 (per country) respondents [to Politico/Public First poll in 6-9 February 2026] who prefer to depend on China or U.S.:

China / U.S.

Canada 57% / 23%

Germany 40% / 24%

France 34% / 25%

UK 42% / 34%

US President Donald Trump’s appeal to allies to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz has so far received a cool reception in Asia, reflecting damage he’s inflicted on relations in a region that increasingly doubts Washington’s reliability. Trump has long accused Asian allies of being free riders, recently hitting them with stiff tariffs and squeezing them for investment commitments. Analysts have noted Japan’s resentment over Trump’s silence in the face of Chinese economic coercion, and South Korea’s concerns at the Pentagon’s decision to redeploy a missile defense system to the Middle East, leaving the region more vulnerable amid China’s military buildup. Even key allies in the West now see Beijing as more dependable than Washington, according to a Politico poll.

“The US engineering problem”

The US can “outpace” China in product innovation, but it has an engineering problem, the head of GE Appliances told Semafor. As a rare American running a Chinese-owned company — Haier bought GE Appliances in 2016 — Kevin Nolan suggested his ascent from CTO to CEO illustrated the essential difference between the two superpowers: China reveres engineering talent, while the US, he argued pejoratively, values investment bankers. Data shows China graduates 1.3 million engineers every year, compared to 140,000 in the US. Nolan has tapped into a network of American tech experts, tinkerers, and artisans, but most of the products they make are mass-produced outside the US: “We don’t have a way to go from prototype to tooling.”

“Chinese economy rebounding”

China’s economy has seen a surprisingly strong start to the year: Declines in home prices are moderating, consumption is picking up, and investment is turning around. The country has faced the threat of deflation since a real estate bubble popped in 2020, wiping out much of the savings of the urban middle classes. The painful consequences were felt worldwide as Chinese companies flooded global markets with goods to make up for lost domestic sales. But economists cautioned it may be too soon for Beijing to celebrate. China still has a massive property glut, and the Iran conflict is putting pressure on the economy by disrupting energy supplies. Meanwhile, China’s export machine has shifted into even higher gear this year.

“Chinese chipmakers on the rise”

Chinese chipmakers appeared to have made significant technological and commercial progress, expanding their capacities and winning major contracts. The country’s second-biggest semiconductor manufacturer has developed the capability to build 7-nanometer chips at its Shanghai facility, Reuters reported, making it only the second Chinese firm able to do so. The push is part of a government-directed drive to strengthen the country’s technological self-sufficiency, despite a move by the US last year to ease restrictions on the sale of advanced AI chips to China. Volkswagen China’s chief technology officer, meanwhile, told CNBC that, thanks to advancements by local players, the German carmaker was turning to Chinese-developed chips rather than Nvidia.

“Western automakers deepen China ties”

Western automakers are deepening ties with their faster-moving Chinese rivals. Volkswagen and XPeng last week started mass production of their first jointly developed EV in China, while Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz are reportedly eyeing deals with Chinese manufacturers. The moves underscore how European carmakers are borrowing deeply from China’s technology and supply chains in their quest to stay competitive in China, the world’s largest auto market, Caixin wrote. Chinese brands take half as long as Western competitors to develop new vehicles, and are rapidly capturing market share in EV-friendly Europe. But it remains to be seen if China will save Europe’s auto industry or hasten its decline, Bloomberg noted.

“Europe a US-China retail battleground”

Europe is an intensifying battleground in e-commerce competition between US and Chinese giants. JD.com on Monday launched its Joybuy platform in six European markets, taking on Amazon by promising faster delivery times. Chinese low-cost brands Shein and Temu have also made inroads on the continent, as have AliExpress and TikTok Shop. The Chinese-owned firms have looked to Europe as US market access has narrowed and competition intensifies at home — similar to the dynamic in China’s EV and clean energy sectors. But rivaling Amazon in Europe won’t be easy, one analyst said, predicting Joybuy would operate at a loss for some time: “They’re going to have to be very, very low-price in order to make a bit of noise.”

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https://archive.ph/OSQCJ

“China’s DoD Responds to U.S. Military Operations Using AI Tools: Do Not Let the Terminator Become Reality”

GEOPOLITECHS

MAR 11, 2026

On the afternoon of March 11, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, Deputy Director of the Information Office of China’s Ministry of National Defense and spokesperson for the ministry, issued remarks addressing recent military-related issues.

Question: According to reports, the U.S. Department of War has demanded American technology companies to allow unrestricted use of AI technologies by the military. In addition, the U.S. military has employed AI tools extensively in military operations against Venezuela and Iran, triggering deep concerns over war ethics and the boundary of military application of technology. What’s your comment on this?

Jiang Bin: Such choices as the unrestricted application of AI by the military, using AI as a tool to violate the sovereignty of other nations, allowing AI to excessively affect war decisions, and giving algorithms the power to determine life and death, not only erode ethical restraints and accountability in wars, but also risk technological runaway. A dystopia depicted in the American film The Terminator could one day come true. Upholding a people-centered approach and the principle of AI for good, China believes that human primacy must be upheld in military applications of AI, and that all relevant weapon systems must be put under human control. We are opposed to taking advantage of the lead in AI and other emerging technologies to pursue absolute military dominance, or undermine the sovereignty and territorial security of other countries. China will work with other nations to advance multilateral AI governance with UN centrality, strengthen risk prevention and control, and ensure that AI always develops in a direction conducive to the progress of human civilization.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.