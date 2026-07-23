Yet More Evidence Trump Is Like Hitler

22 July 2026, by Eric Zuesse. (All of my recent articles can be seen here.)

U.S. President Donald Trump has been the most anti-science President in U.S. history, and Adolf Hitler was likewise extremely against science. Both nations’ leaders favored technology but condemned and downplayed any scientific findings that conflicted with his prejudices. But now, fascism and its anti-science are almost normal: consider Benjamin Netanyahu and the late Lindsey Graham.

For examples, regarding Trump:

“White House admits it used keywords to kill billions worth of California research grants”, AP News, 22 July 2026

Even reader-comments there noticed that anti-science (such as Trump does) is core to fascism:

Newest Comments

chuch33613

Welcome to fascism.

REPLY

1 REPLY

Reply by rememberyourmantra.

Reply to chuch33613

You mean the merger of the state and the elite corporations that Mussolini proposed and not just hypernationalism with a dash of ethnic cleansing that the media always claims is Fasicsm right? Because that’s what Fascism really is and the US has had that kind of economy since FDR. We have secret police and everything.

“Trump’s CDC Stopped Monitoring Explosive Diarrhea Parasite Before Outbreak”, Newsweek, 10 July 2026

The Trump administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scaled back a federal-state partnership that monitors foodborne illnesses, including cyclospora, a year before several states began reporting an outbreak of cyclospora infection, a foodborne illness that can cause “explosive” diarrhea. …



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Hitler in his bunker on the night of 25-26 January 1942 while the “final solution” was already in full sway, in his Secret Conversations (or Table-Talk) (see page 248 in this edition), asked, “Where do we acquire the right to believe that man has not always been as he is now? The study of nature teaches us that, in the animal kingdom just as much as in the vegetable kingdom, variations have occurred. They’ve occurred within the species, but none of these variations has an importance comparable with that which separates man from the monkey — assuming that this transformation really took place.” Despite Hitler’s claim concerning what “the study of nature teaches,” the racism that motivated the Holocaust clearly had everything to do with “original sin,” and nothing at all to do with Darwin or the actual science of biology. He also said that “race” is carried in “the blood” not in any genes; his racism was biblical, not at all scientific, and he was prejudiced against Einstein’s relativity theory because Einstein was a Jew. That prejudice discouraged his regime from devoting to an atomic-bomb project what America devoted to it. On 21 October 1941, in that same mentioned source (on page 79) at the end of a long tirade against Jews, he said “By exterminating this pest, we shall do humanity a service of which our soldiers can have no idea.” Hitler outright rejected Darwinian evolution in favor of creationism (e.g., citing now Mein Kampf), and said we “ought to put an end to this truly original sin of racial corruption which is steadily being passed on from one generation to another. And, further, they ought to be brought to realize that it is their bounden duty to give to the Almighty Creator beings such as He himself made to His own image.” He believed in the “Bible — Monumental History of Mankind.”

But many ‘historians’ allege he was just a “weak dictator” and had no intention to exterminate all Jews, and also claim that the Holocaust resulted from “the spirit of science,” instead of from the distortion of science by a man of faith.

Trump, of course, has no interest in genociding Jews but in genociding Gazans, so that he will be able some day to turn Gaza into a luxury beach resort. The fascists in different nations hate different targets, but this doesn’t affect their being fascists, and America after WW2 has been led by them, in both of the billionaires’ Parties.

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The fascist Lindsey Graham and his Zionist friends: The Israeli-American billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Haim Saban have been among the top ten donors to U.S. politicians, all of them being fellow-Zionists. Though Adelson was a Republican, Saban is a Democrat, this didn’t prevent Saban from being (like Trump) a friend of the Republican super-neocon and fellow-supporter of exterminating the Gazans, Lindsey Graham.

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Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.