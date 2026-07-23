Eric’s Substack

Eric’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
5h

"Consequently, Russia now is faced with the very real prospect of having to choose either to speed up its war and determine to take the whole country, or else to start bombing NATO country(s). "

I have been saying, for about four years, that Russia was making a big mistake by drawing out the war in Ukraine. Many things can go against you in a long drawn-out war, and that is exactly what happened to Russia. The war against Russia will never be over if Russia allows a rump state of Ukraine with the same current mindset to exist.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Eric Zuesse
Velociraver's avatar
Velociraver
7h

It's folly to imagine, even for a second, that Russia will abandon a war it views as existential to it's existence because some citizens cannot get their Amazon packages overnight or are mildly inconvenienced by fuel shortages.

Get a grip on reality...Russia will NUKE Ukraine rather than roll over with nowhere to retreat.

Drones don't take territory. Crimea is Russia, never coming back.

Ukraine will be lucky to keep a rump state west of the Dnieper if Russia allows it..and say goodbye to Odessa.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eric Zuesse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture